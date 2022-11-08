U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,824.77
    +17.97 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,127.71
    +300.71 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,589.48
    +24.96 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,803.28
    -6.53 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.18
    -2.61 (-2.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.90
    +35.40 (+2.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    +0.53 (+2.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0074
    +0.0055 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1280
    -0.0860 (-2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1537
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5300
    -1.0450 (-0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,158.20
    -2,692.99 (-12.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    422.34
    -39.57 (-8.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.14
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

Global Data Monetization Market (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Need to Create Insights from a Pool of Data Presents Opportunties

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Monetization Market by Component (Tools and Services), Data Type (Customer Data, Financial Data), Business Function, Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The data monetization market size is expected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2022 to USD 7.3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.5% during the forecast period. The increase in volume of data generation and lower cost of data storage, rapid adoption of advanced analytics and visualization are a few factors driving the growth of the data monetization market.

The services can help organizations reduce costs by applying effective data maintenance strategies

Services form an integral part of the data monetization software life cycle. Services assist the software functionalities, ranging from its deployment to management, such as implementation and integration, training and consultation, product upgradation, and support and maintenance. The complex nature of data monetization tools and solutions is expected to boost the demand for data monetization services. The services covered in this section are consulting, support and maintenance, and implementation. These services assist organizations in easily deploying data monetization tools on their premises or cloud.

The capability to capture emerging opportunities to generate new revenue and profit streams using consulting services is the major factor driving the adoption of consulting data monetization services

Service providers offer consulting services to help their clients in implementing new methodologies for recognizing additional revenue streams from the existing data. Thus, clients can use massive data sets to build a foundation for new products that they can then sell at a profit to other companies, which would benefit from data intelligence

Data monetization tools enable companies to determine their revenue and profitability and analyze their business segments.

Financial data constitutes of historical and current data related to financial transactions of enterprises. These transactions include income, expenses, bank balance, contracts, and other financial data. The increasing amount of valuable financial data through internal and external sources and special online transactions is expected to boost the adoption of financial data monetization.

The increasing need to launch data-driven marketing campaigns to improve brand equity is the major factor driving the data monetization market growth

Data provides a way to evaluate the performance of marketing campaigns, content, programs, and employees, among others. Surface-level data such as sales figures is capable of providing product performance. Companies can utilize sales and marketing data to make decisions about exiting a product from a particular market and developing new products in the market. Data is the epicenter of every department in an organization. It facilitates immediate decision-making and paves the way for innovative products.

Cloud-based data monetization tools offer quick implementation, which is expected to drive the adoption of cloud-based data monetization tools.

In recent times, due to the increased adoption of data-driven decision-making and advanced analytics, organizations have started to adopt data monetization solutions. SMEs are majorly moving toward the adoption of the cloud deployment type, due to its major benefits such as lower costs, no requirement of manpower for hardware maintenance, faster and efficient results, and complete flexibility and scalability, which result in reduced Operational Expenditure (OPEX) and CAPEX.

The need for government compliance and regulatory requirements related to managing organizational data would increase the adoption of data monetization among SMEs.

The intense competitive market scenario has encouraged SMEs to invest in data monetization tools and services, and derive insights from a large pool of data for their business growth. As compared to large enterprises, the SMEs face resource crunch and require cost-effective methods to solve complexities for better cost optimization of their assets and requirements.

Data monetization in the media and entertainment industry has a specific importance in the overall business operations and is expected to deliver a higher RoI

The media and entertainment industry vertical is witnessing a dramatic shift from the traditional content-centric world to the customer-centric world. Thus, understanding customer preferences and anticipating customers' demand have become important for efficient content management, financial performance, and profitability.

