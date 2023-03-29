U.S. markets closed

Global Dental 3D Printing Market to Reach $15.9 Billion by 2030: High Incidence of Dental Caries and Other Dental Diseases Drives Growth

PR Newswire
·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental 3D Printing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Orthodontics, Prosthodontics, Implantology), By Technology (Vat Photopolymerization, Polyjet Technology), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global dental 3D printing market size is anticipated to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The rising geriatric population globally and the rising number of patients with dental problems are anticipated to drive the market. Furthermore, the escalating demand for customized dental materials is likely to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The outbreak of coronavirus has caused havoc across all industries. Initially, the dental 3D printing market was impacted negatively by the outbreak, as most dental clinics and offices were closed in many parts of the world due to the global restrictions in early 2020. Furthermore, there was a decline in the number of dental procedures performed every year.

However, there has been a recovery in 2021, in most regions, especially Europe and North America as dental services regained normalcy. The dental 3D printing market in the Asia Pacific has been slower to recover, especially in India and China. However, the factors that had previously fuelled 3D dental printing, such as the expansion of corporate chains and dental clinics and the rising dental set-ups and the, are still in place.

This is expected to drive the demand for dental 3D printers in the coming years. The need for faster turnaround times, smoother clinical workflows, and fewer dental appointments are likely to boost the market growth. Dental professionals are more likely to invest in advanced technologies like CAD/CAM and dental 3D printing to decrease the time taken to deliver dental treatment and appliances, hence the patients may be more likely to choose these solutions for the same reason.

Moreover, the rising investment by major players, rapid technological advancements, and rising consumer awareness, are estimated to boost the demand for dental 3D printers, thereby fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The growing trend of resorting to dental procedures to enhance the personality is promoting the players in the dental 3D printing market to help dental professionals address the demand in the least possible time.

Besides the rising demand for bridges and crowns among the aged population, the popularity of shaded printing material is increasing, owing to surging consumer proclivity for natural-looking teeth, especially among millennials.

Dental 3D Printing Market Report Highlights

  • By application, the orthodontics segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is due to the increasing number of patients with misalignment and gaps in the teeth. Such factors are driving the market players to focus on the development of products associated with orthodontics

  • Based on the technology, the others segment is projected to register the highest growth rate in the market owing to the rising investments in R&D related to material jetting, electron beam melting, and binder jetting techniques

  • The dental laboratories was the dominant segment in the end-use segment in 2022. The segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of advanced technologies in laboratories is augmenting the growth of the segment

  • North America is expected to maintain its lead in the dental 3D printing market owing to the technological advancements, rising R&D, and presence of major medical device manufacturers in the region

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • High incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases

  • Rising adoption of dental dentistry

  • Improving healthcare infrastructure in development economies

Restraints

  • Lack of skilled workforce due to limited specialized training in additive manufacturing

Companies Mentioned

  • 3D Systems

  • Stratasys Ltd

  • Renishaw

  • Roland Dg

  • Slm Solutions

  • Envisiontec

  • Dentsply Sirona

  • Straumann

  • Form Labs

  • Proadways

  • Planmeca

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e325po

