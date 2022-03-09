U.S. markets open in 2 hours 20 minutes

Global Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market (2022 to 2031) - Featuring Raytheon, Northrop Grumman and Safran Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo

Global Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market
Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Service Type, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

  • The defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market section of the report gives context. It compares the defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market with other segments of the defense market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services indicators comparison.

Major companies in the defense equipment maintenance, repair, and overhauling services market include The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Co., Northrop Grumman Corp., Safran SA, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics, Hindustan Aeronautics ltd. and Huntington Ingalls industries.

The global defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market is expected to grow from $69.25 billion in 2021 to $74.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $93.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market consists of sales of defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide MRO services for all kinds of air, sea and land-based defense equipment, including fighter aircraft, military helicopter, battleships, submarines, armored vehicles, missiles, and rocket launchers.

The main types of defense equipment maintenance, repair, and overhaul services are air-based defense equipment MRO services; water-based defense equipment MRO services, and land-based defense equipment MRO services. Air-based defense equipment includes support and auxiliary equipment for the air-based defense such as radar, satellites, sonars, and other auxiliary equipment. The services are used for an annual maintenance contract, individual works, and others. The different sectors include commercial aviation, business, general aviation, military aviation, others.

North America was the largest region in the defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

During the forecast period, developed countries will experience low-interest rates as monetary authorities reduced the interest rates to stimulate economic growth and prevent deflation. This led to the flow of cheap money for investment in these economies. Low-interest rates encouraged borrowing for investment and helped drive spending. For instance, in 2019, the European Central Bank decreased interest rates to -0.5% on deposits from banks to encourage lending. Major countries that will have low-interest rates include the USA, Germany, and Japan. The low-interest rates will boost the growth of the defense equipment maintenance, repair, and overhauling services market in the forecast period.

Inadequate defense infrastructure that can hardly accommodate defense aircraft, tanks in under-developed countries will be a restraint on the market. This can be attributed to low investments in the aerospace industry and air transportation in underdeveloped countries. For instance, in 2019, National Aviation Services (NAS) CEO stated that the lack of fully liberalized airspace, high taxes, and poor airport infrastructure were negatively affecting the region's defense equipment maintenance, repair, and overhauling services market.

The defense equipment maintenance, repair, and overhauling services companies are investing in 3D printing or additive manufacturing technologies to offer replacement parts for tanks, ships, fighter jets. 3D printing involves producing three-dimensional objects using a computer-aided design model. The application of 3D printing is to create functional components including prototypes, tooling, and end-use production parts. Additive manufacturing or 3D printing helps in the cost-effective production of small batches of intricate parts and complex part designs that needs to be repaired, upgraded, and effectively maintained. The technology provides a high degree of design freedom, optimization and integration of functional features, and product customization.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End User Market Size and Growth

7. Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services

9. Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market

10. Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Air based Defense Equipment MRO Services

  • Water based Defense Equipment MRO Services

  • Land based Defense Equipment MRO Services

11.2. Global Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market, Segmentation By Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Annual Maintenance Contract

  • Individual Works

  • Others

11.3. Global Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Commercial Aviation

  • Business And General Aviation

  • Military Aviation

  • Others

12. Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Metrics
12.1. Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uo4w72

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


