Global debt surges to record high as borrowing costs bite

Global debt has surged to a record high of $313 trillion (£248 trillion), as higher interest rates drive up borrowing costs for companies and governments worldwide.

Borrowers took on an extra $15 trillion in 2023, according to the Institute for International Finance, meaning the world’s debt pile has risen by more than $100 trillion in the past decade.

Government debts alone hit $89.9 trillion, up from $71 trillion on the eve of the pandemic and less than $33 trillion before the financial crisis.

The sharp rise in interest rates across much of the world means that the cost of servicing these debts is rising painfully.

Jan Friederich at Fitch Ratings said higher borrowing costs mark “a quite substantial change from the environment of... extremely low interest rates to much higher rates right now”.

Speaking at the launch of the IIF’s Global Debt Monitor he said that “average interest expenditure relative to revenues is on a substantial upward trend,” particularly for heavily indebted governments in the rich world.

For the average government in western Europe and North America debt interest payments are on course to rise from 3.2pc of revenue last year to 4.1pc next year, a rise of more than one-quarter.

Surging borrowing has even caused disquiet in the US, where the national debt hit a record $34 trillion in January.

America has previously avoided concerns about ballooning borrowing, because the dollar’s status as the global reserve currency means there are always buyers for its bonds.

The pain will grow the longer interest rates are kept high, although the economy overall has handled the impact remarkably well, the IIF said in its Global Debt Monitor.

It said: “Despite growth still below potential, and rising interest expenses, the global economy is proving resilient to volatility in borrowing costs.”

Financial markets currently expect central banks to start cutting interest rates again as inflation has subsided.

But if prices rise again – “regardless of the drivers – whether an escalation in trade tensions, a boost to growth from the adoption of AI technologies, growing concerns over budget discipline, higher energy prices amid accelerating clean energy transition” – the IIF fears the result would be sustained high interest rates, “negatively impacting the outlook for global debt markets through higher borrowing costs.”

It is not the only risk. The IIF said: “Deepening geoeconomic fragmentation, geopolitical conflicts and rising trade protectionism may lead to more frequent and abrupt changes in global risk sentiment. Any escalation of these risks could exacerbate debt vulnerabilities.”

Surging inflation and a degree of economic growth has eaten away at the size of the debt pile relative to GDP. As a result debt fell to the equivalent of just under 330pc of global GDP, down from its 2021 peak of more than 360pc.

Although debt to GDP ratios fell globally, this was driven by rich countries even as the debt burden rose in emerging market economies, led by nations including China, India, Russia and Argentina.

China’s government debt has risen by the equivalent of one-quarter of GDP since Covid struck. Household and business debts have also increased sharply in the country.

It means China is approaching rich-world levels of borrowing even as it remains a middle-income country with slowing growth, a construction sector crisis and a shrinking population, raising the prospect that the debt burden risks becoming a serious economic threat.

Mr Friederich said his rating agency is paying attention to China’s weaknesses.

“We note the slowdown in trend growth, the relatively limited success of the government in stabilising the economy in the context of the property issues, and also the relatively high leverage of the economy,” he said.

