Global Demineralized Bone Matrix Market to Surpass US$ 832.6 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.3%, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Coherent Market Insights
·4 min read

SEATTLE, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the Global Demineralized Bone Matrix Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 619.5 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Demineralized Bone Matrix Market:

Key trends in the market includes new product launch and regulatory approval, which is expected to drive the global demineralized bone matrix market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2019, Medtronic plc announced the Japanese launch of the Grafton(TM) demineralized bone matrix (DBM) bone grafting product for spine and orthopedic procedures. Grafton DBM is the first and only demineralized bone matrix product available in Japan, which is the world's second largest market region for spinal medical devices.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global demineralized bone matrix market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period due to rising cases of orthopedic disorders caused by weakened bones, this is expected to drive the global demineralized bone matrix market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization’s Population Division, the number of people aged over 60 was 900 million in 2015, and is expected to reach 2 billion in 2050 globally.

Request for Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4550

Among Type, Putty segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global demineralized bone matrix market over forecast period due to increasing the incidence of orthopedic conditions across the globe. For instance, as per World Health Organization (WHO) in February 2021, approximately 1.71 billion people have musculoskeletal conditions worldwide.

On the basis of Application, spinal fusion segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global demineralized bone matrix market over forecast period. Increasing number of spinal fusion is estimated to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, around 34.0% of the adult population and 62.0% of the elderly population got affected by spinal deformities as of 2019. The common causes of spinal fusion injuries are found to be trauma, falls, collisions, or road traffic accidents.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global demineralized bone matrix market are Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Exactech, Inc., HansBioMed, Xtant Medical, Stryker, Arthrex GmbH, RTI Surgical, Zimmer Biomet, and Straumann.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4550

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Demineralized Bone Matrix Market, By Type :

    • Gel

    • Putty

    • Putty with Chips

    • Others

  • Global Demineralized Bone Matrix Market, By Applications:

    • Dental

    • Spine Surgery

    • Trauma Surgery

  • Global Demineralized Bone Matrix Market, By End User:

    • Hospitals

    • Specialty Clinics

    • Others

  • Global Demineralized Bone Matrix Market, By Region:

    • North America

      • By Country

        • U.S.

        • Canada

    • Latin America

      • By Country

        • Brazil

        • Mexico

        • Argentina

        • Rest of Latin America

    • Europe

      • By Country

        • Germany

        • U.K.

        • France

        • Italy

        • Spain

        • Russia

        • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • By Country

        • China

        • India

        • Japan

        • Australia

        • South Korea

        • ASEAN

        • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Middle East

      • By Country

        • GCC

        • Israel

        • Rest of Middle East

    • Africa

      • By Country

        • South Africa

        • Central Africa

        • North Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Dental Suture Market, by Product Type (Absorbable and Non-absorbable), by Material Type (Natural and Synthetic), by Technique Type (Mattress Sutures, Crisscross Sutures, Interrupted Simple Sutures, and Continuous Simple Sutures), by End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/dental-suture-market-4542

Transient Elastography Devices Market, by Modality (Standalone and Portable), By Technique (Vibration Controlled Transient Elastography (VCTE) and Controlled Attenuation Parameter), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 – 2028

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/transient-elastography-devices-market-4541

Mesh Nozzle Plates Market, by Material Type (Metal and Alloys, Engineered Plastic, and Ceramic or Piezoceramics), By Application (Medical, Cosmetics and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Medical Device Industries, and Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 – 2028

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/mesh-nozzle-plates-market-4530

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com


