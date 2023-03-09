U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,984.50
    -10.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,788.00
    -25.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,167.75
    -60.50 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,874.20
    -6.10 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.68
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.90
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0560
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.52
    -0.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1886
    +0.0046 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2900
    -0.9820 (-0.72%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,614.46
    -409.54 (-1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.07
    -11.29 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,874.61
    -55.31 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,623.15
    +178.96 (+0.63%)
     

Global Decorative Coatings Market Report 2023: Growth Potential in Less-Regulated Economies Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Decorative Coatings Market

Global Decorative Coatings Market
Global Decorative Coatings Market

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Decorative Coatings Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, vinyl, Polyurethane), Technology, Coating Type (Interior and Exterior), Color Type, User Type (DIY and Professional), Product Type, Application), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global decorative coating market size is projected to grow from USD 82.0 billion in 2022 to USD 98.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.8%, between 2022 and 2027.

The decorative coatings market is mainly characterized by four main resin types: acrylic, alkyd, vinyl, and polyurethane. Decorative coatings have significant use in residential (new construction and remodel & repaint) and non-residential (commercial, industrial, and infrastructure) applications.

There is high demand for decorative coatings in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific due to the significant growth of the construction industry. Environment-friendly characteristics, durability, and better aesthetic appearance drive consumption in various applications. Stringent and time-consuming regulatory policies act as a restraint to the decorative coatings market. New construction activities and repainting and growing investment in emerging markets and less regulated regions are the key factors providing market players with growth opportunities. However, the adoption of new technologies and volatility in titanium dioxide prices are the major challenges for market players.

The major players have followed strategies, such as investments, expansions, new product developments, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, to address the rising demand and increase their global footprint. Market players are exploring more applications of these decorative coatings by focusing on continuous research & development (R&D). They mostly adopted acquisitions to strengthen their market position and increase their presence in emerging economies. Stringent rules and regulations laid down for volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in coatings have forced producers to shift toward VOC-free decorative coatings.

The exterior segment is one of the fastest-growing coating type segments during the forecast period

Exterior surfaces of any building or structure are considered residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. Coatings are used on exterior surfaces for decoration and general maintenance. The exterior decorative coatings market is expected to grow significantly in the next few years as the demand for these coatings continues to increase. These coatings can provide a variety of benefits, such as better resistance to wear and tear, greater durability, and improved aesthetic appeal. Additionally, these coatings can help to protect the underlying substrate from various environmental hazards, such as sun damage and moisture. Because of these benefits, decorative coatings are becoming increasingly popular in various emerging countries.

These surfaces get exposed to UV rays, snow, and rain, along with pollution. Various decorative coatings are used to keep surfaces protected from such environmental conditions. The surface types of exteriors can vary from facades to overexposed horizontal and vertical sides.

DIY segment in user type is expected to hold one of the highest growth during the forecast period

DIY requires end-users to opt for the paint job themselves. The users generally opt for DIY because of cost constraints. However, there can be other reasons, such as having creative control over the paint job. Many international players experienced increased demand in different regions for a DIY range of decorative coatings as consumers renovated their houses during the lockdown. However, DIY jobs require various painting tools, such as scrapers, protection sheets, and extension poles. There is also advanced equipment available for this purpose, which can be costly. This type of painting can be witnessed mostly in residential construction works.

Middle East & Africa decorative coatings market is estimated to register one of the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The countries considered in the Middle East & Africa are Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of the Middle East & Africa. This region comprises 20% of the world's population, which demands huge residential construction. This demand, along with the increasing middle-class population, is expected to lead to moderate coatings industry development. The economic growth of the Middle Eastern countries is a key factor in generating business opportunities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Most Middle East & African countries have invested a considerable amount in the construction sector. This is to diversify their economies from oil and oil-related business activities to other industrial sectors. However, fluctuating oil prices and geopolitical tensions are expected to affect the growth rate marginally. Africa is the world's least competitive decorative coatings market. It is a developing economy and faces challenges such as unfledged infrastructure and political unrest.

Research Coverage:

This report provides detailed segmentation of the decorative coatings market based on Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, vinyl, Polyurethane, and Others).

