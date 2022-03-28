U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

Global Demand of Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA) Market Size & Share Expected to Hit USD 1.27 Billion Mark by 2028, At a 6.8% CAGR | DDDA Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·9 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

[217+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA) Market size & share revenue is expected to cross USD 1.27 billion, by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD, Toronto Research Chemicals, Shandong Guangtong New Materials Co., Ltd., Zibo Guangtong Chemical Co., Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., shijiazhuang yihe-chem co.,ltd, Evergreensino Chemical Co., Ltd., Palmary Chemical, Shijiazhuang Dongao Chemical Technology Co., Ltd, Haihang Industry, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, ZHEJIANG BOADGE CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Cathay Biotech Inc., and others.

NEW YORK, United States, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA) Market By Applications (Adhesives, Powder Coatings, Resins, Lubricants, and Others) and By Region-Global and Regional Market Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Research, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA) Market size & share was worth about 0.82 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around 1.27 (USD billion) by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA)? How big is the Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA) Market?

Market Overview:

Dodecanedioic acid is a dicarboxylic acid (DDDA). DDDA is a white solid with a little odor. Its point of formation is 128 degrees Celsius, while its point of boiling is 250 degrees Celsius. DDDA is utilized in a variety of applications, including surfactants, corrosion inhibitors, paints, and various medical purposes. It is used in a variety of applications, such as adhesives, condensers, and diluents. It can be used as an ingredient in thermal transfer for liquid and corrosion-resistant coatings. DDDA is also used in powder coatings for curing and stability. Despite its numerous applications, DDDA is mostly employed in polyesters, particularly polyamides and epoxy resins. Butadiene is used in a chemical procedure to create DDDA. Because of the lower vapor pressure, there are no health risks associated with DDDA inhalation.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/dodecanedioic-acid-ddda-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 217+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 0.82 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 1.27 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

6.8% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD, Toronto Research Chemicals, Shandong Guangtong New Materials Co., Ltd., Zibo Guangtong Chemical Co., Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., shijiazhuang yihe-chem co.,ltd, Evergreensino Chemical Co., Ltd., Palmary Chemical, Shijiazhuang Dongao Chemical Technology Co., Ltd, Haihang Industry, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, ZHEJIANG BOADGE CHEMICAL CO., LTD., and Cathay Biotech Inc., and Others

Key Segment

By Applications, and By Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has harmed businesses such as gas & oil, metallurgy, and packing. However, the impact on the materials business is predicted to be mixed. The volatility of raw material costs is posing a challenge to the growth of the global dodecanedioic acid (DDDA) market. However, market growth for nylon goods in APAC, particularly in India and China, is likely to propel market expansion at a rapid pace over the forecast period.

Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA) Market Growth Factors

The rising industrialization of growing economies is estimated to increase the demand for adhesives, nylons, and lubricants. The increased need for paints & coatings is predicted to increase the demand for DDDA, particularly in powder coatings. Improving building operations all over the world frequently has an impact on consumer consumption at the same time. The growth of the market for nylon in growing economies such as India and China can be connected to the automobile industry's need for the product's positive properties such as endurance, heat tolerance, and excellent scratch resistance. The growing need for bio-adhesives will almost certainly result in considerable advantages for bio-dodecanedioic acid ahead.

Renewable feedstock has provided incentives for DDDA makers to lower costs and expand market presence in highly regulated places like Europe and North America. Because of its heating abilities, the growing use of nylon in the production of high-thermoplastic substances represents a significant increase in the demand for dodecanedioic acid. Environmental restrictions, on the other hand, drive and govern the global dodecanedioic acid (DDDA) market size in terms of VOC emissions. Over the forecasted period, this could hinder total corporate expansion. Furthermore, adipic acid and sebacic acid, both of which can be used to make nylon, pose major substitution threats to the product.

Browse the full "Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA) Market by Applications (Adhesives, Powder Coatings, Resins, Lubricants, and Others) and By Region-Global and Regional Market Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Research, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028" Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/dodecanedioic-acid-ddda-market

Segmentation Analysis

The global dodecanedioic acid (DDDA) market is segregated on the basis of application and region.

