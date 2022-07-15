U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

The Global Data Loss Prevention Market is expected to grow by $ 6.03 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 23.78% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Data Loss Prevention Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the data loss prevention market and it is poised to grow by $ 6. 03 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 23.

New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Loss Prevention Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03423988/?utm_source=GNW
78% during the forecast period. Our report on the data loss prevention market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing use of cloud for data storage, increase in cyberattacks across the globe, and the need to comply with regulatory compliance.
The data loss prevention market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.

The data loss prevention market is segmented as below:
By Deployment
• Cloud-based
• On-premise

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the use of IT analytics for preventing data loss as one of the prime reasons driving the data loss prevention market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing prevalence of shadow IT and increasing adoption of the BYOD concept among enterprises will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on data loss prevention market covers the following areas:
• Data loss prevention market sizing
• Data loss prevention market forecast
• Data loss prevention market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data loss prevention market vendors that include Acronis International GmbH, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., CoSoSys Srl, Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Guardian Inc., Forcepoint LLC, GTB Technologies Inc., HelpSystems LLC, InfoWatch, Jive Software, McAfee Corp., Open Text Corp., Proofpoint Inc., SearchInform Ltd., Somansa Technologies Inc., Spirion LLC, Trend Micro Inc., Trustwave Holdings Inc., and Zecurion Inc. Also, the data loss prevention market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03423988/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


