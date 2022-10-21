Global Data Science Platform Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Microsoft, IBM, SAS Institute and SAP Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Science Platform Market By Component, By Application, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global data science platform market was valued at $4.7 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $79.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 33.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Data science platform is a packaged software application that provides the tools for the entire life cycle of a data science project. Data science platforms are indispensables tools for data scientists. It enables data exploration, model development, and model distribution. It facilitates data preparation and data visualization while providing a large-scale computing infrastructure.

Data science platforms help users collaborate by providing a centralized platform. They serve as a one-stop shop for data modeling because data science platforms contain the APIs to allow for model production and testing with minimal outside engineering needs.



Increase in reliance on machine learning creates a need for data science platforms that fulfill needs in building, training, scaling, and deploying machine learning (ML) models. The proper platforms and technologies enable breakthroughs in data science. In addition, machine learning and artificial intelligence are driving innovations in data science and data management. The advancement of big data technology and importance of collecting and using data for decision making are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

However, high investment cost, data privacy & security, and reliability issues observed by the employees hamper the market growth. Moreover, adoption of cloud-based solutions & services and targeting untapped and emerging market for data science platforms are expected to provide ample growth opportunities for the market during forecast period.



Data science platform market is segmented on the basis of component, application, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, it is divided into platform and services. On the basis of application, it is divided into marketing & sales, logistics, finance and accounting, customer support, and others. According to the industry vertical, it is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, retail & E-Commerce, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing and others). Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The global data science platform market is dominated by key players such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE, RapidMiner, Inc., Dataiku, Alteryx, Inc., FICO, The MathWorks, Inc., and Teradata.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Data science platform market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of Data science platform market for the period 2020-2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gh56pe