By applications, the market is divided into adhesives, powder coatings, resins, lubricants, and others. The resins category held the biggest market share in the global market for dodecanedioic acid and are likely to lead the market at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Nylon demand from a variety of end-use industries, especially the auto sector, is predicted to increase in this segment of implementation.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global dodecanedioic acid (DDDA) market are;

  • UBE INDUSTRIES LTD

  • Toronto Research Chemicals

  • Shandong Guangtong New Materials Co.Ltd.

  • Zibo Guangtong Chemical Co.Ltd.

  • Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

  • shijiazhuang yihe-chem co.ltd

  • Evergreensino Chemical Co.Ltd.

  • Palmary Chemical

  • Shijiazhuang Dongao Chemical Technology Co.Ltd

  • Haihang Industry

  • Tokyo Chemical Industry Co.Ltd.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • ZHEJIANG BOADGE CHEMICAL CO.LTD.

  • Cathay Biotech Inc.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/dodecanedioic-acid-ddda-market

Key Insights from Primary Research:

  • As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA) market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.8%.

  • Through the primary research, it was established that the Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA) market was valued at around 0.82 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around 1.27 (USD billion) by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6.8%.

  • Based on the application segment, the resins category held the biggest market share in the global market.

  • On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA) industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA) Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA) Industry?

  • What segments does the Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA) Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA) Market sample report and company profiles?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/dodecanedioic-acid-ddda-market

Regional Dominance:

  • The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast time

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period because national consumption has expanded in economies like Malaysia, China, and Japan. Furthermore, the positive impact on the market is anticipated by supporting legislation to attract further investment. North America also retains a substantial share in the global dodecanedioic acid (DDDA) market, which is expected to expand at a high CAGR by the time Mexico appears as an automotive manufacturer in 2025. Europe is expected to grow significantly over the projected period, owing to increased powder coating production in countries such as Germany. Furthermore, businesses see the market trend as having significant market potential. Strong growth in bio-adhesives is expected to make bio-dodecanedioic acid viable in the future.

Recent Developments

  • April 2021: 3M unveiled a novel silicone adhesive to enhance medical equipment for people with sensitive skin. The introduction of the new product has assisted the corporation in expanding its adhesives line.

  • April 2019: 3M introduced elongated surgical transfer adhesives as part of an expansion of their medical device adhesive line. The introduction has aided the company in increasing its market footprint.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/dodecanedioic-acid-ddda-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

The global dodecanedioic acid (DDDA) market is segmented as follows:

By Applications

  • Adhesives

  • Powder Coatings

  • Resins

  • Lubricants

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

    • The U.S.

    • Canada

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • France

    • The UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Australia

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA) Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/dodecanedioic-acid-ddda-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market - By Type (One Component, UV Cured, and Two Component), By Composition (Alkoxy Silicones, Amino Silicones, Acetic Silicones, and Oximinics Silicones), and By End-Use(Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Marine & Aerospace, Healthcare, and Electrical & Electronics): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2018 – 2027

Liquid Nitrogen Market - By Component (Refrigerant and Coolant), By Manufacturing Method (Pressure-Swing Adsorption and Cryogenic Distillation), By Transportation, Distribution, & Storage (Merchant Liquid Distribution, Cylinder & Packaged Distribution, and Tonnage Distribution), By End-Use (Healthcare, Rubber & Plastic, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Metal Manufacturing & Construction, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Market Overview, Market Insights, Holistic Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028

Pyridine Market - By Classification (Alpha Picoline, Pyridine N-Oxide, Gamma Picoline, Beta Picoline, and 2-Methyl-5-Ethylpyridine), By Usage (Chemical, Agrochemical, Food, Pharmaceutical, and Others), and By Region-Global and Regional Market Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Research, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028

Anti-Neoplastic Agents Market - By Type of Product (Biological Agents, Personalized Medicine, and Chemotherapeutic Agents), By End-User (Cancer Rehabilitation Centers, Clinics, Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Insights, Holistic Investigation, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028

Titanium Dioxide Market - By Type (Anatase and Rutile), By Method (Chloride and Sulfate), By End-Use (Textiles, Printing Inks, Pulp & Paper, Food Additives, Plastics & Rubber, Paints & Coatings, Cosmetics, and Others), and By Region-Global and Regional Market Overview, Market Insights, Holistic Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028

Green Hydrogen Market - By Type (Solid Oxide Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer, and Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer), By Use (Transport, Power Generation, and Others) By Customer (Petrochemicals, Glass, Food & Beverages, Chemical, Medical, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blog/


