Global Dehumidifier Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dehumidifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global dehumidifier market reached a value of US$ 3.83 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 5.65 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A dehumidifier is an electrical appliance that removes moisture from the air by condensing it into liquid water. It reduces humidity levels while preventing the growth of allergens, such as dust mites, mold, and mildew. It also keeps bread and cereal fresh without getting stale for a long time. Besides this, it prevents computer equipment, electronics, and tools from corrosion and helps lower energy costs by enabling the air conditioner (AC) to run more efficiently. As a result, it finds extensive applications in electronics and semiconductors, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage (F&B) industries across the globe.

Dehumidifier Market Trends:

The increasing utilization of dehumidifiers in households to control moisture and prevent the growth of bacteria and mold represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is a rise in the demand for dehumidifiers in industrial sectors to reduce moisture. This, along with rapid industrialization and the escalating demand for energy-efficient products across the globe, is bolstering the growth of the market. In addition, there is an increase in the demand for advanced portable dehumidifiers with automatic temperature and humidity sensing capabilities.

This, coupled with the rising need to quickly dry plasters and slabs and maintain humidity levels in real-estate hardware stores, is positively influencing the market. Besides this, stringent energy-efficient standards implemented by governments of numerous countries are catalyzing the demand for energy-efficient dehumidifiers. Additionally, the development of cold storage, warehousing, and pharmaceutical manufacturing units worldwide is offering lucrative growth opportunities to the end-users. Furthermore, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the overall product quality, which is projected to increase their overall sales.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AB Electrolux, Condair Group AG, Danby, DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l, General Filters Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Midea Group, Panasonic Corporation, Research Products Corporation, TCL Technology and Therma-Stor LLC.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global dehumidifier market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dehumidifier market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global dehumidifier market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Dehumidifier Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Chemical Absorbent Dehumidifier
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Heat Pump Dehumidifier
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Ventilating Dehumidifier
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Cold Condensation
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Sorption
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Warm Condensation
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Offline
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Online
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End Use
9.1 Residential
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Commercial
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Industrial
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 AB Electrolux
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Condair Group AG
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Danby
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 General Filters Inc.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Hitachi Ltd.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Honeywell International Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.8 Midea Group
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Panasonic Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Research Products Corporation
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 TCL Technology
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Therma-Stor LLC
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98pamg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dehumidifier-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301523883.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

