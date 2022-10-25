Global Demand for Plant-Based Skincare Expected to Soar to $30 Billion in 2030

Skincare Experts of VeggiFace Advise Women to Consider More Natural Alternatives for Overall Health

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / When scientists found ‘Forever Chemicals' in more than 100 beauty products, consumers across the country were shocked. The extensive findings from the study were published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters. Researchers analyzed 231 makeup products from the U.S. and Canada and found 52% of the products contained PFAS - a collection of toxic chemicals known as polyfluoroalkyl substances. In some cases, some of these products did not even list PFAS on the label.

The study also concluded that PFAS in cosmetics may pose a risk to human health through "direct and indirect exposure, as well as a risk to ecosystem health throughout the lifecycle of these products."

Recently, Congress introduced the No PFAS in Cosmetics Act which would ban the use of these chemicals in personal care products. Earlier this year, over 30 senators sent a letter to President Biden requesting funding for PFAS research, regulatory efforts, and testing.

This push to regulate the cosmetics and personal care landscape has shifted consumers' awareness, creating a demand for healthier and less toxic alternatives, especially among Millennial women ages 18-34 according to the latest research.

The team behind the plant-based beauty skincare line VeggiFace say buyers want beauty and personal care products that are not only natural, but made ethically and to certain environmental standards.

"Many women are looking for natural solutions to their skincare problems," says VeggiFace, whose beauty products are paraben and chemical-free and can be used for both men and women, "They are also looking to feed, sustain and hydrate their skin using natural ingredients from the earth."

Mother and daughter founding duo, Debra Dupree and Sinclair Lewis, say that VeggiFace's mission was built on personal experience. "In the past, I tried using top name-brand skin care productions, but would often break out in hives and rashes," says Dupree, "And what I found from doing my own research was that many of these products are loaded with harsh, toxic and harmful chemicals. I couldn't even pronounce some of the ingredients! I became deeply concerned, especially for my daughter who was already entering the world of beauty consumption."

This concern has sparked an entire natural products movement. The Global Vegan Cosmetics Market size is $17.2 billion, but that number is projected to grow to $28.2 billion by 2030, according to a report published by the Market Data Centre.

Lewis adds that when consumers use natural ingredients from the earth, they minimize confusion around the type of products that are best for their skin tone, type and even hair.

"The products you use on your hair and body should be clean enough to eat," Lewis states. "For instance, you can fortify your skin with frankincense essential oil which helps to fight blemishes, or cold-pressed carrot seed oil to promote an even-looking complexion. And to prevent aging, cold-pressed pomegranate oil works wonders. By reducing or eliminating chemicals altogether, you can worry less about harmful ingredients and what they are doing to your overall health."

ABOUT VEGGIFACE

VeggiFace was founded in 2007 to provide consumers with plant-based skincare options that are chemical-free. Together, two generations of experience in the beauty and personal care industry have guided their company to provide botanical, fruit and veggie infused personal care that feed the skin. VeggiFace is geared towards men and women who are looking for natural solutions to their skin problems. For more information, visit VeggiFace on Instagram and Facebook .

