U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,855.12
    -44.26 (-1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,193.72
    -144.43 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,393.81
    -241.50 (-2.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,736.63
    -32.74 (-1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.91
    -0.88 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.20
    -5.10 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    -0.08 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0081
    -0.0102 (-1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    -0.1080 (-3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1895
    -0.0140 (-1.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3580
    +1.2780 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,429.02
    -470.60 (-2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.35
    -2.62 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

Global Defense Market Report to Reacg $604.82 Billion by 2026

·5 min read

DUBLIN, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Defense Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Operation, Platform" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global defense market is expected to grow from $452.69 billion in 2021 to $483.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The market is expected to reach $604.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The defense market consists of sales of air-based, sea-based and land-based military equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce air-based, sea-based and land-based military equipment including support and auxiliary equipment such as radar, satellites, sonars, and other auxiliary equipment or maintain, repair and overhaul defense equipment.

The defense market is segmented into air-based defense equipment; sea-based defense equipment; land-based defense equipment; defense equipment maintenance, repair, overhaul services, and defense support and auxiliary equipment.

The main defense types are air-based defense equipment, sea-based defense equipment, land-based defense equipment, defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhaul services, defense support, and auxiliary equipment.

Air-based defense equipment includes support and auxiliary equipment for the air-based defense such as radar, satellites, sonars, and other auxiliary equipment. The various operation includes autonomous defense equipment, manual and involves various platforms such as airborne, land, naval.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the defense market in 2021. Western Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The adoption of unmanned combat vehicles is one of the major trends in this market. They are majorly used to inspect the surroundings and transfer the information to the operator through teleoperation or make autonomous decisions to deal with situations involving several technical challenges.

Corner shot weapons are increasingly becoming popular due to the safety features they offer. A corner shot is a specialized weapon accessory, essentially a hinged chassis installed to a pistol such as a Glock, a handgun, or to a Beretta 92. The hinge chassis allows the gun's frame to bend around the corner and attack the target without exposing the soldiers.

It is also equipped with a bore-sighted, high-resolution video camera, LCD monitor, and a built-in tactical light for navigation and illumination. The corner shot rifles or guns are widely used in battle-fields, inside armored vehicles and tanks, on a turret up top, which will allow for a full 360-degree field cover while the triggerman remained safely inside the vehicle. The weapon is accurate and effective to 100 to 200 meters depending on the type of weapon.

Companies in the air-based defense equipment manufacturing market are increasingly investing in the development of autonomous fighter jets. Autonomous fighter jets are jets that do not require human pilots to fly and can fly for longer periods of time. Autonomous jets are equipped with sensors to scan for potential threats and process more information at a given time. Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Defense Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Defense Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Defense Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Defense Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End User Market Size and Growth

7. Defense Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Defense

9. Defense Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market

10. Defense Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Defense Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Defense Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Defense Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Defense Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Defense Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Air based Defense Equipment

  • Sea based Defense Equipment

  • Land based Defense Equipment

  • Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services

  • Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment

11.2. Global Defense Market, Segmentation By Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Autonomous Defense Equipment

  • Manual

11.3. Global Defense Market, Segmentation By Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Airborne

  • Land

  • Naval

12. Defense Market Segments

13. Defense Market Metrics

14. Asia-Pacific Defense Market

15. Western Europe Defense Market

16. Eastern Europe Defense Market

17. North America Defense Market

18. South America Defense Market

19. Middle East Defense Market

20. Africa Defense Market

21. Defense Market Competitive Landscape

22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Defense Market

23. Market Background: Aerospace & Defense Market

 Companies Mentioned

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation

  • The Boeing Company

  • Raytheon Co.

  • Northrop Grumman Corp.

  • Bae Systems plc.

  • Airbus Group SE

  • Leonardo SpA

  • Thales group

  • General Dynamics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ax9a7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-defense-market-report-to-reacg-604-82-billion-by-2026--301583713.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street Banks to Report Results in Harbinger of Bond Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Earnings season is gearing up again, and that usually means debt issuance from the largest US banks is coming.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityJPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are set to report second quarter earnings on Thursday, followed by banks includ

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Europe’s best defense against Russia’s gas squeeze is looking vulnerable

    Summer months are, of course, the slow season for natural gas demand in Europe, so when Russia shut down Nord Stream 1, the continent’s biggest gas pipeline, for scheduled maintenance today (July 11), it seemed like welcome timing. Europe’s gas outlook got another boost when Canada said it could return a key part for Nord Stream 1 that had been held up due to sanctions on Russia, so when the pipeline is reopened, it should be able to carry more gas than before.

