The Global Data Security Market is forecast to grow by USD 3866.29 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period

Global Data Security Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the data security market and is forecast to grow by USD 3866.29 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Our report on the data security market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent regulations regarding data protection, the rising number of cyberattacks, and the increasing IT security budget.



The data security market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud-based



By Type

• Large enterprise

• SME



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing focus on data security automation as one of the prime reasons driving the data security market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of fifth-generation (5G) technology and growing demand for cloud-based services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the data security market covers the following areas:

• Data security market sizing

• Data security market forecast

• Data security market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data security market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudera Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Sirius Computer Solutions Inc., Sophos Ltd., Thales Group, Varonis Systems Inc., and Zscaler Inc. Also, the data security market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



