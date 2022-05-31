U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,131.25
    -24.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,953.00
    -205.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,641.00
    -36.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.00
    -12.80 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.72
    +3.65 (+3.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.30
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    -0.46 (-2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0710
    -0.0073 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.84
    +0.34 (+1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2571
    -0.0083 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4080
    +0.7880 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,690.85
    +1,116.31 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    693.04
    +63.54 (+10.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,622.68
    +22.62 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Global Dental Chair Market to Reach $862.93 Million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of dental infections & periodontal diseases, surge in demand for dental care facilities, and technological advancements in dental surgical procedures drive the growth of the global dental chair market. North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Many dental clinics were closed during the lockdown restrictions imposed by governments of many countries.

Portland, OR, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Dental Chair Market generated $593.73 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $862.93 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2658

Increase in prevalence of dental infections & periodontal diseases, surge in demand for dental care facilities, and technological advancements in dental surgical procedures drive the growth of the global dental chair market. However, high costs associated with advanced dental chairs restrain the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in the emerging economies will present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The number of visits to clinics and hospitals declined considerably, which, in turn, reduced the demand for dental chairs.

  • Many dental clinics were closed during the lockdown restrictions imposed by governments of many countries. In addition, dental procedures were postponed in clinics to avoid possibility of cross-contamination. This also reduced the demand for dental chairs.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global dental chair market based on type, product type, component, application, end user, and region.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2658

Based on type, the dental chair mounted design segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the ceiling mounted design segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the dental clinics segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total share of the global dental chair market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global dental chair market analyzed in the research include Austin Dental Equipment Company (A-Dec, Inc.), Craftsman Contour, Midmark, Dentsply Sirona, XO CARE A/S, Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Dental EZ, PLANMECA OY, and Diplomat Dental, Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, Singapore, Australia) Growing Segment in Healthcare Industry:

Surgical Robots Market by Component (Systems, Accessories and Services), by Surgery Type (Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery and Other Surgeries): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2024 (Download Sample Report)

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offering (Software, Hardware, & Services), Algorithm (Deep Learning, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing, and Context Aware Processing), Application (Robot-Assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Fraud Detection, Dosage Error Reduction, Clinical Trial Participant Identifier, Preliminary Diagnosis, and Others), and End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Patients, and Payer): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030 (Download Sample Report)

Gene Therapy Market by Vector Type (Viral Vector, Non Viral Vector), by Therapy (In Vivo Therapy, Ex Vivo Therapy), by Gene Type (Antigen, Cytokine, Tumor Suppressor, Suicide, Deficiency, Growth factors, Receptors, Others), by Application (Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Other Diseases): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030 (Download Sample Report)

mHealth Market by Type (mHealth Devices and mHealth Services), Stakeholders (Mobile Operators, Device Vendors, Healthcare Providers, and Content Players), and Application (Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Respiratory diseases, Neurological Disorders, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030 (Download Sample Report)

Flow Cytometry Market by Product (Accessories, Services, Software, Reagents, Consumables, FC Instruments), Technology (Cell Based, Bead-Based) and Application (Apoptosis, Cell Cycle Analysis, Cell sorting, Cell Viability, Organ transplantation, Cancer, Immunodeficiency Disease, Hematology Haematological Malignancies) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020- 2030 (Download Sample Report)

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Product Type (Parenteral Containers, Plastic Bottles, Blister Packaging, Closures, Specialty Bags, Labels, and Others), Material (Glass, Aluminum Foils, Plastics and Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030 (Download Sample Report)

Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type (Dental Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Fertility Treatment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030 (Download Sample Report)

Catheters Market by Product Type (Cardiovascular Catheters, Neurovascular Catheters, Urological Catheters, Intravenous Catheters, and Specialty Catheters): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 (Download Sample Report)

Multiplex Assay Market by Type (Protein Based Multiplex Assays, Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assay, and Other Multiplex Assays), Product (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments & Accessories, and Software & Services), Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Research & Development, and Companion Diagnostics), and End User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Research Institutes, And Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030 (Download Sample Report)

Telemedicine market by Application (Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry, Telepathology, Teledermatology, Telecardiology and Other Applications), Component (Software, Hardware and Services), and End User (Healthcare Providers, Payers, Healthcare Consumers and Other End Users): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030 (Download Sample Report)

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/


Recommended Stories

  • Europe’s Move Against Putin’s Oil May Be Its Last for a While

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders overcame weeks of division to clinch a deal on partially banning Russian oil, but calls to target one of Putin’s other big moneymakers, gas, are opening new rifts in the bloc.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep Ocean Turbine

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • Even inventor Bill Bengen is revisiting the 4% rule — is it still the key to making money last in retirement?

