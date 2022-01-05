Global Delivery Robots Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Component, Load Carrying Capacity, Number of Wheels, Safety Components, Speed, Industry and Region
The Global Delivery Robots Market size was estimated at USD 198.46 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 260.30 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 31.49% to reach USD 1,026.11 million by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Delivery Robots to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Based on Component, the market was studied across Hardware and Software. The Hardware is further studied across Cameras, Chassis and Motors, Control Systems, GPS, Radars, and Ultrasonic/Lidar Sensors. The Software is further studied across Computer Vision and Fleet Management Software.
Based on Load Carrying Capacity, the market was studied across 10.01-50.00 Kg, More Than 50.00 Kg, and Up to 10 Kg.
Based on Number Of Wheels, the market was studied across 3 Wheels, 4 Wheels, and 6 Wheels.
Based on Safety Components, the market was studied across Inertia Measurement Unit, Safety Camera, and Safety Sensor.
Based on Speed, the market was studied across 3 kph to 6 kph, Higher Than 6 kph, and Up to 3 kph.
Based on Industry, the market was studied across Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Postal, and Retail.
Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Delivery Robots Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Delivery Robots Market, including Aethon Inc., ANYbotics AG, Boston Dynamics, Boxbot Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Cleveron AS, Effidence, Eliport, JD.com, Inc., Kiwi Campus Inc., Neolix, Nuro, Inc., Panasonic System Solutions Asia Pacific, Piaggio Fast Forward Inc., Robby Technologies Inc., Robomart, Inc., Savioke, Inc., Segway Inc., Starship Technologies, TeleRetail GmbH, and Udelv Inc..
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Delivery Robots Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Delivery Robots Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Delivery Robots Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Delivery Robots Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Delivery Robots Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Delivery Robots Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Delivery Robots Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Need to manage cost-effective last-mile deliveries
5.1.1.2. Increasing investment raised by the startups and robot courier providers
5.1.1.3. Need for better efficiency in supply chain processes such as logistics
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Regulations concern related to operations of delivery robots
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rapid penetration of eCommerce
5.1.3.2. Increase adoption of delivery robots owing to restrictions on the use of drones for delivery services
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Limited range of operation
5.1.4.2. Weather conditions and security issues in populated areas
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Delivery Robots Market, by Component
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Hardware
6.2.1. Cameras
6.2.2. Chassis and Motors
6.2.3. Control Systems
6.2.4. GPS
6.2.5. Radars
6.2.6. Ultrasonic/Lidar Sensors
6.3. Software
6.3.1. Computer Vision
6.3.2. Fleet Management Software
7. Delivery Robots Market, by Load Carrying Capacity
7.1. Introduction
7.2. 10.01-50.00 Kg
7.3. More Than 50.00 Kg
7.4. Up to 10 Kg
8. Delivery Robots Market, by Number Of Wheels
8.1. Introduction
8.2. 3 Wheels
8.3. 4 Wheels
8.4. 6 Wheels
9. Delivery Robots Market, by Safety Components
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Inertia Measurement Unit
9.3. Safety Camera
9.4. Safety Sensor
10. Delivery Robots Market, by Speed
10.1. Introduction
10.2. 3 kph to 6 kph
10.3. Higher Than 6 kph
10.4. Up to 3 kph
11. Delivery Robots Market, by Industry
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Food & Beverages
11.3. Healthcare
11.4. Postal
11.5. Retail
12. Americas Delivery Robots Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Argentina
12.3. Brazil
12.4. Canada
12.5. Mexico
12.6. United States
13. Asia-Pacific Delivery Robots Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Australia
13.3. China
13.4. India
13.5. Indonesia
13.6. Japan
13.7. Malaysia
13.8. Philippines
13.9. Singapore
13.10. South Korea
13.11. Taiwan
13.12. Thailand
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Delivery Robots Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. France
14.3. Germany
14.4. Italy
14.5. Netherlands
14.6. Qatar
14.7. Russia
14.8. Saudi Arabia
14.9. South Africa
14.10. Spain
14.11. United Arab Emirates
14.12. United Kingdom
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
15.1.1. Quadrants
15.1.2. Business Strategy
15.1.3. Product Satisfaction
15.2. Market Ranking Analysis
15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
15.4. Competitive Scenario
15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
15.4.4. Investment & Funding
15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
16. Company Usability Profiles
16.1. Aethon Inc.
16.2. ANYbotics AG
16.3. Boston Dynamics
16.4. Boxbot Inc.
16.5. Caterpillar Inc.
16.6. Cleveron AS
16.7. Effidence
16.8. Eliport
16.9. JD.com, Inc.
16.10. Kiwi Campus Inc.
16.11. Neolix
16.12. Nuro, Inc.
16.13. Panasonic System Solutions Asia Pacific
16.14. Piaggio Fast Forward Inc.
16.15. Robby Technologies Inc.
16.16. Robomart, Inc.
16.17. Savioke, Inc.
16.18. Segway Inc.
16.19. Starship Technologies
16.20. TeleRetail GmbH
16.21. Udelv Inc.
17. Appendix
