Global Dehumidifier Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $6 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.55%

The global dehumidifier market size reached US$ 4.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.55% during 2022-2028.

A dehumidifier is an electrical appliance that removes moisture from the air by condensing it into liquid water. It reduces humidity levels while preventing the growth of allergens, such as dust mites, mold, and mildew. It also keeps bread and cereal fresh without getting stale for a long time.

Besides this, it prevents computer equipment, electronics, and tools from corrosion and helps lower energy costs by enabling the air conditioner (AC) to run more efficiently. As a result, it finds extensive applications in electronics and semiconductors, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage (F&B) industries across the globe.



The increasing utilization of dehumidifiers in households to control moisture and prevent the growth of bacteria and mold represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is a rise in the demand for dehumidifiers in industrial sectors to reduce moisture.

This, along with rapid industrialization and the escalating demand for energy-efficient products across the globe, is bolstering the growth of the market. In addition, there is an increase in the demand for advanced portable dehumidifiers with automatic temperature and humidity sensing capabilities.

This, coupled with the rising need to quickly dry plasters and slabs and maintain humidity levels in real-estate hardware stores, is positively influencing the market. Besides this, stringent energy-efficient standards implemented by governments of numerous countries are catalyzing the demand for energy-efficient dehumidifiers.

Additionally, the development of cold storage, warehousing, and pharmaceutical manufacturing units worldwide is offering lucrative growth opportunities to the end-users. Furthermore, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the overall product quality, which is projected to increase their overall sales.



