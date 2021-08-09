Global Data as a Service Market Report 2021-2026 - Corporate Data Syndication will Become a Major Driver but Data Security and Privacy Challenges will Limit the Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data as a Service Market by Enterprise, Industrial, Public, and Government Data Applications and Services 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Data as a Service market report evaluates the technologies, companies, strategies, and solutions for DaaS. The report assesses business opportunities for enterprise use of own data, others' data, and a combination of both.

The report also analyzes opportunities for enterprises to monetize their own data through various third-party DaaS offerings. The report evaluates opportunities for DaaS in major industry verticals as well as the future outlook for emerging data monetization. Forecasts include global and regional projections by Sector, Data Collection, Source, and Structure from 2021 to 2026.

There is considerable competition in the market, happening at a variety of different levels, with features highly variable between vendors. This causes confusion for the enterprise and causes them to often choose two or more providers. Barriers to enterprise adoption of the DaaS model include security concerns, reliability, regulation, vendor lock-in/interoperability, IT management overhead, and other costs.

However, the reasons for implementing DaaS far outweigh the concerns, especially when it comes to IoT data, which must have flexible and scalable platforms for storage, processing, and distribution. Accordingly, enterprise organizations are five times more likely to implement DaaS for machine-generated IoT data than for static data located in corporate repositories or data lakes. The DaaS market must support both static and dynamic data, but the latter will benefit significantly more, especially as edge computing is implemented and real-time data is available.

A surprising number of enterprises do not realize they have options for solutions that involve combinations of different data types including (1) their own data,(2) other companies' data, (3) public data, or a combination of all three. Accordingly, it was not surprising for the publisher of this report to find confusion even for many of those enterprise organizations already considering or implementing Data as a Service.

Another important opportunity area for DaaS is enterprise data syndication, which is the opportunity for companies of various sizes to syndicate (e.g. share and monetize) their data. This is one of the biggest opportunities for the Data as a Service market as a whole. However, there remain challenges above and beyond the core adoption barriers, which include specific security, privacy, and care of custody concerns.

Select Report Findings:

North America and Western Europe represent the two largest regional markets for DaaS

IoT DaaS is growing nearly three times as fast as non-IoT DaaS, with much of its streaming data

Structured data market remains greater than unstructured, but the latter will overtake the former

Machine-sourced data is growing twice as fast as non-machine data, largely due to IoT apps and services

Analytics as a Service is the largest opportunity and also one of the fastest-growing segments through 2026

The DaaS market will receive a huge boost in both usage and revenue from edge computing and real-time data analytics

Corporate data syndication will become a major driver of DaaS growth, but data security and privacy challenges will limit the expansion

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Global Data as a Service Market

1.2 DaaS Market by Data Type

1.3 DaaS Market by Region

2.0 Data as a Service Technologies

2.1 Cloud Computing and DaaS

2.2 Database Approaches and Solutions

2.3 DaaS and the XaaS Ecosystem

2.4 Open Data Center Alliance

2.5 Market Sizing by Horizontal

3.0 Data as a Service Market Advantages, Use Cases and Framework

3.1 Benefits of data as a service

3.2 Criticisms Related to Data-as-a-Service

3.3 Use Cases

3.4 Pricing models for Data as a Service

3.5 Tools used for DaaS

4.0 Data as a Service Market

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 Understanding Data as a Service

4.1.2 Data Structure

4.1.3 Specialization

4.1.4 DaaS Vendors

4.2 Vendor Analysis and Prospects

4.2.1 Large Vendors

4.2.2 Mid-sized Vendors

4.2.3 Small Vendors

4.2.4 Market Sizing

4.3 Data as a Service Market Drivers and Constraints

4.3.1 Data as a Service Market Drivers

4.3.1.1 Business Intelligence and DaaS Integration

4.3.1.2 The Cloud Enabler DaaS

4.3.1.3 XaaS Drives DaaS

4.3.2 Data as a Service Market Constraints

4.3.2.1 Need for Data Integration

4.3.2.2 Issues Relating to Data-as-a-Service Integration

4.4 Barriers and Challenges to DaaS Adoption

4.4.1 Enterprises Reluctance to Change

4.4.2 Responsibility of Data Security Externalized

4.4.3 Security Concerns

4.4.4 Cyber Attacks

4.4.5 Unclear Agreements

4.4.6 Complexity is a Deterrent

4.4.7 Lack of Cloud Interoperability

4.4.8 Service Provider Resistance to Audits

4.4.9 Viability of Third-party Providers

4.4.10 No Move of Systems and Data is without Cost

4.4.11 Lack of Integration Features in the Public Cloud = Reduced Functionality

4.5 Market Share and Geographic Influence

4.6 DaaS Vendor Analysis

5.0 Data as a Service Strategies

5.1 General Strategies

5.1.1 Tiered Data Focus

5.1.2 Value-based Pricing

5.1.3 Open Development Environment

5.2 Strategies for Emerging Market Opportunities

5.2.1 Communication Service Providers and DaaS

5.2.2 Internet of Things and Data as a Service

5.2.3 Edge Networks and Data as a Service

5.3 Service Provider Strategies

5.3.1 Telecom Network Operators

5.3.2 Data Center Providers

5.3.3 Managed Service Providers

5.4 Infrastructure Provider Strategies

5.4.1 Enable New Business Models

5.5 Application Developer Strategies

6.0 Data as a Service Applications

6.1 Business Intelligence

6.2 Development Environments

6.3 Verification and Authorization

6.4 Reporting and Analytics

6.5 DaaS in Healthcare

6.6 DaaS and Wearable Technology

6.7 DaaS in the Government Sector

6.8 DaaS for Media and Entertainment

6.9 DaaS for Telecoms

6.10 DaaS for Insurance

6.11 DaaS for Utilities and Energy Sector

6.12 DaaS for Pharmaceuticals

6.13 DaaS for Financial Services

7.0 Market Outlook and Future of DaaS

7.1 Security Concerns

7.2 Cloud Trends

7.2.1 Hybrid Computing

7.2.2 Multi-Cloud

7.2.3 Cloud Bursting

7.2.4 General Data Trends

7.3 Enterprise Leverages own Data and Telecom

7.3.1 Web APIs

7.3.2 SOA and Enterprise APIs

7.3.3 Cloud APIs

7.3.4 Telecom APIs

7.4 Data Federation Emerges for DaaS

8.0 Data as a Service Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

8.1 DaaS Market by Sector: Business, Public, and Government

8.2 DaaS Market by Source: Machine and Non-Machine Data

8.3 DaaS Market by Data Collection: IoT and Non-IoT Data

8.4 DaaS Markets by Hosting Type: Private, Public, and Hybrid

8.5 DaaS Markets by Pricing Model

8.6 DaaS Market by Service

8.7 DaaS Markets by Industry Vertical

9.0 Regional DaaS Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

9.1 North America Data as a Service Market 2021 - 2026

9.2 South America Data as a Service Market 2021 - 2026

9.3 Western Europe Data as a Service Market 2021 - 2026

9.4 Central & Eastern European Data as a Service Market 2021 - 2026

9.5 Asia Pacific Data as a Service Market 2021 - 2026

9.6 Middle East and Africa Data as a Service Market 2021 - 2026

10.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

10.1.1 DaaS and IoT

10.1.2 DaaS and CSP Data

10.1.3 DaaS and Enterprise

