Global Demographics of Cybercrime Report Reveals Cybercrime Does Not Impact Individuals Equally

Digital divide accentuated by online vulnerability of lower-incomed, lower-educated, and racially diverse individuals

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MalwarebytesTM , a global leader in real-time cyberprotection, today released the findings of "The Demographics of Cybercrime" report, with non-profit partners, Digitunity and Cybercrime Support Network. Digitunity is a nationally recognized non-profit dedicated to eliminating the technology gap and Cybercrime Support Network is a 501(c)(3) whose mission is to serve individuals and small businesses nationwide that have been impacted by cybercrime. New research uncovers that trends in cybercrime mirror the widening digital divide accelerated by the pandemic leaving lower income and vulnerable audiences disproportionally impacted. The report1, which polled more than 5,000 people across the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany, details how people experience cybercrime worldwide, demonstrating cybercrime does not impact everyone equally. In fact, the report illustrates that demographics impact how often individuals are targeted, as well as their emotional response to becoming a victim.

Overall analysis of data suggests disadvantaged groups facing barriers in society, such as those with lower incomes and lower education levels, feel less safe about their online experiences, are more likely to fall victim to an attack, and at times report experiencing a heavier emotional burden when responding to cyberattacks.

Depending on the type of cybercrime, certain groups report a higher likelihood of encountering threats online. For example, more women receive text messages from unknown numbers that include potentially malicious links than men (79 percent compared to 73 percent) and more Black people, Indigenous people, and People of Color (BIPOC) experience hacked social media accounts (45 percent compared to 40 percent) and instances of identity theft than White people (21 percent compared to 15 percent). Additionally, individuals aged 65 years or older have had their credit card information stolen more than anyone from a younger age group (36 percent).

After a year that has featured some of the largest cyberattacks in history, the report also examines the disparities between different audiences and how various types of online attacks affected their lives. In fact, the likelihood of cybercrime and the responses to those cybercrimes greatly impact how individual groups—based on age, race, gender, income, and education—feel about their own personal safety and privacy online. The report also found respondents who identified as White are significantly more likely to feel safe online (44 percent vs. 38 percent for BIPOC respondents), while women feel the least safe online (35 percent reported they do not feel safe, compared to 27 percent of men).

"Understanding the impact that cybercrime has on vulnerable people (or populations), particularly women and minorities, across the world is critical as online access becomes essential to modern life. The disparity between populations feeling safe online and the emotional impact of threats on already vulnerable communities is unacceptable," said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO of Malwarebytes. "The work Digitunity and Cybercrime Support Network are doing to educate and empower communities cannot be understated. As an industry, we need to work together to make safe internet access available to everyone, regardless of income or their ability to pay."

"New adopters of technology, particularly those who may have been on the wrong side of the digital divide, are disproportionately more vulnerable to online threats and bad actors," says Scot Henley, Executive Director of Digitunity. "Through our partnership with Malwarebytes, tens of thousands of devices made available to low-income families will be loaded with robust antivirus and antimalware protection. Having this critical layer of security will go a long way to ensure adoption and success."

"As technology and internet accessibility become more entwined in our day-to-day routines, our financial and emotional lives are more significantly impacted by cybercrime," says Robert Burda, Interim Chief Executive Officer at Cybercrime Support Network. "With a greater understanding of how the digital world impacts disadvantaged communities, we can provide better programs and resources that meet people where they are."

As the world becomes more digitally connected, cyberthreats will continue to advance and become even more dangerous for underserved and under-resourced communities. Cybersecurity education and awareness around free tools, such as antivirus solutions, has the power to prevent online attacks and their emotional and financial consequences. In fact, the report exposed that of those who were attacked by ransomware, almost half were able to fix the issue with their antivirus or cybersecurity program.

Key Findings:

None of the respondents were successful in completely avoiding suspicious online activity, no matter their gender, race, age, income, or education level

50 percent of people do not feel private online

Globally, women feel the least private online (53 percent compared to 47 percent of men)

31 percent of people do not feel safe online

Globally, women also feel the least safe online (35 percent compared to 27 percent of men)

Only 79 percent of respondents said they are familiar with antivirus products

10 percent of those who use antivirus do not know what it protects them from

46 percent of women said they had their social media accounts hacked, compared to 37 percent of men

Only 47 percent of BIPOC respondents avoided the financial impact due of cybercrime, compared to 59 percent of all respondents, making BIPOC respondents the hardest hit financially by cybercrime

21 percent of women and 23 percent of BIPOC respondents said they experienced "substantial" stress in dealing with online suspicious activity, compared to 17 percent of all respondents

Research findings are based on a survey conducted by Savanta Inc. Across the US, UK, and Germany between July 27 and August 9, 2021. For this study, 5,000 respondents were asked general questions around suspicious online activities. Respondents are recruited through a number of different mechanisms, via different sources to join the panels and participate in market research surveys. Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, that mission has expanded to provide cyberprotection for every one. Malwarebytes provides consumers and organizations with device protection, privacy, and prevention through effective, intuitive, and inclusive solutions in the home, on-the-go, at work, or on campus. A world-class team of threat researchers and security experts enable Malwarebytes to protect millions of customers and combat existing and never-before-seen threats using artificial intelligence and machine learning to catch new threats rapidly. With threat hunters and innovators across the world, the company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com/ .

About Digitunity

Digitunity, an initiative of National Cristina Foundation, has connected corporate and individual donors of technology to thousands of partner organizations serving people in need across North America. With a proven body of work and a national network of member organizations, Digitunity is working to ensure all barriers that limit equitable opportunity to participate in our digitally connected society are removed. Learn more, https://www.digitunity.org .

About Cybercrime Support Network

Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to meet the challenges facing individuals and small businesses affected by cybercrime. As a public-private collaboration, CSN supports individuals and small businesses through FightCybercrime.org, a resource database for those affected by cybercrime and online fraud, and ScamSpotter.org, a website to help identify scams and stop fraudsters. Additional support is provided through our three programs focused on the Military & Veteran Community, The Cyber At Risk and Romance Scam Survivors. Learn more at https://cybercrimesupport.org .

