Global Data Intelligence & Governance Market Report 2022-2026: Rising Adoption of Cloud Integration & Increased Focus on Establishing a Single Source of Truth Present Opportunities for Growth

·3 min read

DUBLIN, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Intelligence & Governance Market: Analysis By Segment, By Deployment, By Application, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global data intelligence & governance market in 2021 was valued at US$20.55 billion, and is likely to reach US$36.27 billion by 2026. The data intelligence & governance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.60% during the forecast period of 2022-2026.

The volume of data available has increased dramatically in recent years, owing to a data-driven approach. Big data training, analytics technologies, and services are in high demand.

Since data is useless without the ability and tools to analyze it, companies have increased their demand for data intelligence software, which helps organizations grow their businesses by enabling business analysts to find, access, understand, and trust their data in order to make impactful business decisions.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

  • By Segment: The report splits the global data intelligence & governance market into two different segments: data governance, and data intelligence. The data governance segment held around 61% share in global data intelligence & governance market in 2021, owing to data is the most significant factor in making corporate decisions and in many other fields such as research and analytics.

  • By Deployment: The market report has segmented the global data intelligence & governance market into two segments on the basis of deployment: on-premise, and cloud. On-premise segment held more than 54% of the share in data intelligence & governance market in 2021, as many businesses implement precautions to safeguard their data from being accessed by unauthorized persons, which is commonly done by inside traders in the company.

  • By Application: The market report has segmented the global data intelligence & governance market into seven segments on the basis of application: BFSI, IT & telecom, energy & utility, retail & consumer goods, construction & engineering, transportation & logistics, and others. IT & Telecom segment is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of around 15.9% during forecast period, as data intelligence & governance solutions help to improve their services and make their customers happier.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

  • Rising Regulatory Compliance Mandates

  • Growth of Data Volume

  • Digital Transformation

  • Adoption of Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics

Challenges

  • Maintenance of Metadata Silos

  • Multiple Data Storages

Market Trends

  • Artificial Intelligence

  • Rising Adoption of Cloud Integration

  • Increased Focus on Establishing a Single Source of Truth (SSoT)

  • Metadata Driven Data Fabric

  • Data Literacy

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments:

Global data intelligence & governance market is consolidated with presence of limited players. Some of the prominent players are Informatica Inc, SAP SE, Collibra, SAS, and many more. The market has been witnessing the companies entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions to leverage the growing demand for data intelligence & governance solutions.

Key Players

  • Informatica Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

  • SAP SE

  • Oracle Corporation

  • SAS

  • Infosys Ltd.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • OneTrust

  • Collibra

  • TrustArc

  • BigID, Inc.

  • Securiti.ai

  • TIBCO Software Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Impact of COVID

6. Market Dynamics

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9awke6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-data-intelligence--governance-market-report-2022-2026-rising-adoption-of-cloud-integration--increased-focus-on-establishing-a-single-source-of-truth-present-opportunities-for-growth-301594178.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

