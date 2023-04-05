Global Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Strategic Business Report 2023 Featuring Amazon, CenturyLink, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Rackspace, Salesforce and SAP

Company Logo

Global Market for Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS)

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Market to Reach $43.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) estimated at US$13.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Retail, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.5% CAGR and reach US$14.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the BFSI segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR



The Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.2% and 13.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cloud Database and DBaaS

Evolution and Rise of Database Management

Competition

Cloud Database and DBaaS: Market Prelude

Cloud Database and DBaaS - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Cloud based Services Adoption Drives the Cloud Database Market

Leading Trends in DBaas Market

Wide Range of Applications to Support Market Growth

Future Prospects of Cloud Database Services

Rising Prominence of IoT in IT and Telecom Industries to Fuel Market Demand

New Database Launches to Strengthen Market Growth