  • This Agricultural Giant Remains in the Crosshairs

    It's difficult to sit with a strong company such as Deere & Co. and watch it go down day after day, if only because the bear market is taking a swipe. Nothing fundamentally has changed for Deere, as confirmed by earnings and news about the agricultural giant.

  • Energy Stocks Are Cheap. Just Ask Warren Buffett.

    Unloved despite sparkling prospects, the sector offers investors a chance to latch onto long-term stock gains and healthy dividends.

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • Summer Blackout Fears Fuel 300% Jump in Gauge of US Power-Plant Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- US power plants are poised to reap their best summertime profits in nearly two decades thanks to soaring electricity prices that are outpacing the high costs of natural gas and coal.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverOn America’s largest grid, stretching from New Je

  • Chip Giants to Build Factory in France as Global Supply Race Rolls On

    GlobalFoundries and STMicroelectronics said one goal was to support the European Union’s ambition of becoming less dependent on other countries for important technologies.

  • Coal Is on Its Way Out, Despite Supreme Court EPA Ruling. Utility Stocks Look Like a Buy.

    The utilities sector isn't cheap, but its outlook is the best in decades. Investments in renewable power, transmission lines, and grid improvements should drive mid- to high single-digit annual profit growth industrywide.

  • Electric vehicles: What Ford’s Mustang Mach-E offers drivers

    Yahoo Finance auto reporter Pras Subramanian reviews the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's electric vehicle made to compete with Tesla.

  • Biden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityEven if Joe Biden secures a pledge for more oil when he visits Saudi Arabia this week, it may do little to drive down the high fuel prices roiling the global economy.The US president’s visit to a country he once vowed to isolate

  • Gas Station Owners, Blamed When Prices Rose, Face Risks as Prices Fall

    Volatile gasoline and diesel costs make setting pump prices a challenge for the small entrepreneurs behind many U.S. stations, who have become a political target.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Fearing Russian gas shut-off, France's industry turns to oil

    AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France (Reuters) -France's energy-intensive companies are speeding up contingency plans and converting their gas boilers to run on oil as they seek to avoid disruption in the event any further reduction in Russian gas supplies leads to power outages. Gathered over the weekend at a business and economics conference in southern France, several top executives said they were preparing for possible blackouts. "What we've done is we've converted our boilers, so they're capable of running on gas or oil, and we can even switch to coal if we need to," said Florent Menegaux, the boss of Michelin, one of the world's leading tyre-makers.

  • Russia's share of India's June oil imports surges to record

    India's oil imports from Russia surged to a record of around 950,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June, accounting for nearly a fifth of overall imports by the world's third largest oil consumer, data provided by trade sources showed. Indian refiners have been snapping up Russian oil sold at hefty discounts to Brent and Middle East staples after some Western companies and countries shunned purchases from Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.. India shipped in about 4.8 million bpd of oil in June, down 3.8% from May but about 23% higher than a year earlier, the data showed.

  • Gas prices: The ‘biggest factor' is Vladimir Putin, says analyst

    Gas prices have come off their highs, but relief at the pump may be short-lived, says one analyst.

  • India is seeking help from students and startups to curb onion prices

    A lack of adequate storage facilities leads to a wastage of up to 500,000 tonnes of onions every year.

  • Manufacturers Brace for Nord Stream Repairs, Fearing Pipeline Won’t Reopen

    Russia’s main natural-gas artery to Europe is about to close for maintenance. Governments on the continent worry the shutdown will be permanent, while manufacturers are preparing for possible gas rationing that would force them to shut production.

  • Oil slides on China COVID worries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell in volatile trade on Monday, reversing most of the previous session's gains as markets braced for an expected drop in demand because of mass testing for COVID-19 in China, which outweighed ongoing concern over tight supply. Brent crude futures fell $1.79, or 1.7%, to $105.23 by 1406 GMT after climbing 2.3% on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined by $2.17, or 2.1%, to $102.62, paring a 2% gain from Friday.

  • Cutting China’s Pork Prices Means Reining In Millions of Farmers

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s success in bringing down the price of pork could hinge on how effectively central government manages a sprawling sector that still numbers millions of family farmers.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverA surge in the cost of China’s staple meat has officials