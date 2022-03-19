Global Debut of the First Large-scale Commercial Blockchain Ecological Platform

The Metabit Ecological chain, a high-performance blockchain platform based on large-scale commercial applications, was officially launched at 6 p.m. on March 18, 2022.

Newmarket, ON, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metabit Ecological chain, a high-performance blockchain platform based on large-scale commercial applications, was officially launched at 6 p.m. on March 18, 2022. Metabit was founded in March 2022 in Toronto, North America's most dynamic and innovative city, with the goal of developing a large-scale commercial high-performance blockchain platform with top academic research and blockchain technology experts.

With the arrival of the Metaverse in 2021, there is an urgent need for blockchain technology to advance in terms of performance, scalability, and commercial applications. The Metabit network is designed to be application-oriented and to benefit the environment. It focuses on developing general and universal commercial applications and forming an ecology on the basis of providing a strong, secure, and autonomous blockchain operation network.

The MetaBit network combines smart contracts and the MetaBit APP to create a more general DAPP to meet the needs of a more general and general decentralized business system. It focuses on developing general and universal commercial applications and forming an ecology on the basis of providing a strong, secure, and autonomous blockchain operation network. Based on this concept, MetaBit Network combined EVM to create the Metabit APP, which addresses the limitations of smart contracts, such as the inability to implement complex functions and the lack of external interaction capabilities.

The current digital new technology transformation is hastening the technological and market transformation of the entire business society. Emerging technologies such as big data, cloud computing, 5G, artificial intelligence, and blockchain are permeating all sectors of the economy and society; at the same time, digital assets, such as DAOs, are gaining traction.

The proliferation of species such as Defi, Web3.0, and others all directly contributed to the reshaping of various production factors in the metaverse world. After a thorough research and development process, Metabit was officially released at such a historic juncture.

Metabit's overall design consists of three layers: Metabit Network, MetabitAPP, and Metabit System. The modular structure, open APP, virtual layering, accounts, consensus, and so on all reflect the overall technological innovation design. It is capable of achieving second-level transaction processing and of customizing transaction costs. The new cross-chain technology is also one of Metabit's main selling points.

Metabit has built a very rich ecosystem as a technology empowerment platform supporting large-scale commercial applications, including the Metaverse community platform, NFT digital authentication platform, Metabit game platform, general points platform, payment platform, developer platform, and so on.

Metabit's goal is to build a large-scale commercial high-performance blockchain ecological platform based on modern cryptography, communication technology, and distributed computing, as well as to design the MetaBit App and MetaBit System in an innovative way, carrying decentralized finance, social networking, and e-commerce, as well as search, storage, metaverse, and other applications.

Metabit is dedicated to entering a new metaverse world with you with the good intention of serving everyone. Its community governance emphasizes the concepts of equality, openness, and transparency, allowing the entire community to jointly hold resources. Website: tometabit.com

Media Contact: MetaMila

Email: info@metaverso.ca

Phone: +1 4373623036

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For media relations contact info@metaverso.ca







