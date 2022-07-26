U.S. markets open in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,960.25
    -9.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,856.00
    -111.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,318.00
    -36.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.70
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.22
    +1.52 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.40
    +4.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    18.54
    +0.21 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0208
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.87
    +0.84 (+3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2035
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5970
    -0.0690 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,066.46
    -855.68 (-3.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.05
    -22.46 (-4.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,340.57
    +34.27 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,655.21
    -44.04 (-0.16%)
     

Global Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Numerous health benefits and major role in making the skin glowing & radiant and consumer inclination toward natural ingredients cosmetic products drive the growth of the global dead sea mud cosmetics market. North America accounted for the largest share in 2021, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2031. Production activities of dead sea mud cosmetics were hindered partially or completely due to lockdown implementations in various countries.

Portland, OR, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dead sea mud cosmetics market generated $723.00 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The research is a helpful source of insights for investors, leading market players, stakeholders, and new entrants in determining the strategies for the coming years to achieve sustainable growth in the market.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Flash Sale Till 20th August 2022): @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17294

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$723.00 million

Market Size in 2031

$2.6 billion

CAGR

13.5%

No. of Pages in Report

287

Segments covered

Product Type, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Region

Drivers

Numerous health benefits and major role in making the skin glowing and radiant

Consumer inclination toward natural ingredients cosmetic products

Opportunities

Increase in demand to counter hair loss and hair damage among the global population

The presence of high concentrations of skin-nourishing minerals including magnesium, calcium, potassium, and others in these products

Restrains

Trade restrictions and rise in demand for low-cost items

High fluctuation in raw material prices

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • Production activities of dead sea mud cosmetics were hindered partially or completely due to lockdown implementations in various countries across the globe. Moreover, shortage of raw materials and lack of workforce impacted the production activities.

  • Travel restrictions, suspension of airlines, and the slowdown of the global economy affected the business of cosmetic manufacturers across the globe negatively.

  • Many offline distribution channels were closed due to lockdown restrictions. Moreover, people were hesitant to shop from offline channels due to possibility of cross-contamination. This impacted the overall revenue of the market. However, online deliveries continued for a specific period of time.

  • The routine of skincare changed for most of the consumers as they focused more on spending on daily necessities to survive the pandemic rather than cosmetics. This reduced the revenue of the market during initial stages of pandemic.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17294?reqfor=covid

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global dead sea mud cosmetics market based on product type, gender, distribution channel, and region. The research analyzes each segment and sub-segment with the help of tabular and graphical formats to enable market players and investors gain a better picture and take necessary decisions for the future. These insights also help in determining the fastest growing and highest revenue-generating segments to take further steps.

Based on product type, the body care segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the facial care segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the segments including hair care and others.

Based on gender, the women segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global dead sea mud cosmetics market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the men segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global dead sea mud cosmetics market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. However, the online segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2031. However, LAMEA is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Leading players of the global dead sea mud cosmetics market analyzed in the research include Kawar Cosmetics, Avani Supreme Inc., Aroma Dead Sea, Dead Sea Premier Cosmetics Laboratories Ltd, H&B Health and Beauty, Bo International, Ein Gedi Cosmetics & Pharma LTD, Jordan Integrated For Minerals Dead Sea Products, Muhtseb Cosmetics, SABON USA, Ahava Dead Sea Laboratories, and Daor Cosmetics. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the market. Moreover, they adopted various strategies including new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, expansion, and others to raise their market share and consolidate their position across the international market. The report is helpful in determining business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and key developments of abovementioned market players.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation running hot at 9.1%, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters. Especially now.

  • Walmart, Target, and tech stocks decline in after-hours trading

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre examines the movements in retail and tech stocks in after-hours trading, in additional to looking at the U.S. dollar.

  • Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Google co-founder Sergey Brin instructed his advisers to sell his personal investments in Elon Musk’s companies in recent months after learning that he had a brief affair with his wife, according to the Wall Street Journal.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey

  • Cathie Wood is Not Letting Go of These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Cathie Wood is not letting go of despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Cathie Wood is Not Letting Go of These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Investment Management, has been in hot water so far […]

  • Microsoft earnings: What to expect from the company's fourth-quarter results

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley previews Microsoft's Q4 earnings report.

  • Recession fears and rising rates are a buying opportunity for affluent Americans: ‘This is when the wealthy make their money’

    The wealthier subset of American society is tapping their securities-backed credit lines to buy up assets priced cheap in today’s markets.

  • Putin slashes gas supplies to Europe again

    British Airways pilots poised to launch strike action Blow for Putin as China abandons investment in Russia The FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Here are the top 5 energy stocks, according to Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs on Monday picked five top stocks of ahead of their quarterly earnings, saying that it keeps a "constructive" view on the sector thanks to cash flows and valuations, among other highlights.

  • Energy analyst: ‘We are in the midst of a major global gas and power crisis’

    Francisco Blanch, Bank of America Head of Global Commodities and Derivatives Research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss global energy markets, the outlook for oil prices, and how the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war are affecting Europe's energy supply.

  • Rio Tinto, Fortescue record profits near end on price view, dim demand

    Australian iron ore miners Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd are unlikely to see a repeat of record profits booked in recent years as they face soaring costs, falling prices and a tight labour market. Rio Tinto, the world's biggest iron ore producer, may see its first-half earnings drop by about a third, while Fortescue could report up to a 40% drop in annual profit, according to Refinitiv estimates. A persistent downward trend in iron ore prices is expected to weigh significantly on earnings of top Australian miners, UBS analyst Lachlan Shaw said.

  • Walmart Tumbles as Discounts Spur New Cut to Profit Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. cut its profit outlook again in a surprise warning weeks ahead of its earnings report, sending retailer shares tumbling and raising new questions about US consumers’ ability to sustain their voracious spending habits with inflation at a four-decade high. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected,

  • NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    NXP (NXPI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 39.82% and 1.15%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Newmont reports earnings miss amid rising gold mining costs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss earnings and the stock performance for Newmont Goldcorp.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • Elon Musk Denies Report of Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to order his advisers to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sal

  • Walmart warning sends stock price plunging, renews retail worries

    Walmart becomes the latest big-name retailer to strike a downbeat tone on the health of the U.S. consumer.

  • Investors Heavily Search AT&T Inc. (T): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching AT&T (T) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Yardeni Says S&P 500 Has Already Bottomed, Sees No Hard Landing

    (Bloomberg) -- Ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting and Big Tech earnings later this week, Ed Yardeni has some words of comfort: the worst has passed for this bear market. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJIn the view

  • Amazon Stock Has Gotten Crushed. There’s a Case It Could Double, or Even Triple, From Here.

    Every one of those quarterly reports has shown a growing company, despite plenty of ups and downs in the economy—and the internet. Amazon’s worst quarter came in September 2001, when the internet bubble was blowing apart. Now, though, Amazon’s streak may be coming to an end.

  • Stocks wobble on Walmart warning, looming Fed hike

    Asian shares wobbled on Tuesday and bonds were firm as a profit warning from Walmart put consumption and company earnings under a cloud ahead of what is likely to be another sharp U.S. interest rate hike. MSCI's broadest gauge of Asia stocks outside Japan meandered just above flat. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.2% and S&P 500 futures were down 0.4%.