    Bengen recently said the rule, in use since the '90s, should hold up barring ‘a severe inflationary environment’.

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. The ban excludes oil supplied via the Druzhba pipeline thus allowing refineries in Eastern Europe and Germany to continue imports. Poland and Germany, however, said they would phase out all purchases via the pipeline by the end of 2022.

  • Russia widens Europe gas cuts as Gazprom halts Dutch trader's supply

    The move comes a day after Denmark flagged a potential end to its Russian gas supply and the European Union's toughest measure yet against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, an agreement to halt sea-borne imports of its oil. GasTerra, which buys and trades gas on behalf of the Dutch government, said it had contracted elsewhere for the 2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas it had expected to receive from Gazprom through October.

  • EU’s Russian Oil Embargo Sends Prices Surging. Exxon Stock Is Rising.

    In addition to the EU phasing out Russian imports to crimp supply, demand from China is expected to pick up after Shanghai relaxed Covid restrictions.

  • China a 'very important customer', says Saudi Arabia, as global oil supply worries grow

    Saudi Arabia is committed to supplying crude oil to China and interested in collaborating with the world's No 2 economy on issues ranging from climate change to curbing inflation, says the Gulf state's economic minister. The comments by Faisal al-Ibrahim come as the world braces for a new round of oil price hikes following a Western embargo on Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine. China, which relies on imports for 70 per cent of its requirements, is trying every means possible to keep its m

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Good Enough for Warren Buffett

    Each of these holdings will bring in more than $800 million this year for Berkshire Hathaway and its shareholders.

  • Musk says China is leading EVs, but CEO of Chinese rival says not so fast

    He Xiaopeng, the CEO and founder of the Chinese EV company XPeng, said in response to Musk's comment that it will take 10 years for China to be a true global leader in EV.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Agrees to Ban Most Russian Oil, Split On Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a ban on imports of most Russian oil, in the latest effort to hit the country’s coffers and punish President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial

  • EU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a sixth package of sanctions to punish Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep Ocean Turbine

  • Oil price hits $124 as EU bans most Russian imports

    The move saw brent breach the psychological $124 barrier to hit a two-month high.

  • Traders Bet on Texas Natural Gas Discount Despite US Export Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas exports from the US are soaring amid a global shortage of the fuel, but traders are betting that producers in one of the biggest shale basins will be selling their supply at a discount next year. The culprit: A lack of pipelines. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Econom

  • Looking for $100,000 Salary? See How Much the Biggest U.S. Companies Pay Workers

    The median worker at Google made nearly $300,000 in 2021; at the other end was an Aptiv worker in Mexico who took home $7,400.

  • Crude futures surge above $118 after EU ban on Russian oil

    U.S. and Brent crude oil prices surged anew on Tuesday after the European Union managed a deal to partially ban Russian oil.

  • EU’s Russian-Oil Embargo Is More Bark Than Bite

    The European Union’s partial embargo on Russian oil carries more weight politically than economically. Targeting tankers or insurance would be much more disruptive to the market.

  • Oil soars again on EU Russia deal, petrol prices to keep rising

    OIL prices jumped again after EU leaders agreed a deal to block two-thirds of Russian oil imports to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of revenues. While that deal agreed overnight, which bans oil that arrives by sea but not by pipeline, was hailed as a political break through, it further constrains supply.

  • Petrol prices hit new record high of 173p a litre as EU bans Russian oil imports

    £95.15 to fill up an average family car after latest rise in fuel costs, says RAC

  • Yogi Berra and the Inflation Conundrum: It Ain't Logistics or the Supply Chain

    I learned about supply/demand tables, yields per acre, fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis and technical analysis. In the 1970s inflation was driven by a number of supply shocks and a program in Washington of guns and butter. Oil prices and other commodities such as copper soared in price but CEOs got burned when prices quickly changed direction as deflation became ingrained.

  • EU agrees Russian oil sanctions, gives Hungary exemptions

    European Union leaders handed Hungary concessions to agree an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, sealing a deal in the early hours of Tuesday that aims to cut 90% of Russia's crude imports into the bloc by the end of the year. The deal excludes from the embargo shipments by pipeline, which Hungary relies on for Russian oil. It aims to reduce Moscow's income to finance the war it launched more than three months ago in Ukraine, with some of the toughest EU sanctions yet.