U.S. markets close in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,600.12
    -76.91 (-1.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,775.31
    -456.35 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,599.13
    -336.77 (-2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,146.41
    -33.40 (-1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.45
    -0.45 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.20
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7890
    +0.0180 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3564
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1250
    -0.4250 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,644.93
    -435.22 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    979.78
    -66.45 (-6.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Global Dental Cement Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Material, Category, Application and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Cement Market Research Report by Material, Category, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Dental Cement Market size was estimated at USD 489.50 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 523.66 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% reaching USD 747.82 million by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Dental Cement Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Dental Cement Market, including 3M Company, BISCO, Inc., Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Limited, Cosmedent, Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc, DETAX GmbH & Co. KG, DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH, FGM Dental Group., GC Corporation, George Taub Dental Ceramics Laboratories, Hoffmann Dental Manufaktur GmbH, indigodental GmbH, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Kerr Corporation, MEDENTAL INTERNATIONAL, NuSmile Ltd., Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd., PULPDENT Corporation, SDI Limited, and SHOFU INC.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Dental Cement Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Dental Cement Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Dental Cement Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Dental Cement Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Dental Cement Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Dental Cement Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Dental Cement Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Rise in dental cavities and other dental infections
5.2.2. Increasing prevalence of oral disease among the aging population
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. High operational cost of dental procedures
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Evolution of new formulations such as self-adhesive resin cement and resin-modified glass ionomer
5.4.2. Rise in dental tourism in the emerging markets
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Implant failures caused by cement

6. Dental Cement Market, by Material
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Glass Ionomer
6.3. Polycarboxylate
6.4. Resin Based
6.5. Zinc Phosphate
6.6. Zinc-Oxide Eugenol

7. Dental Cement Market, by Category
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Permanent
7.3. Temporary

8. Dental Cement Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Luting
8.3. Pulpal Protection
8.4. Restorations
8.5. Surgical Dressing

9. Americas Dental Cement Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Dental Cement Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Dental Cement Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. 3M Company
13.2. BISCO, Inc.
13.3. Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Limited
13.4. Cosmedent, Inc.
13.5. Dentsply Sirona Inc.
13.6. DETAX GmbH & Co. KG
13.7. DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH
13.8. FGM Dental Group.
13.9. GC Corporation
13.10. George Taub Dental Ceramics Laboratories
13.11. Hoffmann Dental Manufaktur GmbH
13.12. indigodental GmbH
13.13. Ivoclar Vivadent AG
13.14. Kerr Corporation
13.15. MEDENTAL INTERNATIONAL
13.16. NuSmile Ltd.
13.17. Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd.
13.18. PULPDENT Corporation
13.19. SDI Limited
13.20. SHOFU INC.

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3fyppj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dental-cement-market-research-report-2021-to-2026---by-material-category-application-and-region-301457319.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    In a world of volatility, these foundational companies have had a rough 2021 but also have what it takes to bounce back.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Dropped 25% Last Month

    Owners of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock needed a strong stomach to end 2021. After a 24% gain to start the fourth quarter in October, shares of the electric-vehicle (EV) charging network company ended the year with a 25.4% drop in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. All the ups and downs came as a bipartisan infrastructure bill was being debated in Congress.

  • Fed tightening ‘is a very big deal’ for markets: Strategist

    Stephen Wieting, Chief Investment Strategist at Citi Global Wealth, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the Federal Reserve's monetary policy is weighing on the stock market as the Nasdaq falls over 2% and tech shares continue to decline.

  • While shareholders of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are in the black over 5 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

    iRhythm Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IRTC ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the...

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Tumbling 13% Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were plummeting 12.7% in morning trading Monday on no news specific to the video game retailer, but it follows the 22% spike in its stock last Friday (it closed up 7% at the end of the day) after it announced it was getting into the non-fungible token (NFT) market in a big way. The markets are reacting to expectations the Federal Reserve will start hiking interest rates as soon as March -- meaning there could be as many as four rate hikes this year -- as inflation continues to spiral higher. GameStop is looking to build partnerships in the cryptocurrency world and said it would be launching an NFT exchange for gamers by the end of the year.

  • Up 320%, This Hypergrowth Tech Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) may not be a household name in the technology sector, but this Taiwan-based company has set the stock market on fire over the past couple of years after the demand for its semiconductor chips that are used in several types of displays took off. Investors have piled into Himax stock to take advantage of multiple end markets that include smartphones, tablets, automotive, televisions, laptops, monitors, virtual reality (VR) devices, smart homes, and others that use its display drivers, touch controllers, 3D sensing solutions, and image sensors. The surprising part is that Himax stock remains dirt cheap despite reporting outstanding growth and clocking eye-popping stock market gains.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Sell

    The stock market is off to a rocky start in 2022 with the S&P 500 index down 1.9% already. On the other hand, a steep loss can be a signal to head for the exits and cut your losses -- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) fits that bill. DocuSign is best known as the leader in digital signature technology, but to avoid the pitfalls of a one-dimensional business model, it has expanded into some key verticals.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The wind is shifting away from expensive growth stocks and toward lower-priced value stocks. Here are three that look like great buys today.

  • Is it Worthy to Invest in Sea Limited (SE)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • Houston midstream energy giant to buy another local co. for $3.25B

    In 2014, Warburg Pincus provided a line-of-equity investment to the newly formed company, which said it would use the startup cash to serve new shale plays that lacked the infrastructure to get to U.S. markets.

  • Industry Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Revenue Forecasts

    Shareholders in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • ClearBridge Investments: “We Continued to Trim Blackstone (BX)”

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Dividend Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in six of 11 sectors in which it was […]

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) By 37%?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Oatly Group AB ( NASDAQ:OTLY ) by taking the expected...

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gross’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. Former Harvard […]

  • Why Shares of Teladoc Sank in 2021

    Shares of virtual healthcare provider Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) fell 54% last year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Teladoc grew U.S. subscription members 41% in 2020. CEO Jason Gorevic knew 2020 would be a tough act to follow since so many deals were pulled forward during the pandemic.

  • Take-Two Is Buying Zynga for $12.7 Billion. Zynga Stock Is Soaring.

    Zynga stock was soaring following the news that it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of $12.7 billion. Zynga (ticker: ZNGA ) stock jumped 46.5% to $8.78, while Take-Two ( TTWO ) dropped 11.5% to $145.65. Under the terms of the deal, Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in stock when the transaction closes, for a total of $9.86 per Zynga share.