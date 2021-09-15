U.S. markets open in 1 hour 57 minutes

The Global Date Palm Market is expected to grow by $ 7.14 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Date Palm Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the date palm market and it is poised to grow by $ 7. 14 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5. 81% during the forecast period.

New York, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Date Palm Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05228003/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the date palm market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by health benefits associated with date palm and the increasing use of date palm and ethnic snacks. In addition, health benefits associated with date palm is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The date palm market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.

The date palm market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Medjool date palm
• Deglet Nour date palm
• Others

By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online

By Geographical Landscape
• MEA
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• South America

This study identifies the rise in demand for date palm kernel oil as one of the prime reasons driving the date palm market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on date palm market covers the following areas:
• Date palm market sizing
• Date palm market forecast
• Date palm market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading date palm market vendors that include Al Barakah Dates Factory LLC, Al Foah Co., Ario Fruit Co., Bard Valley Natural Delights, Emirates Dates, GNS Pakistan Dates Co., Green Diamond International SB, Hadiklaim - Israel Date Growers Cooperative, LIWA DATES, and Maghadi Dates. Also, the date palm market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05228003/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


