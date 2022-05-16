U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

Global Demand of Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size & Share to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2%, Expected to Hit USD 42,203.5 Million Mark by 2028 | EHR Industry Trends, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

·10 min read

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global electronic health records market was worth around USD 29,417.2 Million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 42,203.5 Million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.2 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the digital remittance market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.

Zion_Market_Research_Logo
Zion_Market_Research_Logo

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Electronic Health Records Market Reports:

  • As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Electronic Health Records Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.2 % (2022-2028).

  • Through the primary research, it was established that the Electronic Health Records Market was valued approximately USD 29,417.2 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 42,203.5 Million by 2028.

  • The growth factor in North America is technological developments, significant government and private sector investments in healthcare, and the presence of prominent industry players.

  • TELUS Health, for example, announced the next step in the digital integration of its employer-focused virtual care service, Akira by TELUS Health, with its electronic health records in March 2021.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Electronic Health Records Market By Product (Client Server-based EHR and Web-based EHR), By Type (Acute, Ambulatory, and Post Acute), By End Use (Hospital Use and Ambulatory Use), By Business Models (Licensed Software, Technology Resale, Subscriptions, Professional Services, and Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecasts 2022 – 2028" into their research database.

Electronic Health Records Market: Overview

The electronic health record system is used for the structured electronic gathering and storage of patient medical data in a digital format. The system helps in expanding patient data accessibility, which improves the overall productivity and efficiency of patient care. System usage is expected to increase in the future due to its numerous features, applications, and interoperability across a variety of healthcare settings. The Medical practitioner's interactions with EHR are improved by speech-recognition software with natural language processing. It allows for better patient engagement while reducing the amount of time experts spend on paperwork.

In addition, incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) to predict EHR-based clinical outcomes has aided in improving patient experience through better care delivery. Besides, Data breaches and a lack of appropriately qualified personnel are the causes that are restraining factor of the market. The high cost of EHR adoption and maintenance, a scarcity of experienced specialists in developing nations, and worries about security and privacy are the market's challenges.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/electronic-health-records-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

  • 2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

  • 170 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

  • 2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes Updated List of tables & figures

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Electronic Health Records Market: Growth Dynamics

Drivers: Growing initiatives to enhance foothold in digital health to drive global market growth.

The electronic health records is a efficient tool for health and data management due to which the healthcare industry is expanding its digital footprint. The increased demand for electronic health records during the COVID-19 period for patient data management has also expanded the demand for electronic health records. Moreover, the increased demand for emerging economies of Asia Pacific for electronic health records systems to further expand the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, higher adoption and enhanced product expansion for electronic health records are other key factors to enhance the market demand in the coming years.

Restraints: High cost of implementation and maintenance in Electronic Health Records to hamper the market growth.

The charges connected with Electronic Health Records are a major factor limiting their growth. This is mostly due to high implementation and maintenance charges. Technology is always improving, which has an impact on the cost of treatment at Electronic Health Records because they must keep up with the latest technologies in order to maintain a competitive advantage.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/electronic-health-records-market

Global Electronic Health Records Market: Segmentation

  • The global Electronic Health Records market is segregated based on product, type, end user, business model, and region.

The acute EHR category led the electronic health record industry in 2021, accounting for roughly 46.8% of total revenue. Government programmes encouraging small-scale clinics to use electronic health records are credited with the development. Acute care hospitals in the United States that are covered by the Inpatient Prospective Payment System, for example, can participate in the Medicare incentive payment system (IPPS). Acute care electronic health records, which can provide extensive clinical details, are used to generate patient information. These details can be used in the ICU, emergency room, inpatient unit, and operating room, among other places.

B In 2021, the hospital segment dominated the electronic health records (EHR) market, accounting for more than 60.0 percent of total revenue. The huge amount of medical data created in hospitals is to blame for the increase. In addition, the cost of installing the systems in hospitals is lower than in ambulatory care clinics, boosting the market growth. They also help large-scale hospitals save time, which boosts the industry even more. Furthermore, the market is likely to be grown by the increased adoption of electronic health records in small and midsized hospitals, owing to factors such as ease of deployment.

Get More Insight before Buying@ : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/electronic-health-records-market

List of Key Players of Electronic Health Records Market:

  • Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

  • GE Healthcare

  • Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

  • McKesson Corporation

  • Epic Systems Corporation

  • NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

  • eClinicalWorks

  • Medical Information Technology, Inc.

  • Health Information Management Systems

  • CPSI

  • AdvancedMD, Inc.

  • CureMD Healthcare

  • Greenway Health, LLC.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Electronic Health Records Market?

  • What are the key driving factors propelling the Electronic Health Records Market forward?

  • What are the most important companies in the Electronic Health Records Market Industry?

  • What segments does the Electronic Health Records Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Electronic Health Records Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

USD 29,417.2 Million

Revenue forecast in 2028

USD 42,203.5 Million

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 6.2 % 2022-2028

Base Year

2020

Historic Years

2016 - 2021

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Companies Covered

Cerner Corporation (Oracle); GE Healthcare; Allscripts Healthcare, LLC; McKesson Corporation; Epic Systems Corporation; NextGen Healthcare, Inc.; eClinicalWorks; Medical Information Technology, Inc.; Health Information Management Systems; CPSI; AdvancedMD, Inc.; CureMD Healthcare; and Greenway Health, LLC.

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2667

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/electronic-health-records-market

Regional Dominance:

  • The United States and Canada are the top countries in this region.

North America is the market leader. The growth factor in North America is technological developments, significant government and private sector investments in healthcare, and the presence of prominent industry players. The healthcare IT market in the United States is one of the most established industries as compared to other geographical locations. Furthermore, due to strict regulatory requirements, the majority of hospitals and clinics in the region have deployed EHR solutions. The United States and Canada are the top countries in this region that have deployed EHR systems. TELUS Health, for example, announced the next step in the digital integration of its employer-focused virtual care service, Akira by TELUS Health, with its electronic health records in March 2021.

Global Electronic Health Records Market is segmented as follows:

Electronic Health Records Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

  • Client Server-based EHR

  • Web-based HER

Electronic Health Records Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

  • Acute

  • Ambulatory

  • Post-Acute

Electronic Health Records Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

  • Hospital Use

  • Ambulatory Use

Electronic Health Records Market: By Business Models Outlook (2022-2028)

  • Licensed Software

  • Technology Resale

  • Subscriptions

  • Professional Services

  • Others

Electronic Health Records Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • France

  • The UK

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Southeast Asia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Electronic Health Records Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-electronic-health-records-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

  • Immuno-Oncology Clinical Trials Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Immuno-Oncology Clinical Trials Market accrued earnings worth approximately 5.4 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 15.6 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 13.7% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

  • Fusion Biopsy Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Fusion Biopsy Market accrued earnings worth approximately 479 (USD Million) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 955 (USD Million) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 11.7% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

  • Surgical Drainage Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Surgical Drainage Devices Market accrued earnings worth approximately 1.12 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 3.20 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 5.7% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-demand-of-electronic-health-records-ehr-market-size--share-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-2-expected-to-hit-usd-42-203-5-million-mark-by-2028--ehr-industry-trends-analysis--forecast-report-by-zion-market-research-301548060.html

SOURCE Zion Market Research

