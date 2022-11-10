The Global Demand Side Platforms (DSP) for Programmatic Advertising Market is expected to grow by $473.66 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.48% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

66 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.48% during the forecast period. Our report on the demand side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of digital platforms and the growing number of target audience appearances, increasing customers’ willingness to purchase demand-side platforms for programmatic advertising, and the high penetration of digital advertising.

The demand side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The demand side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the high penetration of augmented reality (AR) technology in the advertising sector as one of the prime reasons driving the demand side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of new technology and integration of other ways of advertising will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the demand side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising market covers the following areas:

• Demand side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising market sizing

• Demand side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising market forecast

• Demand side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading demand side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising market vendors that include Adform, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Amobee Inc., AudienceScience, Choozle Inc., Criteo SA, Gourmet Ads Pty Ltd. Co., InMobi Pte. Ltd., MediaMath Inc., MEDIASMART MOBILE S.L., Meta Platforms Inc., Roku Inc., RTB House Pte. Ltd., Scibids Technology, The Trade Desk Inc., Yahoo B2B, LiveRamp Holdings Inc., and StackAdapt Inc. Also, the demand side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

