U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,681.26
    +15.48 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,527.51
    +193.92 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,611.05
    -3.79 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,700.79
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    -0.32 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,646.30
    +9.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.09 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9805
    +0.0018 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2800
    +0.0540 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1211
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.9030
    -2.1870 (-1.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,998.92
    -294.58 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.85
    -1.91 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,945.75
    +1.84 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Global Data Processing Unit Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in internet penetration, surge in penetration of high-end cloud computing in enterprise, rise in data center complexities due to scalability, growth in the popularity of 5G network capabilities, and persistent technological advancements to drive the global data processing unit market growth. Closure of production and manufacturing facilities, shortage of skilled workforce, and other supply chain challenges during the pandemic had a negative impact on the global market.

Portland, OR, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global data processing unit market generated $553.96 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $5.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 26.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download FREE Report Sample (231 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13234

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$553.96 million

Market Size in 2031

$5.5 billion

CAGR

26.9%

No. of Pages in Report

231

Segments Covered

Type, data center type, application, and region

Drivers

Rise in internet penetration

Surge in penetration of high-end cloud computing in enterprise

Opportunities

Increase in adoption of multi-cloud

Growth in the popularity of 5G network capabilities

Restrains

rise in concerns related to data privacy

growing demand for managed services

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global data processing unit market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

  • With governments of several nations imposing and extending lockdowns, production and manufacturing facilities across the globe have been shut down, owing crisis and unavailability of workforce.

  • These restrictions were imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic. Considering the inputs from various industry experts belonging to the various stages of the value chain, such as OEMs, suppliers, integrators, end users, and distributors, and the financial release of various companies in the data processing unit ecosystem, it is calculated that the market has experienced a decline during 2019–2020.

  • However, it is expected that the market will recover from 2021 and remain in the growth stage during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global data processing unit market based on type, data center type, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the FPGA-Based segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global data processing unit market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The SOC-based segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 29.72% during the forecast period.

Based on data center type, the hyperscale segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global data processing unit market share, and is expected to maintain its dominant status during the forecast period. The edge segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 33.51% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the IT and telecom segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global data processing unit market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 29.91% during the forecast period. The report also includes other segments such as BFSI, Government, Energy and Utilities, and Others.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global data processing unit market share. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 32.46% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13234

The report analyses key players of the global data processing unit market such as NVIDIA Corporation (Mellanox Technologies), Marvell Technology Inc., Fungible, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Intel Corporation, Kalray, Resnics /Yisixin Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Pensando Systems Inc.)

The report analyzes these key players in the global data processing unit market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Buy This Research Report - http://surl.li/dkshx

Similar Reports We Have in Global Data Processing Unit Market:

VCSEL for Data Communication Market Expected to Reach $358.41 Million by 2027

Vision Processing Unit Market by application, by end user, by region, Research Report 2019-2026

Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) Market By application, by end user, by type, by region

Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market Expected to Reach $200.85 Billion by 2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact US:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • 77% of Warren Buffett's $313 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 6 Stocks

    Few high-profile money managers have a nose for making money quite like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. In the 57 years since taking the reins, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1%. The Oracle of Omaha believes diversification is "protection against ignorance."

  • Why Shares of American Express Are Falling This Morning

    Shares of credit card and payments company American Express (NYSE: AXP) traded roughly 4.7% lower as of 9:37 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings for the third quarter of the year. American Express reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 on total revenue of about $13.56 billion for the third quarter. American Express also added 3.3 million new cards and about $4.4 billion of loan balances in the quarter, with loan balances now up 31% year over year.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

    Medical Properties (MPW) closed the most recent trading day at $10.99, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • Schlumberger (SLB) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Schlumberger (SLB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.55% and 4.67%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down Over 90% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Bargain-hunting investors might find long-term opportunities in these two heavily beaten-down stocks.

  • Why Shares of SVB Financial Group Are Plunging Today

    SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) tanked in early trading Friday after it reported its third-quarter earnings results. Shares of the company, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, were down by 18.8% as of 10:48 a.m. ET. SVB reported earnings per common share of $7.21 on total revenue of nearly $1.56 billion, both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates.

  • 15 Best Ecommerce Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best ecommerce stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more ecommerce stocks, go directly to 5 Best Ecommerce Stocks to Buy Now. The global ecommerce marketplace was one of the biggest winners of the coronavirus pandemic at the stock market. However, as the pandemic has […]

  • Why ChargePoint Shares Tanked Today

    Electric vehicle (EV) charging network leader ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) shares are near the day's low as the market absorbs Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) third-quarter earnings report. At 3:45 p.m. ET, ChargePoint stock was down 5.3%. The market didn't react positively to Tesla's earnings report even though it revealed the company's second-most profitable quarter ever.

  • Verizon Stock Slides As Weak Subscriber Gains Cloud Q3 Earnings Beat

    "The pricing actions we took earlier this year, as well as our new cost savings program, show that we are being deliberate and strategic in our decisions to strengthen our business," said CEO Hans Vestberg.

  • Snap earnings: 'Disappointment really came on the average revenue per user,' analyst says

    CFRA Research Senior Equity Analyst Angelo Zino joins Yahoo Finance Live to evaluate Snap earnings and the outlook for the social media platform.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 8%-Plus Yields That Billionaires Absolutely Love

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.4% to 18.2%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers this year.

  • Here's Why I'm Buying Tesla Stock as It Crashes

    In this video, I will go over the recent Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Q3 earnings report and explain why I will be buying more shares. It seems the market still does not fully understand how a company like Tesla operates, which allows me as a long-term shareholder to accumulate more shares.

  • Wall Street looks ahead to Apple earnings following Netflix beat

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Brad Smith discuss positive catalysts and potential red flags for Apple stock ahead of the tech giant's earnings.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.97, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session.

  • Verizon profit declines as pricier plans result in subscriber loss

    (Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc's profit fell 23% and it added fewer-than-expected wireless subscribers in the third quarter as its raised prices drove some customers to cheaper plans from fast-growing rivals AT&T Inc and T-Mobile US Inc. Shares fell 6% to their lowest in over a decade as finance chief Matt Ellis said higher prices for plans led to disconnections and warned the pressure would continue into the next quarter. Competition in the U.S. telecoms markets is heating up after Verizon and AT&T offloaded their media businesses and T-Mobile completed its merger with Sprint Corp to become wireless-focused companies.

  • Why Rumble Stock Tumbled by 13% Today

    Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) was rumbling quite a bit on the market Thursday but for the wrong reason. After being fingered as a lousy stock by a pundit and divulging rather weak financials, the ambitious online video company saw its share price erode by just shy of 13% on the day. Thursday morning, Edwin Dorsey of The Bear Cave newsletter published a post entitled "Problems at Rumble."

  • 3 Safe High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You Passive Income for Years

    These passive income powerhouses can offer investors yields between 5% and 6% with reliability and safety.

  • Verizon Stock Slips After Beating Earnings Estimates. It’s Not AT&T

    Verizon Communications delivered third-quarter results that largely beat expectations and maintained its financial forecast. Verizon stock fell 4.7% to $35.29 in premarket trading on Friday following the results. The telecommunications giant maintained its financial forecast for the year.

  • The Market Doesn't Like What It Sees From QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Earnings Yet

    QUALCOMM Incorporated's ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.8x might make it look like a buy right...

  • Meta, Twitter stocks fall after Snap reports slowing ad growth

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Snap amid a decline in third-quarter earnings.