U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,812.50
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,354.00
    +72.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,722.00
    +12.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.80
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.65
    +0.71 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.70
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    19.59
    +0.11 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9875
    +0.0031 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.58
    +0.42 (+1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1308
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6500
    -1.3860 (-0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,133.28
    +16.99 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.15
    -1.72 (-0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.25
    -19.39 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Global Demolition Equipment Market is expected to cross more than USD 1 Billion by 2026: Makreo Research

0
Makreo Research and Consulting
·4 min read

Global Demolition Equipment Market Size and Future Forecast- Analysis by Machinery (Heavy, Medium and Hand Tool), Application (Construction, Infrastructure, Mining and Tunneling) and Geography (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the World).

Mumbai, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The global demolition equipment market registered a healthy market growth of a rate of 3% in 2021, owing to people's evolving preferences and the need to stay up with the times, sales of demolition equipment are anticipated to increase. In addition, the need for demolition equipment is growing as a result of the swift evolution of structural design methods.

Makreo Research in its latest study, Global Demolition Equipment Market Size and Future Forecast- Analysis by Machinery (Heavy, Medium, and Hand Tool), Application (Construction, Infrastructure, Mining, and Tunnelling), and Geography (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the World), suggested that in 2022, the market had a strong comeback, as the global economies started to gain back momentum, construction work started in full swing. This year global population witnessed three big demolition projects which took place in the Asia Pacific region the Supertech Twin Towers in India which were demolished in August 2022, the AXA Towers in Singapore, and Fuji Xerox Towers in Singapore.

In coming years, the demand for demolition equipment is projected to increase as a result of expansion in the construction industry and considerable initiatives to demolish very old and inefficient multistory structures. With the increasing urbanization and industrialization, economies are launching many projects and more smart cities which is expected to increase the sale of demolition equipment.

On the other hand, the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine is causing commodity prices to fluctuate quickly, which is likely to have a favorable effect on the mining industry. In addition to producing vital raw materials like neon, palladium, and platinum, Russia and Ukraine are major producers of metals like nickel, copper, and iron. The international sanctions imposed in response to the Russian invasion have helped drive up the price of these metals. The mining industry is increasingly in the spotlight as the global supply chains attempt to keep up with expanding demand, which is driving higher demand for demolition equipment.


Further Key Findings

Emerging Technology: The adoption of drones can provide footage from places that are inaccessible to employees on the ground and can quickly cover a big area without interfering with or obstructing activities below ground. Sharp, detailed images are produced by the advanced drone cameras, which can be immediately saved on a memory stick and shared at a later time. This is very useful when surveying, analyzing or marketing a project.

Increasing Investments: Governmental and private sector investments have both increased along with the growth in the world GDP. The government is taking on an increasing number of projects, and the magnitude has increased significantly. The quality of businesses has quickly increased, increasing the need for large-scale operations. The breadth of demolition work will surely expand as projects multiply and the demand for new buildings rises daily.

Increase in Standard of Living:  The scope and size of enterprises have expanded as a result of globalization, increasing the number of job opportunities. Nearly all citizens now consider education to be a fundamental right, which makes it possible to develop a trained labor force. The standard of living has increased along with the rise in income levels. Many businesses, including construction, tile, and demolition equipment, have been expanding their market reach to meet this demand.

Increasing Number of Commercial Spaces: Despite the fact that the viral pandemic hindered the global construction industry. By the end of 2021, however, the industry had gotten back on track and was moving upward once more. Rising consumer confidence and long-term retail growth led to a boom in shopping centers and office buildings. The floor area of commercial buildings is predicted to increase by 33% from 2020 to 124.3 billion square feet by 2050, boosting the market for demolition equipment's growth potential.

Introduction of Sustainability: The term "Sustainable Demolition" describes a significant improvement in the demolition process. A significant portion of recovered materials can be reused. Although the industry has already adopted this strategy by recycling over 90% of waste, it intends to become more sustainable by recovering about 98% of the total material. The majority of the materials are reused in this method, which lowers the entire project expenses.


Key Topics Covered in the Report:

  • Global Demolition Equipment Market Revenue covering Past, Present, and Future of the industry.

  • Historic Building Demolitions Across the World

  • Demolition Contractor’s Performance

  • Global Demolition Equipment Machinery (Heavy, Medium, and Small)

  • Global Demolition Equipment Applications (Construction, Infrastructure, Mining, Tunneling)

  • Global Demolition Equipment demand in the Asia Pacific region

  • Global Demolition Equipment demand in the Europe region

  • Global Demolition Equipment demand in North American region

  • Global Demolition Equipment Market Future Outlook

  • Global Demolition Equipment Market Future Opportunities


Key Players Covered in the Report:

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • JCB.

  • Doosan Corporation.

  • Komatsu Ltd.

  • Kobelco Construction Machinery.

  • Brokk, Caterpillar Inc.



