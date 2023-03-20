U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

Global Debt Financing Market Research Report 2023 Featuring Credit Suisse, UBS, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, & Citigroup Among Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Debt Financing Market

Global Debt Financing Market
Global Debt Financing Market

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Debt Financing Market Research Report by Source (Private and Public), Type, Duration, Region - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Debt Financing Market size was estimated at USD 17.99 billion in 2022, USD 19.33 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.91% to reach USD 33.09 billion by 2030.

Cumulative Impact of High Inflation:

The high inflation in developed economies globally has resulted in an overall price surge over the past two years. The cumulatively eroding overall purchasing power is expected to impact developing economies significantly and is considered helpful in numerous ways.

The report uncovers the effect of high inflation on the long-term performance of the global economy and provides details on fiscal policies measuring and reducing its short-term impacts on demand/supply, cash flow, and currency exchange. The Global Debt Financing Market report delivers the high inflation expectation considering the related impact from cost-push and demand-pull inflation.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on the Global Debt Financing Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The Global Debt Financing Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others.

The Global Debt Financing Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various strategies for business growth adopted by the vendors. The news in this section covers valuable insights at various stages while keeping up with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate.

The Global Debt Financing Market Competitive Scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected helps vendors understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strengths and weaknesses, providing insights to enhance products and services.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

225

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$17.99 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$33.09 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

7.9%

Regions Covered

Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing tax-deductible debt interest costs

  • Growing demand for debt financing from business organizations

  • Increased diversification offered by private source debt financing

Restraints

  • Countries trade tensions and weak documentation

Opportunities

  • Increasing expansion of private lending sources

  • Rising R&D activities by organizations for debt financing

Challenges

  • Necessity of high collateral for debt financing

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Cumulative Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Client Customization

Companies Mentioned

  • Bank of America Corporation

  • Barclays PLC

  • Capital Canada Limited

  • Citigroup, Inc.

  • CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

  • Crestbridge Group Services Limited

  • Goldman Sachs

  • Morgan Stanley

  • Royal Bank of Canada

  • UBS

  • White & Case LLP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wxex2q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


