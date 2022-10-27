U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

Global Denim Jeans Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Monte Carlo Fashions, PVH and Under Armour Among Others

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Denim Jeans Market By Fitting Type, By Price Point, By End User, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global denim jeans market size was valued at $56,204.8 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $88,138.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Denim is a kind of heavy cotton material, which is used for making varieties of garments, including shirts, jackets, and jeans. There are various types of denim jeans customized according to fit, design, and patterns. Millennial population, especially below 35 year age group people are the major target consumer base for the denim jeans market.

Increase in demand for online shopping and availability of popular denim jeans brands on e-commerce platforms are expected to support the increase in sales of denim jeans during the forecast period. Manufacturers are operating and owning their outlets to overcome counterfeiting practices, which further adds to the growth of the market.

Lockdown practices during the COVID-19 pandemic impelled people to stay at their home and work from homes practices were attributable to decrease the denim jeans market growth in 2020. Furthermore, closures of retail stores and production facilities and disrupted export and import activities were some of the reasons for decrease in sales of the denim jeans in 2020.

According to the denim jeans market analysis, the denim jeans market is segmented into fitting type, price point, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of fitting type, the market is categorized into slim fit, regular fit, skinny fit, relaxed fit, and others. By price point, it is segregated into mass and premium.

On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into men, women, and children. By distribution channel, it is segregated into hypermarket and supermarket, convenience clothing store, specialty store, online sales channel, and others. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Middle East and Rest of LAMEA).

Region-wise, LAMEA has been gaining considerable traction for the denim jeans market and is expected sustain its traction during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to growing per capita income, working women population, and rise in fashion consciousness among consumers in the region. Influence of social media platforms and growing apparel market across the globe with the introduction of premium and branded products are expected to have a significant impact on the development of the LAMEA denim jeans market.

The major players operating in the market are Canatiba Denim Industry, Diesel S.p.A., H&M Group, Jack & Jones, Kontoor Brands, Inc., Lee Cooper, Levi Strauss & Co., Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd., PVH Corp., and Under Armour, Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the denim jeans market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing denim jeans market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the denim jeans market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: DENIM JEANS MARKET, BY FITTING TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Slim Fit
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Regular Fit
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Skinny Fit
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
4.5 Relaxed Fit
4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3 Market analysis by country
4.6 Others
4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: DENIM JEANS MARKET, BY PRICE POINT
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Mass
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Premium
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: DENIM JEANS MARKET, BY END USER
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Men
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Women
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 Children
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: DENIM JEANS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Market size and forecast
7.2 Hypermarket and Supermarket
7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3 Market analysis by country
7.3 Convenience clothing store
7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3 Market analysis by country
7.4 Specialty Store
7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3 Market analysis by country
7.5 Online Sales Channel
7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.5.3 Market analysis by country
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: DENIM JEANS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Top winning strategies
9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
9.4. Competitive Dashboard
9.5. Competitive Heatmap
9.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
10.1 Canatiba Denim Industry
10.1.1 Company overview
10.1.2 Company snapshot
10.1.3 Operating business segments
10.1.4 Product portfolio
10.1.5 Business performance
10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.2 Diesel S.p.A.
10.2.1 Company overview
10.2.2 Company snapshot
10.2.3 Operating business segments
10.2.4 Product portfolio
10.2.5 Business performance
10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.3 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
10.3.1 Company overview
10.3.2 Company snapshot
10.3.3 Operating business segments
10.3.4 Product portfolio
10.3.5 Business performance
10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.4 jack & jones
10.4.1 Company overview
10.4.2 Company snapshot
10.4.3 Operating business segments
10.4.4 Product portfolio
10.4.5 Business performance
10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.5 Kontoor Brands, Inc.
10.5.1 Company overview
10.5.2 Company snapshot
10.5.3 Operating business segments
10.5.4 Product portfolio
10.5.5 Business performance
10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.6 Lee Cooper
10.6.1 Company overview
10.6.2 Company snapshot
10.6.3 Operating business segments
10.6.4 Product portfolio
10.6.5 Business performance
10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.7 levi strauss & co.
10.7.1 Company overview
10.7.2 Company snapshot
10.7.3 Operating business segments
10.7.4 Product portfolio
10.7.5 Business performance
10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.8 Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd.
10.8.1 Company overview
10.8.2 Company snapshot
10.8.3 Operating business segments
10.8.4 Product portfolio
10.8.5 Business performance
10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.9 PVH Corp.
10.9.1 Company overview
10.9.2 Company snapshot
10.9.3 Operating business segments
10.9.4 Product portfolio
10.9.5 Business performance
10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.10 Under Armour, Inc.
10.10.1 Company overview
10.10.2 Company snapshot
10.10.3 Operating business segments
10.10.4 Product portfolio
10.10.5 Business performance
10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvbv0f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-denim-jeans-market-report-to-2030---featuring-monte-carlo-fashions-pvh-and-under-armour-among-others-301661157.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

