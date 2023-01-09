The Global Decorative Lighting Market is forecast to grow by $9990.33 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Decorative Lighting Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the decorative lighting market and is forecast to grow by $9990. 33 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

34% during the forecast period. Our report on the decorative lighting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by evolving lighting product design concepts leading to premiumization, growing demand for energy-efficient decorative lighting products, and the development of smart cities.



The decorative lighting market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Ceiling

• Wall mounted

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of smart lighting systems as one of the prime reasons driving the decorative lighting market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of personalization and customization of decorative lighting products and the emergence of smart and enhanced shopping experiences using augmented reality (AR) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the decorative lighting market covers the following areas:

• Decorative lighting market sizing

• Decorative lighting market forecast

• Decorative lighting market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading decorative lighting market vendors that include AB Fagerhult, Acuity Brands Inc., Amerlux LLC, Bridgelux Inc., Capital Lighting Fixture Co., Crenshaw Lighting, Feit Electric Co. Inc., GE CURRENT A DAINTREE COMPANY, Generation Lighting, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Hudson Valley Lighting Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Lowes Co. Inc, Maxim Lighting International, OSRAM GmbH, Shimera Project Lighting Pvt. Ltd., Signify NV, The Jaquar Group, and Voylite. Also, the decorative lighting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

