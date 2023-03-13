U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

Global On-demand Transportation Market Report 2022: Major Players Include Cabify, Careem, Curb Mobility, Daimler and Europcar Mobility

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "On-demand transportation Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global on-demand transportation market.

The global on-demand transportation market is expected to grow from $109.71 billion in 2021 to $132.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. The on-demand transportation market is expected to grow to $282.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.8%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assessment of Russia - War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report.

  • Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

  • All data from the report will also be delivered in an excel format.

Major players in the on-demand transportation market are Avis Budget Group Inc, BlaBlaCar, Bayerische Motoren Werke Group AG, Bolt , Cabify, Careem Inc., Curb Mobility, Daimler AG, Europcar Mobility Group, Ford Motor Company, General Motor Company, Gett Inc, Grab Holdings Inc, Hyundai Motor Company, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Lyft Inc, Didi Chuxing Technology Co, Enterprise Holdings Inc., and Jugnoo

The on-demand transportation market consists of sales of on-demand transportation services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by the passengers to book their journey at a convenient time (during service operating hours) and to be picked up from an agreed location.

There is a huge opportunity to incorporate on-demand public transport to reduce the cost of transport operations and improve patronage. From dial-a-ride shuttle services to taxis and now App-based pick-up and drop-off options, transport services that are "on-demand" are making life easier and more convenient for commuters.

The main types of on-demand transportation are ride-sharing, vehicle rental or leasing, and ride-sourcing. Ride-sharing refers to the act or practise of sharing automobile trips, used to reduce traffic congestion and parking demands, help to eliminate vehicle emissions, and create less stressful commutes. The vehicles include four-wheelers and micro-mobility. The various applications involve passenger transportation and goods transportation.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the on-demand transportation market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this on-demand transportation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Growing tourism and a working-class population are expected to propel the growth of the on-demand transportation market going forward. Tourism refers to a social and economic phenomenon that entails the movement of people to countries or places outside their usual environment for personal, business, or professional purposes. On-demand transportation helps tourism and the working-class population by booking their journey at a convenient time and being picked up from an agreed location that is quicker and easier to use.

The advancement of automotive transportation is a key trend gaining popularity in the on-demand transportation market. Major companies operating in on-road transportation are looking for advancements in transportation to improve the efficiency of existing transportation methods, while new inventions are poised to entirely reshape the way we move. The advent of self-driving cars such as the Google Car and Telsa is making the idea of autonomous cars a reality.

For instance, in December 2021, Uber Technologies Inc., a US-based transportation company operating in the on-road transportation market, rolled out a new service that gives people the option to book an Uber ride through an official Uber Whatsapp chatbot. No longer are riders required to download or use the Uber app. The Whatsapp chat interface has been used to manage everything, including user registration, ride booking, and trip receipts.

In November 2021, Uber Freight, a US-based transportation and logistics platform built on the power of Uber with the goal of reshaping global logistics and delivering reliability, acquired Transplace from TPG Capital for the deal amount of $2.25 billion. This acquisition brings together Uber Freight's vast network of digitally-enabled carriers with Transplace's trusted shipper technology and operational solutions, ultimately creating one of the world's leading logistics technology platforms to meet the rapidly evolving needs of shippers and carriers alike. Transplace is a US-based transportation and logistics service provider operating in the on-road transportation market.

The countries covered in the on-demand transportation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. On-Demand Transportation Market Characteristics

3. On-Demand Transportation Market Trends And Strategies

4. On-Demand Transportation Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On On-Demand Transportation Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On On-Demand Transportation Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On On-Demand Transportation Market

5. On-Demand Transportation Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global On-Demand Transportation Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global On-Demand Transportation Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. On-Demand Transportation Market Segmentation
6.1. Global On-Demand Transportation Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Ride-Sharing

  • Vehicle Rental/Leasing

  • Ride Sourcing

6.2. Global On-Demand Transportation Market, Segmentation By Vehicle, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Four-Wheeler

  • Micro Mobility

6.3. Global On-Demand Transportation Market, Segmentation By Application , Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Passenger Transportation

  • Goods Transportation

7. On-Demand Transportation Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global On-Demand Transportation Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global On-Demand Transportation Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ax3o70

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


