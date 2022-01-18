Global Demand for Lingerie Market Share Value Will Surpass USD 84.16 Billion at 8.25% CAGR Growth by 2028; Increasing Organized Retail Expansion Fuels Lingerie Demand: Says Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Study] According to a Facts and Factors market research study, the demand analysis of Global Lingerie Market size & share revenue is estimated to reach a projected value of USD 84.16 Billion by 2028 with a growth rate of 8.25% CAGR from an initial value of USD 43.2 Billion in the year 2020. Jockey International, Inc., Victoria’s Secret, Zivame, Gap, Inc., Hanesbrands, Inc., Triumph International Ltd., Bare Necessities, Calvin Klein, MAS Holdings, L Brands, AEO Management CO., Yandy LLC, Marks, Spencer plc., Group Chantelle, Hennes & Mauritz AB, LVMH Moet Hennessey Louis Vuitton, Hunkemoller International B.V., and others are among the major market players listed in the report, along with their revenues, strategies, and sales.

Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Lingerie Market By Type (Brassiere, Knickers, Shape Wear, & Others), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Multi Brand Stores, & Online), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2028 " is the title of the latest study report that Facts and Factors has recently added to their research database.

“The latest research shows that the demand for global Lingerie Market size & share was around USD 43.2 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach approximately USD 84.16 Billion by the end of 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 8.25% during the forecast period (2021-2028).”

Lingerie market research report is specialized and in-depth research that focuses on leading segments, primary and secondary drivers, market share, production, and geographical study of the market in discussion (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.)

What is Lingerie? How big is the Lingerie Market?

Lingerie Market Overview & Coverage:

Lingerie is a type of women's clothing that includes undergarments, sleepwear, and other types of light wear robes that are embellished to have an appealing and fashionable appearance while also being functional. They are frequently fashioned of textiles that are lightweight, stretchy, smooth, and decorative, such as silk, satin, lycra, charmeuse, and other similar materials. Natural fibers such as cotton, as well as synthetic fibers such as polyester and nylon, are frequently used to make them. The basic function of lingerie is to keep the body clean and hygienic.

Major Market Players

Jockey International Inc.

Victoria’s Secret

Zivame

Gap Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Triumph International Ltd.

Bare Necessities

Calvin Klein

MAS Holdings

L Brands

AEO Management CO.

Yandy LLC

Marks

Spencer plc.

Group Chantelle

Hennes & Mauritz AB

LVMH Moet Hennessey Louis Vuitton

Hunkemoller International B.V.

Lingerie Market: COVID-19 Impact

The recent COVID-19 outbreak and economic downturn have altered the entire market statistics of many sectors around the world. Due to the closure of most retail locations and the lack of fitting room facilities, the sales of lingeries in physical stores have suffered significantly as a result of the COVID pandemic in early 2019. During the pandemic, however, there has been a significant increase in the desire for more work from home comfort clothing and zero feel products available through e-commerce.

During the pandemic, the purchasing of lingerie underwent a significant transformation. Prior to the pandemic, women preferred to purchase innerwear from physical stores where they could view, touch, and feel the garments, and in some circumstances, even try them on before making a purchase. Customers were compelled to stay indoors as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing mandatory lockdowns, resulting in a shift in their purchase habits. Because of the pandemic, many women turned to online shopping for their innerwear, where they could find a wide selection of styles at reasonable prices and have them delivered to their homes. The advantage of this alternative was that they had more privacy.



Global Lingerie Market: Dynamics

Rising awareness about the best fit among the millennial population of women

The primary driving forces for the stagnant rise of the global lingerie market include the rising awareness about the best fit among the millennial population coupled with rising spending power among women to name a few. Additionally, the rising availability of a broader sense of products in the form of sports, bridal wear, and regular wear coupled with the rising popularity of the market owing to rising need among women for highlighting their natural features will increase the footprint of the global lingerie market during the advent of the forecast period.

Moreover, the integration of fabrics such as nylon, polyester, satin, lace, and cotton coupled with designers fixating on creating products with lace, embroidery, luxurious materials, and brighter hues will fuel the growth of the global lingerie market during the advent of the forecast period.

Global Lingerie Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 43.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 84.16 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.25% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players Jockey International, Inc., Victoria’s Secret, Zivame, Gap, Inc., Hanesbrands, Inc., Triumph International Ltd., Bare Necessities, Calvin Klein, MAS Holdings, L Brands, AEO Management CO., Yandy LLC, Marks, Spencer plc., and Others Key Segment By Type, By Distribution Channels, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Lingerie Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global lingerie market is segmented into type, distribution channel, and region.

Brassiere segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast period in the type segment

The global lingerie market is categorized into brassiere, knickers, shapewear, and others on the basis of type. The brassiere segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to the rising availability of fabrics coupled with continuous changes in technology to name a few. Additionally, factors pertaining to innovations in the sector such as laser cut, seamless, model, and full t-shirts brassiere coupled with the integration of elastic laces, pleated polyester, tulle, and microfiber materials is expected to cement the dominant growth of the latter segment during the advent of the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global lingerie market is fragmented into specialty stores, multi-brand stores, and online. The segment pertaining to multi-brand stores is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to rising benefits such as trail facilities and instant scanning of the products in real life to name a few. The online segment is expected to witness the fastest growing CAGR during the advent of the forecast period owing to a rising online consumer base coupled with an increasing number of online retailers introducing their own brand and presence to name a few.

Regional Segment Analysis:

Europe is predicted to account for the greatest market share from 2021 to 2028

Because of the increasing presence of important companies in the region, as well as increased demand for premium and luxury goods, among other factors, Europe is predicted to account for the greatest market share at the start of the projection period, according to the report. Additionally, factors such as increased emphasis on designs and quality by key market participants, as well as an increase in the number of limited edition goods, will help to expand the footprint of the lingerie market at the beginning of the projection period. During the beginning of the forecast period, the increased availability of products, combined with a growth in the number of online and offline distribution channels, would result in an increase in the consumer base for the lingerie market.

For instance, changes in consumer lifestyles paired with increased disposable income, to mention a few factors, are predicted to propel Asia-Pacific to the top of the CAGR rankings at the start of the forecast year.

Browse the full “Lingerie Market By Type (Brassiere, Knickers, Shape Wear, & Others), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Multi Brand Stores, & Online), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/lingerie-market-by-type-brassiere-knickers-lounge-wear

This report segments the global lingerie market as follows:

Global Lingerie Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Brassiere

Knickers

Shape Wear

Others

Global Lingerie Market: By Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Specialty Stores

Multi Brand Stores

Online

Key Insights from Primary Research

According to analysis shared by our research team, the lingerie market is projected to hit yearly at a CAGR of around 8.25% from 2021 to 2028.

As per primary research, it was stated that the lingerie market was valued at around USD 43.2 Billion in 2020 and will achieve revenue of approximately USD 84.16 Billion by 2028.

Based on Geography, "Europe" is predicted to account for the greatest market share by 2028.