Based on the technology (Waterborne, Solventborne, and Powder Coatings).

Based on the coating type (Interior and Exterior). Based on the color type (White and Others). Based on the user type (DIY and Professional).

Based on the product type (Emulsions, Wood Coatings (Varnishes and Stains), Enamels, Others). Based on the application (Residential and non-residential).

Based on the region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growth of the Construction Industry

  • Environment-Friendly Coating Systems

  • Durable Coatings with Better Performance and Aesthetics

Restraints

  • Stringent Regulatory Policies and Time-Consuming Approvals

Opportunities

  • Growth Potential in Less-Regulated Economies

  • Investments in Emerging Markets

Challenges

  • Adoption of New Technologies

  • Volatility in Prices of Titanium Dioxide

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

322

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$82 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$98.9 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.8%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Decorative Coatings Market, by Technology

7 Decorative Coatings Market, by Resin Type

8 Decorative Coatings Market, by Coating Type

9 Decorative Coatings Market, by User Type

10 Decorative Coatings Market, by Product Type

11 Decorative Coatings Market, by Application

12 Decorative Coatings Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Adjacent and Related Markets

16 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Akzonobel N.V.

  • Asian Paints Limited

  • Basf Coating GmbH

  • Benjamin Moore & Co

  • Berger Paints India Limited

  • Brillux GmbH & Co. KG

  • Carpoly Chemical Group Co.,

  • Cloverdale Paint Inc.

  • Cromology (Formerly Materis Paints)

  • Daw SE

  • Diamond Vogel Paint Company

  • Fujikura Kasei Co. Ltd.

  • Guangdong Maydos Building Materials Co. Ltd.

  • Hempel A/S

  • Jotun A/S

  • Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

  • Kelly-Moore Paints

  • Lanco Paints

  • Masco Corporation

  • Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • PPG Industries, Inc.

  • Rpm International, Inc.

  • Shalimar Paints

  • Sherwin-Williams Company

  • Sto Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4feji2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Piedmont Lithium shares rebound after tumbling on short-seller report

    In 2021, Piedmont invested $100 million in Atlantic Lithium to secure spodumene - high-purity lithium ore - from Atlantic's mine in Ghana. Piedmont has a spodumene supply agreement with electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. Shares of Piedmont were last up 3.2% after falling as much as 6.6% on the report.

  • Factbox-Biden budget to target U.S. fossil fuel subsidies

    U.S. President Joe Biden will propose a budget that would scrap oil and gas industry subsidies, according to a document seen by Reuters, reviving a perennial debate about whether fossil fuel companies should be receiving lucrative tax breaks. While the proposal has little chance of making it through a divided Congress, it represents a political signal from the White House, which has repeatedly criticized Big Oil for raking in record profits at a time of high consumer energy costs since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Calculating the cost of U.S. subsidies for the fossil fuel industry is complex because the incentives stretch across the U.S. tax code, but estimates range from $10 to $50 billion per year.

  • We are in our 50s, living in California, and have $2 million in retirement savings. We want someone to tell us whether we can feasibly retire — what’s our best bet there?

    House is paid off, kid’s education also largely paid off, roughly $2 million in retirement savings plus sizable other assets/non-retirement savings. Answer: Many advisers offer a retirement readiness consultation for a fee — though how this will look and what it will cost will vary. You may want to look for a certified financial planner who works on a per-project basis, using sites like LetsMakeAPlan.org, Garrett Planning Network or XY Planning Network.

  • Silvergate Capital will liquidate after crypto collapse wipes out bank

    Silvergate said late Wednesday it would wind down operations after a run on the bank caused by crypto outflows led to mounting losses for the firm.

  • JPMorgan sues former banker Staley over Jeffrey Epstein ties

    JPMorgan Chase & Co has sued Jes Staley, its former private banking head and later Barclays Plc's chief executive, accusing him of entangling it with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and saying Staley himself had been accused of sexual assault. The largest U.S. bank filed two complaints on Wednesday night in Manhattan federal court, where it is also defending against lawsuits by the U.S. Virgin Islands and a unnamed woman, Jane Doe 1, who say JPMorgan aided in Epstein's sex trafficking by keeping him as a client.

