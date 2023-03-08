Global On-demand Wellness Software Market Size Report Forecasted to Reach USD 817.58 Million by 2030, at 8.5% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP

[115+ Pages Research Study] According to Polaris Market Research, the global On-demand wellness software market Size & share was valued at USD 393.00 Million in 2021 and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 8.5%, to reach USD 817.58 Million by 2030. The web-based segment accounted the highest revenue share as it runs on secure local networks, is easily accessible through the internet, and is readily available for users. Some of the key players covered are Booksy, Soothe, Inc., Urbanclap Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., STYLEBEE, Priv, Vensette, Vararo, Inc., FitnessOnDemand, MINDBODY, Inc., MevoFit and others.

New York, NY, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "On-demand Wellness Software Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Web-based, Cloud-based); By Application (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.



According to the research report, the global On-demand wellness software market size was valued at USD 393.00 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 817.58 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

What is On-demand Wellness Software? How Big is On-demand Wellness Software Market Size & Share?

Report Overview

The on-demand wellness software allows SMEs to operate their businesses efficiently and quickly and make decisions based on the industry. The rapidly rising demand for on-demand wellness software market can be attributed to the fact that small and medium-sized enterprises are more moldable. They can easily customize the products and services according to the need of the market as compared to large enterprises.

The demand for wellness software has gained significant momentum in recent years due to increased digital engagement and the growing trends in beauty and wellness. Consumers are increasingly looking forward to living a healthier lifestyle. The wellness industry has become increasingly attractive to investors owing to technology-driven innovations contributing to market penetration.

Story continues

Request Sample Copy of On-demand Wellness Software Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/on-demand-wellness-software-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2030 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends.

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Key data covered in the market report

Identifies market by application, product type, manufacturers, and geographical regions.

Provides dynamic industry examination, including industry improvement requirements and industry-driving variables.

It offers competitive evolutions such as agreements, expansions, the latest product launches, and acquisitions in the industry.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the whole industry.

The primary aim of the study is to offer an understanding of the industry's future and potential.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Booksy

Soothe Inc.

Urbanclap Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

STYLEBEE

Priv

Vensette

Vararo Inc.

FitnessOnDemand

MINDBODY Inc.

MevoFit

Glamsquad

Zeel Networks Inc.

Urban Massage Ltd.

Stylisted

HealingRadiusPro

ManeStreem

ManiCare

Ness

PRETE

Ruuby

The Glam App

To know an additional revised list of top market players, request to download a PDF brochure, 2022-2030: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/on-demand-wellness-software-market/request-for-sample

Key factors driving market growth

The growing importance of employee health to push the market

The importance of employee health is now being recognized by businesses globally. The several advantages these changes offer are a major contributing factor. The on-demand wellness software market size is expanding as businesses can expect to maximize their efficiency with a healthy workforce which will help them survive in today’s cutthroat business environment. And in this regard, having a corporate wellness platform is proving to be useful. Earlier, only health examinations or insurance coverage as a part of the company's health care initiatives were enabled to employees. The emphasis now is on mobile-first culture.

Consumer behaviors, priorities, and shopping habits have undoubtedly changed due to stay-at-home and social isolation orders. People now depend ever more on Omni channels and new online shopping experiences. On-demand wellness software market sales are soaring as there has been a greater emphasis placed on value-based shopping, accessibility, and availability. Along with where to shop, factors influencing consumer choice include the quality of products and the reason for buying to support their local community and economy.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/on-demand-wellness-software-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Recent trends influencing the market

The growing use of digital platforms to drive the market

The growing use of digital platforms and improvement in personal well-being is projected to be the main drivers of the market. A hectic lifestyle and growing cases of diseases will open doors of opportunities for the market. Additionally, attractive discounts, vouchers, or free trials will raise the popularity of platforms.

Employees can use the program to diagnose various ailments on their own. Regular health screening software is used to monitor health, promote preventive care, and save medical expenditures. Employee wellness software comprises plans to focus on conditions that reduce disease and the overall cost of health insurance premiums provided to the insurance company by the employer.

Segmentation assessment

The web-based segment accounted for the highest revenue share

Based on type, the web-based segment accounted for the highest revenue. On-demand wellness software market demand is rising as web-based software is run on secured servers and collects data that uses centralized data. Web-based software is easily accessible through the internet that is readily available to people. They use secure server based on local networks and specified locations and is primarily used by large enterprise system.

Small and medium-sized enterprises dominated the market

Based on application, small and medium-sized enterprises dominated the market as the SMEs have better financial planning as are not dependent on bank loans primarily. The on-demand wellness software market trends include SMEs operating their business efficiently and quickly and making decisions based on industry.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/on-demand-wellness-software-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

On-demand Wellness Software Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 817.58 Million Market size value in 2021 USD 393.00 Million Expected CAGR Growth 8.5% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Booksy, Soothe, Inc., Urbanclap Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., STYLEBEE, Priv, Vensette, Vararo, Inc., FitnessOnDemand, MINDBODY, Inc., MevoFit, Glamsquad, Zeel Networks, Inc., Urban Massage Ltd., Stylisted, HealingRadiusPro, ManeStreem, ManiCare, Ness, PRETE, Ruuby, The Glam App Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

High level of advanced technology to boost the North American market

North America held the largest on-demand wellness software market share due to the high level of advanced technology. With the increasing demand for on-demand online wellness services, social media also contributes to the rising trends. As people become more aware of their health and well-being and have time constraints, these factors help improve the services.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to significant contributions anticipated from a few regions such as Japan, China, and India. The fastest adoption of digital technology is the contributing factor to the growth of the market. The increase in number of tourists for wellness services in this region is increasing day by day, which contributes to the market growth.

Browse the Detail Report “On-demand Wellness Software Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Web-based, Cloud-based); By Application (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/on-demand-wellness-software-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Polaris Market Research has segmented the On-demand Wellness software market report based on type, application, and region:

By Type Outlook

Web-based

Cloud-based

By Application Outlook

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Reports:

Debt Collection Software Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/debt-collection-software-market

High Performance Computing Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/high-performance-computing-market

Microprinting Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/microprinting-market

Blockchain Gaming Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/press-releases/blockchain-gaming-market

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/electronic-clinical-outcome-assessment-solutions-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | twitter