North America to dominate the data monetization market in 2022

The presence of two major economies in North America: the US and Canada are expected to boost the adoption of data monetization tools in the region. Moreover, the end-use industries in the region such as BFSI and retail are focusing on improving customer experience and reducing sales cycle, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The adoption of the data monetization solution is expected to be the highest in North America due to the rapid adoption of data monetization tools and services among insight-intensive enterprises in this region as compared to other regions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Brief Overview of Data Monetization Market
4.2 Market, by Component, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.3 Market, by Services, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.4 Market, by Data Type, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.5 Market, by Deployment Type, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.6 Market, by Organization Size, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.7 Data Monetization Market, by Business Function, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.8 Market, by Industry Vertical, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.9 Market - Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in Volume of Data Generation and Lower Cost of Data Storage
5.2.1.2 Rapid Adoption of Advanced Analytics and Visualization
5.2.1.3 Increase in Use of External Data Sources
5.2.1.4 Growth in the Adoption of Data-Driven Decision-Making
5.2.1.5 Rise in Business Data Volume and Variety
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Varying Structure of Regulatory Policies
5.2.2.2 Lack of 0Rganizational Capabilities and Cultural Barriers
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Need to Create Insights from a Pool of Data
5.2.3.2 Rising Adoption of AI for Data Processing
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Quality of Data Collected by Organizations for Monetization
5.2.4.2 Privacy and Security Concerns
5.2.4.3 Increase in Complexities in Data Structures
5.3 Ecosystem
5.4 Supply Chain Analysis
5.5 Types of Data Monetization
5.5.1 Direct Data Monetization
5.5.2 Indirect Data Monetization
5.6 Technological Analysis
5.6.1 Data as a Service
5.6.2 Insight as a Service
5.6.3 Analytics-Enabled Platform as a Service
5.6.4 Embedded Analytics
5.7 COVID-19 Driven Market Dynamics
5.7.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.7.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.9 Case Study Analysis
5.9.1 Case Study 1: to Improve the Accuracy of Customer Churn Prediction Through New Models, and Also Improve the Data Monetization Initiative
5.9.2 Case Study 2: to Utilize the Available Data and Gain a Competitive Advantage in the Market
5.9.3 Case Study 3: to Enhance the Safety and Manage the Huge Amount of Data Generated by Key Performance Indicators (Kpis) Used for Constant Reporting on Safety
5.9.4 Case Study 4: to Provide a Complete View of Business Performance and Share the Information with Its Employees in Real-Time Across Finance, Hcm, Workforce Management, and Asset Management Departments.
5.9.5 Case Study 5: to Find Out Inefficiencies in the Healthcare Chain on a Per Patient Basis
5.10 Average Selling Price: Data Monetization Market
5.11 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6 Data Monetization Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Tools
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Support and Maintenance
6.3.2 Consulting
6.3.3 Implementation and Integration

7 Data Monetization Market, by Data Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Data Type: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Data Type: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 Customer Data
7.3 Product Data
7.4 Financial Data
7.5 Supplier Data

8 Data Monetization Market, by Business Function
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Business Function: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Business Function: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Sales and Marketing
8.3 Supply Chain Management
8.4 Operations
8.5 Finance
8.6 Others

9 Data Monetization Market, by Deployment Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Deployment Type: Market Drivers
9.1.2 Deployment Type: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 Cloud
9.3 On-Premises

10 Data Monetization Market, by Organization Size
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
10.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
10.2 Large Enterprises
10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

11 Data Monetization Market, by Industry Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Industry Vertical: Market Drivers
11.1.2 Industry Vertical: COVID-19 Impact
11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
11.3 Telecommunication
11.4 Consumer Goods and Retail
11.5 Information Technology
11.6 Healthcare
11.7 Manufacturing
11.8 Media and Entertainment
11.9 Transportation and Logistics
11.10 Energy and Utilities
11.11 Others

12 Data Monetization Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Market Ranking
13.4 Historical Revenue Analysis of Leading Players
13.5 Key Market Developments
13.5.1 New Launches
13.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
13.6.1 Stars
13.6.2 Emerging Leaders
13.6.3 Pervasive Players
13.6.4 Participants

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Key Companies
14.2.1 Microsoft
14.2.2 Oracle
14.2.3 Salesforce
14.2.4 Sas
14.2.5 Tibco Software
14.2.6 IBM
14.2.7 Qlik
14.2.8 Sap
14.2.9 Looker
14.2.10 Thoughtspot
14.2.11 Sisense
14.2.12 Domo
14.2.13 Accenture
14.2.14 Virtusa
14.2.15 Infosys
14.2.16 1010Data
14.2.17 Infor
14.2.18 Reltio
14.2.19 Datarobot
14.2.20 Openwave Mobility
14.2.21 Netscout
14.2.22 Adastra
14.2.23 Optiva
14.2.24 Ness
14.2.25 Comviva
14.3 Startup/SME Profiles
14.3.1 Monetize
14.3.2 Elevondata
14.3.3 Emu Analytics
14.3.4 Narrative

15 Adjacent Market

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qe3ju

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-data-monetization-market-2022-to-2027---increasing-need-to-create-insights-from-a-pool-of-data-presents-opportunties-301671895.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter engineer says he was fired for helping coworkers who faced layoffs

    A former Twitter Inc engineer has accused the company of firing him days after it was acquired by Elon Musk because he developed a tool to allow workers to save important documents in anticipation of mass layoffs. The engineer, Emmanuel Cornet, filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Monday claiming he was engaged in protected activity when he shared the software on an internal Twitter messaging channel. "Protected activities" are actions that workers can take without fear of employer retaliation under U.S. labor law.

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • 14 Largest Lithium Producers in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 14 largest lithium producers in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest lithium producers in the world. There is a huge demand for various minerals by different industries, but it wasn’t that long ago that […]

  • Lordstown stock surges on Foxconn investment

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Lordstown Motors missing on earnings as well as a $170 million investment into the company by Foxconn.

