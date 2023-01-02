The Global Defense Logistics Market is expected to grow by $3998.66 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.05% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Defense Logistics Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the defense logistics market and it is poised to grow by $3998. 66 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.

05% during the forecast period. Our report on the defense logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of military vehicles, the adoption of multidimensional defense logistics, and the growing military ammunition globally.



The defense logistics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Army

• Navy

• Airforce



By Solution

• Military infrastructure

• Military logistics services

• Military FMS



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the collaborative logistics approach as one of the prime reasons driving the defense logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of network-centric warfare communication infrastructure and vehicle management systems for defense logistics players will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the defense logistics market covers the following areas:

• Defense logistics market sizing

• Defense logistics market forecast

• Defense logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading defense logistics market vendors that include AECOM, Amentum Services Inc., Anham Fzco LLC, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Colak Group, Crane Worldwide Logistics, Crowley Maritime Corp., Defence Logistics Ltd., Fluor Corp., General Dynamics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., KBR Inc., Leonardo Spa, Northrop Grumman Corp., SEKO Logistics, Thales Group, Wincanton Plc, CEVA Logistics AG, and Lockheed Martin Corp.. Also, the defense logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

