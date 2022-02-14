The Global Data Protection and Recovery Software Market is expected to grow by $ 5.73 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 12.21% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Data Protection and Recovery Software Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the data protection and recovery software market and it is poised to grow by $ 5. 73 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 12.

21% during the forecast period. Our report on the data protection and recovery software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in the adoption of cloud-based data protection and recovery software offerings and increasing number of data protection and localization regulations. In addition, rise in the adoption of cloud-based data protection and recovery software offerings is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The data protection and recovery software market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The data protection and recovery software market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Email protection

• End to end data protection

• Application recovery management

• Cloud application protection

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising demand for data protection and recovery software in emerging economiesas one of the prime reasons driving the data protection and recovery software market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data protection and recovery software market vendors that include Acronis International GmbH, Commvault Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Unitrends Inc., Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Veritas Technologies LLC. Also, the data protection and recovery software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