For more information on the research report, refer to the below link:

Global Demolition Equipment Market Size and Future Forecast- Analysis by Machinery, Application and Geography



Related Reports by Makreo Research-

Global Automobile Industry Production and Demand-Regional Trend Assessment – Edition 2

India E-commerce Logistics Market Performance and Future Outlook to 2027

India Tiles Market Revenue and Future Outlook to 2027 - Market by application (Floor Tile, Wall Tile and Others)



Contact Us:

Makreo Research

Ankit Suri

ankit.suri@makreo.com

+91-9619699069


Recommended Stories

  • A Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The price of copper — used in everything from computer chips and toasters to power systems and air conditioners — has fallen by nearly a third since March. Investors are selling on fears that a global recession will stunt demand for a metal that's synonymous with growth and expansion.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Flee

  • 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks Down 32% and 81% That Billionaires Are Buying

    Despite macroeconomic headwinds that dragged the broader markets down into bear market territory in 2022 (and many individual stocks down even further), some investors still found reasons to be optimistic. While stock splits have no actual impact on the intrinsic value of a business, they can give share prices a boost by making a stock affordable to a wider range of potential investors. Select hedge fund managers got in on this act in the second quarter.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.

  • Cryptocurrency lobby group gets court approval to weigh in on SEC vs Ripple’s XRP lawsuit

    Cryptocurrency lobby group Chamber of Digital Commerce (CDC) has received approval from a U.S. federal court to be an amicus curiae (Latin for friend of court) in the lawsuit that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed in 2020 against Ripple Labs. See related article: Ripple objects to SEC’s relief suggestion in XRP lawsuit […]

  • Charter to pay $1.15B in stabbing case, Home Depot store looks to unionize, Eataly sells controlling stake

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines that include Charter being ordered to pay $1.15 billion dollars to the family of a stabbing victim, workers at a Philadelphia Home Depot seeking unionization, and Eataly selling a controlling stake to InvestIndustrial.

  • Democrats Want to End Lucrative Backdoor Roth IRA Loophole: What You Need to Know

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing to outsource finance jobs as it shifts hiring focus to engineering, manufacturing

    Boeing says its move comes as it looks bring on employees for roles in manufacturing and product development.

  • China Wants to Ensure Food Security by Cutting Amount of Soybeans in Animal Feed

    (Bloomberg) -- China is redoubling its efforts to bolster food security by trying to cut the amount of soybeans that get turned into animal feed.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackUN Latest: South Korean Leader Heard Insulting US CongressIn a notice

  • Dollar General Tops Morningstar List of Dividend Stocks

    Morningstar has put together a list of the Top 10 dividend stocks that are widely held by its 'ultimate stock-pickers.'

  • Warren Buffett Has Made These 3 Moves in 2022

    In a quick turn of events, Buffett has splashed into his cash in 2022, buying at an aggressive pace that's generally not seen from the Oracle of Omaha.

  • China's Xpeng says CATL is no longer its largest battery supplier

    Xpeng has diversified its battery suppliers and no longer counts industry giant CATL as its primary supplier, the Chinese electric car maker's president said on Wednesday. The disclosure by one of CATL's biggest clients reflects how Chinese EV automakers are starting to look for alternative suppliers in hope of better controlling costs, after dominant player CATL raised prices this year. Xpeng was CATL's third-largest client after Tesla and Nio in terms of battery volumes installed in 2021, according to Chinese consulting firm Gaogong Industry Institute.

  • Valero, Marathon top beneficiaries of U.S. emergency oil releases

    Oil refiners Valero Energy Corp and Marathon Petroleum Corp are the biggest beneficiaries of the U.S. government's oil reserve releases, taking nearly half the crude offered, a Reuters analysis of Department of Energy data showed on Wednesday. The Biden administration has opened spigots at the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to lower fuel prices and ease a supply crunch from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Awards of about 218 million barrels for the 12 months ended Sept. 30 have tamed market worries and cut energy prices.

  • Electric-Car Demand Pushes Lithium Prices to Records

    Surging prices for lithium are intensifying a race between auto makers to lock up supplies and raising concerns that a shortage of the battery metal could slow the adoption of electric vehicles.

  • 3 Airline Stocks to Watch Amid Air-Travel Demand Strength

    Key players in the Zacks Transportation -- Airline industry like Delta (DAL), United Airlines (UAL) and JetBlue (JBLU) are likely to benefit immensely from increased passenger volumes.

  • Auto suppliers raising prices for Ford - and beyond

    Automotive industry suppliers are raising prices to their customers across the board, not just with Ford Motor Co, which warned this week it was taking a $1 billion inflationary cost hit. Several suppliers said Ford isn't suffering alone, as automakers across the board are being asked to shoulder more of the burden suppliers have faced from spiking energy, labor and raw material costs. "During the course of this year, more and more suppliers have gone in to their customers," demanding higher pricing from automakers, said Andreas Weller, chief executive of aluminum parts maker Aludyne.

  • Boeing plans to eliminate 150 finance jobs in the U.S.

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Boeing's plans to cut finance jobs amid as the manufacturer considers relocating its headquarters and deals with China.

  • Oil rises on rebounding Chinese demand, geopolitical risks

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose on Thursday after sliding 1% in the previous session on the prospect of higher Chinese demand and geopolitical risks. "With the exception of Turkey, the consensus is expecting every central bank on that list to hike rates today, which just shows how synchronised this current tightening cycle is," Deutsche Bank said.

  • 82% of Gen Z and millennial workers say ‘quiet quitting’ appeals to them, new study finds

    'Quiet quitting,' or doing nothing more than your job description, has been trending on TikTok for months.

  • How Do I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Riot Blockchain Sues Northern Data Over Disclosures Related to Texas Bitcoin Mine Acquisition

    This is the second lawsuit related to the Texas mega mine that Riot acquired last year.