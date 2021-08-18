U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

The global Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.3%

ReportLinker
·5 min read

during the forecast period, to reach USD 12. 9 billion by 2026 from USD 4. 7 billion in 2021. Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the increasing role of business intelligence and data analytics in enterprise management, growing dependence on data-driven decision-making to improve business performance, and requirement of regulatory governance and security.

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Warehouse as a Service Market with COVID-19 Impact by Application, Vertical, Deployment Model, Type, & Organization Size - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05726586/?utm_source=GNW


The COVID-19 Impact on the global data warehouse as a service market
The recent economic slowdown with the impact of COVID-19 emphasizes the need for alternate business systems.It has become important for businesses to embrace cloud computing and migrate to cloud data warehouses.

This will help organizations to have a stable business condition in the short term while targeting continued growth and expansion in the long run. Organizations across different verticals are leveraging data warehouse services due to various advantages including higher availability, low latency, scalability, and enterprise-grade security.

Operational data storage segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Based on the type, the market is segmented into two categories: enterprise data warehouse as service and operational data storage.The market for operational data storage is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for real-time data analytics and reporting.The implementation of ODS in an enterprise complements the existing data infrastructure and supports the current and future needs of the enterprise.

In addition, the growing use of AI in data warehouses is likely to provide future growth opportunities for the ODS segment. Companies operating in the DWaaS market provide advanced solutions to meet the rapid growth of data volumes and to adhere to regulatory compliance mandates.

Public cloud segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period.
The DWaaS market is segmented by deployment type into public and private cloud.The public cloud segment account for a higher share of the DWaaS market during the forecast period due to increasing investments in mobility, collaboration and other remote working technology and infrastructure.

While the private cloud model is gaining popularity in organizations to overcome security and data privacy challenges.

Healthcare and life sciences vertical to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
Healthcare and life sciences is one of the fastest-growing verticals as the industry is undergoing extensive development, with advancements in technologies, thereby enhancing the overall industry vertical.The quality of information and the interest toward quality medicinal administrations have turned out to be progressively imperative.

Initially, owing to data complexities and a variety of medical cum clinical data, the adoption of DWaaS solutions in the healthcare sector was comparatively slow.However, over the past years, the increase in the usage of DWaaS solutions has proved to be handy in administrative and clinical areas.

The vast amounts of data generated over the years have been used in a variety of areas, right from enhancing patient health to pharmaceuticals testing.

North America to account for the highest market share during the forecast period.
The DWaaS market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.The DWaaS report provides insights into these regional markets in terms of market size, growth rates, future trends, market drivers, and COVID-19 impact.

North America is expected to hold the highest market share in the overall DWaaS market during the forecast period. Following North America, Europe is expected to hold the second-highest market share during the forecast period. the growth is mainly attributed to the presence of various developed economies, such as the United States (US) and Canada, and due to the focus on innovations obtained from R&D and advanced technologies. The increased penetration of DWaaS solutions in multiple industry verticals, such as manufacturing, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and the government and public sector, is driving the growth of this market in this region. PAC and MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates during the forecast period.

The break-up of the profiles of primary participants in the global DWaaS market is as follows:
• By Company: Tier 1–37%, Tier 2–25%, and Tier 3–38%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives–22%, Director Level–33%, and Others–45%
• By Region: North America–42%, Europe–25%, APAC–18%, MEA – 10%, and RoW-15%
The DWaaS market comprises major providers, such as AWS(US), IBM(US), Microsoft(US), Google(US), Oracle(US), SAP(Germany), Snowflake(US), Micro Focus(UK), Teradata(US), 1010Data(US), Cloudera(US), Pivotal(US), Yellowbrick(US), Veeva Systems(US), Actian(US), Marklogic(US), Netavis Software(Austria), Solver(US), Accur8 Software(US), AtScale(US), Panoply(US), SingleStore(US), and Transwarp(China). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the DWaaS market with their company profiles, recent developments, COVID-19 developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage
The report segments the global DWaaS market by application into five categories: business intelligence, customer analytics, data modernization, operational analytics, and predictive analytics.By type, the market enterprise DWaaS and operational data storage.

By organization size, the DWaaS market is segmented into two categories: large enterprises and SMEs.By deployment model, the DWaaS market is segmented into two categories: public and private cloud.

By vertical, the DWaaS market has been classified into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI); energy and utilities; government and public sector; healthcare and life sciences; IT and ITeS; manufacturing; retail and consumer goods; media and entertainment; telecommunication; and others. By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.

Key benefits of the report
The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall DWaaS market and the subsegments.This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and COVID-19 impact.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05726586/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


