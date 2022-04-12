Global Decorated Apparel Market (2022 Edition) – Analysis By Technique, End-User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)

ReportLinker

Executive Summary The Global Decorated Apparel Market was valued at USD 18. 65 billion in the year 2021. The increasing population combined with the changing lifestyle affects the fashion industries in developing nations.

The high GDP growth rate coupled with rising disposable income, especially in emerging economies such as India and China has propelled the growth of the market. The market is expanding globally due to rising demand for embroidery, screen printing, sublimation, and heat transfer activities on clothes. The growing demand for a reflective finish in clothes has also provided market players with growth prospects.



Based on the Technique, the Embroidery segment captured the major share of the global decorated apparel market in 2021. It is one of the oldest ways of embellishing cloth, but it has grown in popularity in recent years as a result of its ability to add elegance and richness with little work or money on the part of the consumer. Luxury and sports brands, such as Chanel and Nike, are known for their embroidered garment products.



APAC region is estimated to hold the maximum share in the global Decorated Apparel market followed by Europe. However, the new emerging markets in the APAC region will witness the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Decorated Apparel market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.



• The report analyses the Decorated Apparel Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Decorated Apparel Market by Technique (Embroidery, Screen Printing, Dye Sublimation, Digital Printing, Others).



• The report analyses the Decorated Apparel Market by End-User (Men, Women, Kids).



• The Global Decorated Apparel Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, Australia).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Glidan Activewear Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Delta Apparel Inc., Fruitloom LLC, Advance Printwear, Downtown Custom Printwear, Master Printwear, Lynka Printwear, EmbroidMe, ScreenWorks.