  • JPMorgan Is Cutting Ties With Crypto Exchange Gemini: Source

    U.S. banking giant JPMorgan (JPM) is ending its banking relationship with Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange owned by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, according to a person familiar with the situation. Back in early 2020, JPMorgan took on Gemini and U.S.-listed exchange Coinbase as customers, the Wall Street Journal reported. Coinbase's banking relationship with JPMorgan remains intact, a spokesperson for the San Francisco-based exchange confirmed.

  • Musk: ‘Berkshire Hathaway high on Coke.' Warren Buffett earned $704M in dividends from Coca-Cola in 2022 — here are 3 more income stocks in the portfolio

    Even the world’s richest man is impressed.

  • China’s Burst of Copper Exports Shows Economy Still Struggling

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s copper smelters are preparing to boost exports, a sign its manufacturing and construction sectors aren’t yet making a decisive recovery from the ravages of the past year.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubSri Lanka Rupee to Reverse and Plummet 23%, Fitch Solutions Say

  • Oil Holds Losses on Hawkish Fed Despite Surprise Stockpile Draw

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses as a persistently hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve countered the first decline in US crude inventories this year.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneSri Lanka Rupee to Reverse and Plummet 23%, Fitch Solutions SaysWest Texas Intermediate traded below $77 a

  • India's oil deals with Russia dent decades-old dollar dominance

    U.S.-led international sanctions on Russia have begun to erode the dollar's decades-old dominance of international oil trade as most deals with India - Russia's top outlet for seaborne crude - have been settled in other currencies. India's oil trade, in response to the turmoil of sanctions and the Ukraine war, provides the strongest evidence so far of a shift into other currencies that could prove lasting. The country is the world's number three importer of oil and Russia became its leading supplier after Europe shunned Moscow's supplies following its invasion of Ukraine begun in February last year.

  • China EV Price War: Tesla Triggers Brutal Battle As Growth Plans Face Sales Reality

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • Warren Buffett Adds More Occidental Petroleum

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway added to its already large Occidental Petroleum stake over the past trading sessions, a regulatory filing revealed Tuesday evening.

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • Costco to open its third store in China — can it challenge Walmart's Sam's Club?

    Costco (COST) plans to open its third warehouse location in China this Friday, March 10. Can it go head-to-head with Sam's, the most dominant U.S.-based warehouse club in China?

  • Media giants signal ad market 'stabilized' after bruising 2022

    Here's what media executives had to say about the current state of advertising.

  • CERAWEEK-Collapse in US natgas prices dents market for shale deals

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -This year's freefall in U.S. natural gas prices has upended the acquisitions market for gas producers and spooked investors that lined up to buy when prices were much higher. The price volatility has scuppered plans by a unit of Tokyo Gas Co Ltd to acquire Rockcliff Energy from private equity firm Quantum Energy Partners, according to three people familiar with the matter. Reuters reported in January that the parties were close to a $4.6 billion sale of Rockcliff, a producer in the top U.S. shale-gas region.

  • Windfall tax all but wipes out North Sea oil giant's £2bn profit

    The North Sea’s biggest oil producer has warned it will be forced to cut staff and investment as it claimed its profits were all but wiped out Rishi Sunak’s windfall tax.

  • My Company Forced Me to Retire. What Should I Do?

    Retirement isn't always planned. For most people, reaching retirement age means finishing a lifetime of hard work. They have saved up enough to rest and enjoy their days without a daily grind. That isn't always the case though. Occasionally someone … Continue reading → The post How to Handle a Forced Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wells Fargo savings account rates

    Find out whether Wells Fargo’s savings accounts are for you.

  • JPMorgan sues former exec over ties to Epstein sex abuse

    JPMorgan Chase sued its former executive Jes Staley on Wednesday, alleging that he aided in hiding Jeffrey Epstein’s yearslong sex abuse and trafficking in order to keep the financier as a client. The New York bank seeks to hold Staley personally liable for any financial penalties that JPMorgan may have to pay in two related cases. It is also seeking to force Staley to pay back wages he earned during the time he allegedly was aware of the abuse and “personally observed” Epstein's behavior on multiple occasions.