  • Battle of Crypto Titans Ends: Binance to Acquire FTX

    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried both confirmed the news today on Twitter.

  • Tech war: Nvidia offers new GPU chip tailored for Chinese market as it vows to comply with US export regulations

    US graphics card giant Nvidia is offering a new chip specially-designed for the Chinese market, which will allow it to continue to sell its products to customers in China while still complying with new US export control requirements, the company said. The new A800 graphic processing unit (GPU) is an alternative to its A100 chip that the US government has barred from sale to Chinese clients without approval. Reuters first reported the existence of the new product, which was later confirmed by the

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now

    Economic uncertainty sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year. No one knows when the economy will improve or when the bear market will end, but both of those things will happen eventually. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are trading near a 52-week low, and both stocks are worth buying.

  • Oil Drops as Swelling Covid Cases in China Blunts Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as China’s renewed commitment to strict Covid-19 policies overshadowed a global market backdrop of shrinking fuel inventories. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressEvelyn De Rothschild, London Head of Banking Dynasty, Dies at 91CZ's Binance to Buy Rival FTX After Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Liquidity CrunchElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second

  • Raytheon sees castings shortages spilling into next year amid aftermarket demand

    U.S. aerospace giant Raytheon Technologies Corp said on Tuesday stability in supply of castings, used in making engines, may only happen well into next year after a strong recovery in aftermarket sales put further pressure on a battered supply chain. "I think we expect that (castings supply) to take the rest of this year and into probably through most of next year to stabilize and get back kind of to the levels where we need to see it," Raytheon finance chief Neil Mitchill said. Raytheon, a supplier to planemakers Boeing Co and Airbus SE, is working with vendors to find alternative ways to test and qualify materials and help them get parts out of their doors faster, Mitchill said at a Baird conference.

  • EIA forecasts higher heating-oil and diesel prices as U.S. distillate supply marks lowest end-of-October level in over 70 years

    The Energy Information Administration raises its 2022 and 2023 price forecasts for heating oil and diesel on Tuesday, as U.S. supplies of the fuels known as distillates marked their lowest end-of-October level in more than 70 years.

  • Alphabet Stock Is a Buy and It's All Thanks to Google Cloud

    The tech titan is seeing softness in advertising revenue, but Google Cloud continues to capture impressive growth.

  • Southern Copper Gets a Fundamental Supporter

    On Tuesday a sell-side firm raised their fundamental opinion of Southern Copper Corp to overweight (buy) with a $54 price target. In this daily bar chart of copper futures (continuous contract) we can see that prices have rallied above the 50-day moving average line. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is still in a decline but the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is crossing the zero line now for an outright buy signal.

  • EIA lifts price forecasts for heating oil, but cuts natural-gas price outlook

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration raised its 2022 and 2023 forecasts for heating oil, but lowered its outlook for natural-gas prices, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report released Tuesday.

  • Disadvantages of Roth IRAs Every Investor Should Know

    Before you open a retirement account, you should know the disadvantages of Roth IRAs, including income limits. Learn about the drawbacks of Roth IRAs.

  • Breaking Down Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Before Earnings

    Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) third quarter earnings report on November 8 will be heavily covered with famed investor Warren Buffett controlling a significant stake in the company. Trading near its 52-week high of $77.13 seen in August, a strong Q3 report could help the stock reach new highs.

  • 10 Meta Investors Lose $211 Billion On Mark Zuckerberg's Madness

    Who could slow down Mark Zuckerberg's costly plan to pivot Meta Platforms into the metaverse? It's going to have to be one of the investors holding the biggest losses.

  • These 2 Segments Could Become Amazon's Next Big Thing

    When you're invested in a business as large as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), you must pay attention to all of its businesses. For example, Amazon's cloud computing segment, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has emerged as an essential growth and profit center for the overall company, but two segments that posted AWS-like growth last quarter were third-party seller services and advertising. Third-party seller services isn't a new vertical -- it started appearing in financial reports as far back as four years ago.

  • Could Oil Reach $200 a Barrel? Some Traders Are Betting on It.

    Oil hasn’t yet climbed back to $100 per barrel, but some options traders are setting their sights on another target—$200. Here's why it's unlikely, but not impossible.

  • 5 Steps to Retiring With $5 Million

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • OPEC+ Cuts That Steadied Market Now Bring Risk of $100 Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rise toward $100 a barrel is exposing some of the risks in OPEC+’s controversial production cuts.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressEvelyn De Rothschild, London Head of Banking Dynasty, Dies at 91Elon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekEurope’s Energy Crunch Will Trigger Years of Shortages and BlackoutsFor about a month, the group’s decis