Global Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Strategic Business Report 2023 Featuring Amazon, CenturyLink, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Rackspace, Salesforce and SAP
Global Market for Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS)
Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Market to Reach $43.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) estimated at US$13.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Retail, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.5% CAGR and reach US$14.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the BFSI segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR
The Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.2% and 13.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
202
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$13.5 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$43.1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
15.6%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Cloud Database and DBaaS
Evolution and Rise of Database Management
Competition
Cloud Database and DBaaS: Market Prelude
Cloud Database and DBaaS - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 58 Featured)
Amazon.com, Inc.
CenturyLink Cloud
Google, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Rackspace US, Inc.
Salesforce.com, Inc.
SAP SE
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Cloud based Services Adoption Drives the Cloud Database Market
Leading Trends in DBaas Market
Wide Range of Applications to Support Market Growth
Future Prospects of Cloud Database Services
Rising Prominence of IoT in IT and Telecom Industries to Fuel Market Demand
New Database Launches to Strengthen Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/39hinv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900