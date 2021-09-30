U.S. markets open in 3 hours 3 minutes

Global Deep Sea Mining Equipment & Technologies Market (2021 to 2030) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deep Sea Mining Equipment & Technologies Market by Type, Services and Equipment Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The deep sea mining equipment & technologies market was valued at $811.9 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $72,814.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 61.4% from 2021 to 2030. Deep sea mining is the process of mining of minerals and metals from sea floor at a depth of more than 500 meters. The mining process needs equipment such as crawler, riser systems and others, to carry out this operation. The revenue generated by sales of the equipment minerals such as nickel, cobalt, manganese, zinc and others, are deposited under the sea floors. Extraction of these metals is known as deep sea mining

The deep sea mining equipment & technologies market is driven by increase in deep sea exploration activities for research and disaster management purposes. Data and information collected is used to study the marine life and the movements under the Earth's crust. In addition, need for metals such as cobalt, nickel, copper and others, has led to exploration of seabed and will further led to its extraction. However, the equipment used for extraction can cause harm to the marine life with its noise, vibration and other drilling processes. This may led to depletion of marine life; thus acting as restraint factor to the deep sea mining market. On the contrary, introduction of Internet of Underwater Things (IoUT) will lead to better data collection and control over the equipment and may act as an opportunity for the growth of the deep sea mining equipment & technologies market during the forecast period.

The deep sea mining equipment & technologies market is segmented on the basis of type, service, equipment type and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into polymetallic nodules, polymetallic sulphides and cobalt-rich crusts. Depending on service, it is classified into exploration and extraction. On the basis of equipment type, the market is divided into seabed mining crawler, riser system and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The major players profiled in the deep sea mining equipment & technologies market include 2H Offshore (Acteon Group Ltd.), Bauer AG, Cellula Robotics Ltd., Deep Reach Technology, Inc., Kongsberg Maritime, Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saab Seaeye Ltd (Saab AB), SEAS Offshore Pty Ltd. and Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration and acquisition, to offer better products and services to customers in the deep sea mining equipment & technologies market.

Key Benefits

  • The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging deep sea mining equipment & technologies market trends and dynamics.

  • In-depth deep sea mining equipment & technologies market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

  • Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

  • A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

  • The market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

  • The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top impacting factors
3.2.3. Market player positioning
3.3. Key forces shaping deep sea mining equipment & technologies & technologies industry
3.4. Value chain analysis
3.5. Smiling Curve Value Chain Model
3.6. Market dynamics
3.6.1. Drivers
3.6.1.1. Increase in deep sea exploration activities
3.6.1.2. Discovery of metals & mineral deposit
3.6.2. Restraint
3.6.2.1. Lack of technology & marine safety
3.6.3. Opportunity
3.6.3.1. Introduction of IoUT
3.7. COVID-19 impact analysis

CHAPTER 4: DEEP SEA MINING EQUIPMENT & TECHNOLOGIES & TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY SEABED TYPE
4.1. Market overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by seabed type
4.2. Polymetallic Nodules
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.2.4. Market size and forecast, for polymetallic nodules, by services
4.3. Polymetallic Sulfides
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3.4. Market size and forecast, for polymetallic sulfides, by services
4.4. Cobalt-rich Crusts
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4.4. Market size and forecast, for cobalt-rich crusts, by services

CHAPTER 5: DEEP SEA MINING EQUIPMENT & TECHNOLOGIES & TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY SERVICE
5.1. Market overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by service
5.2. Exploration
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Extraction
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: DEEP SEA MINING EQUIPMENT & TECHNOLOGIES & TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT TYPE
6.1. Market overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by equipment type
6.2. Seabed Mining Crawler
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Riser System
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country
6.4. Others
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: DEEP SEA MINING EQUIPMENT & TECHNOLOGIES & TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.1.1. Market player positioning
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year
8.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development
8.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company
8.3. Key developments
8.3.1. Collaboration
8.3.2. Product Development
8.3.3. Acquisition
8.3.4. Product launch

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1.2H OFFSHORE (ACTEON GROUP LTD.)
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key executives
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Product portfolio
9.2. BAUER AG
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key executives
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Operating business categories
9.2.5. Product portfolio
9.2.6. Business performance
9.3. CELLULA ROBOTICS LTD.
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key executives
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Product portfolio
9.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.4. DEEP REACH TECHNOLOGY, INC.
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key executives
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Product portfolio
9.5. KONGSBERG MARITIME
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Key executives
9.5.3. Company snapshot
9.5.4. Operating business categories
9.5.5. Product portfolio
9.5.6. R&D Expenditure
9.5.7. Business performance
9.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.6. ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION, INC.
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key executives
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Operating business categories
9.6.5. Product portfolio
9.6.6. Business performance
9.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.7. ROBERT BOSCH GmbH
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Key executives
9.7.3. Company snapshot
9.7.4. Operating business categories
9.7.5. Product portfolio
9.7.6. R&D Expenditure
9.7.7. Business performance
9.8. SAAB SEAEYE LTD (SAAB AB)
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key executives
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Operating business categories
9.8.5. Product portfolio
9.8.6. R&D Expenditure
9.8.7. Business performance
9.9. SEAS OFFSHORE PTY LTD
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Key executives
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Product portfolio
9.10. SOIL MACHINE DYNAMICS LTD.
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key executives
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Product portfolio
9.10.5. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/alahly

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


