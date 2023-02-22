U.S. markets closed

Global DDoS Protection & Mitigation Security Market Report to 2027: Players Include CloudFlare, Corero, DDoS-Guard, Fastly and Fortinet

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global DDoS Protection & Mitigation Security Market by Component, Application Area (Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

 

The global DDOS protection and mitigation security market is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2022 to USD 7.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

  • A10 Networks

  • Activereach

  • Akamai

  • Allot

  • BT

  • CloudFlare

  • Corero

  • DDoS-Guard

  • Fastly

  • Fortinet

  • Haltdos

  • Huawei

  • Imperva

  • Indusface

  • Link11

  • Mlytics

  • NetScout

  • Nexusguard

  • PhoenixNAP

  • Radware

  • RioRey

  • Seceon

  • StackPath

  • StrataCore

  • Sucuri

  • Verisign

By organization size, small and medium sized enterprises are to register higher CAGR during forecast period

Small and medium sized enterprises face a greater resource crunch than larger enterprises and require better methods to solve the complexities of network infrastructure for better cost optimization of their business processes. With the increasing number of SMEs worldwide, the requirement for DDoS protection and mitigation solutions is increasing rapidly.

SMEs are considered to be easy targets, as they are less protected and do not have the resources and capabilities to detect thefts and attacks. Therefore, it has become essential for SMEs to incorporate DDoS protection techniques, such as scrubbing services, BGP routing, sinkholing, null routing, and DNS routing.

By component, hardware to account for largest market share during forecast period

DDoS attacks are a real threat to organizations operating online, they easily become targets of cyberterrorists or hacktivists, these can be dealt with DDoS hardware protection solutions. Hardware solutions are easy to install and suitable for high-volume amplified traffic, which requires high throughput.

The hardware solutions are set up at a remote network and can be managed in the data center hosting environment itself. Hardware appliances are configured in the local network or in data centers to protect the organization's network from evolving sophisticated threats.

Among regions, market in Asia-Pacific to register highest CAGR during forecast period

The growth of the DDOS protection and mitigation security market in the Asia-Pacific is highly driven by technological advancements across the region. China is anticipated to be the leading market for DDOS protection and mitigation security solutions in this region. The existence of a large population and developing infrastructure and technology are major factors contributing to the growth of the DDOS protection and mitigation security market in the Asia-Pacific. The DDOS protection and mitigation security paradigm has changed considerably, with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning becoming popular among them.

Additionally, the increasing advancements in mobility and rising cloud adoption in APAC, coupled with mandatory compliance to certain government regulations for resolving data security issues, have compelled the companies in the region to adopt DDoS protection and mitigation solutions. Moreover, with the rising intensity and complexity of cyber-attacks, the data security concerns of the businesses in the region have further heightened.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market
4.2 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market, by Deployment Mode
4.3 North American DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market, by Organization Size and Country (2022)
4.4 Asia-Pacific DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market, by Organization Size and Country (2022)
4.5 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market, by Country

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Value Chain
5.3.2 Ecosystem
5.3.3 Porter's Five Force Model
5.3.4 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
5.3.4.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.3.4.2 Buying Criteria
5.3.5 Technology Analysis
5.3.6 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Buyers
5.3.7 Patent Analysis
5.3.8 Pricing Analysis
5.3.8.1 Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, by Application Area
5.3.8.2 Average Selling Price Trend
5.3.9 Use Cases
5.3.10 Key Conferences & Events in 2022 to 2023
5.3.11 Tariff and Regulatory Impact
5.3.11.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies & Other Organizations

6 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market, by Component: Drivers
6.1.2 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market, by Component: Recession Impact
6.2 Hardware
6.3 Solution
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Professional Services
6.4.1.1 Design and Implementation
6.4.1.2 Consulting and Advisory
6.4.1.3 Training and Education
6.4.1.4 Support and Maintenance
6.4.2 Managed Services

7 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market, by Application Area
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market, by Application Area: Drivers
7.1.2 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market, by Application Area: Recession Impact
7.2 Network Security
7.3 Application Security
7.4 Database Security
7.5 Endpoint Security

8 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market, by Deployment Mode: Drivers
8.1.2 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market, by Deployment Mode: Recession Impact
8.2 On-Premises
8.3 Cloud
8.4 Hybrid

9 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market, by Organization Size: Drivers
9.1.2 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market, by Organization Size: Recession Impact
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market, by Vertical: Drivers
10.1.2 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market, by Vertical: Recession Impact
10.2 Government and Defense
10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.4 Manufacturing
10.5 Energy and Utilities
10.6 IT and Telecommunications
10.7 Healthcare
10.8 Education
10.9 Retail
10.10 Others

11 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.3 Competitive Scenario and Trends
12.3.1 Product Launches
12.3.2 Deals
12.3.3 Others
12.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Players
12.5 Historical Revenue Analysis
12.6 Company Evaluation Matrix Overview
12.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.7.1 Stars
12.7.2 Emerging Leaders
12.7.3 Pervasive Players
12.7.4 Participants
12.8 Product Footprint Analysis of Companies
12.9 Market Ranking Analysis of Companies
12.10 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant
12.10.1 Progressive Companies
12.10.2 Responsive Companies
12.10.3 Dynamic Companies
12.10.4 Starting Blocks
12.11 Competitive Benchmarking for SMEs/Startups

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix and Adjacent Markets

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ea11n-ddos?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ddos-protection--mitigation-security-market-report-to-2027-players-include-cloudflare-corero-ddos-guard-fastly-and-fortinet-301752182.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

