U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,936.97
    -65.90 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,030.11
    -530.49 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,669.96
    -190.15 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.36
    -50.38 (-2.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.03
    -0.87 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.80
    +20.20 (+1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.25 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0862
    +0.0090 (+0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    -0.1060 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2267
    +0.0048 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4750
    -0.9850 (-0.74%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,240.77
    -823.83 (-2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.68
    -22.27 (-3.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     

Global Dental Consumables Market to Reach $45 Billion by 2028: Increasing Prevalence of Dental Problems or Untreated Tooth Decay Coupled with the Rising Geriatric Population Drives Growth

PR Newswire
·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Consumables Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Treatment, Product Type, Materials, End-User, and Major Regions" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

According to this analysis, the Global Dental Consumables Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~ 7% during the forecast period (2022-2028) and is expected to reach ~ US$ 45 billion by 2028, owing to several factors including the increasing prevalence of dental problems or untreated tooth decay coupled with the rising geriatric population, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and rising dental tourism.

Major Companies Profiled in the Report

  • Dentsply Sirona

  • Zimmer Biomet

  • 3M

  • Young Innovations Inc

  • Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC

  • GC Corporation

  • Danaher

  • Henry Schein, Inc

  • Ultradent Products Inc

  • Institut Straumann AG

  • Ivoclar Vivadent

  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc

  • Myriad Genetics Inc

  • ZimVie Inc. Agena Bioscience Inc

  • Osstem Implant Co. Ltd

  • Guardant Health Inc

  • Envista Holdings Corporation

The rising incidence of tooth decay or dental caries, and other dental problems such as mouth sores, tooth erosion, gum diseases, and others along with increasing awareness regarding oral health among people globally are expected to drive the growth of the dental consumables market.

In December 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than one in four adults which makes 26% of the adult population in the U.S. have untreated tooth decay.

The advancement in technologies in cosmetic dentistry is likely to create immense opportunities for the growth of the dental consumables market in the forthcoming years. In December 2021, Dentsply Sirona partnered with 3Shape to improve oral health and digital dentistry.

Dentsply Sirona integrated their intraoral Primescan and Omnicam scanners with 3Shape's lab software to improve the process of digital impression. The aim of the partnership is to make digital-impression-taking procedures easy and efficient for dental technicians.

The limited reimbursements and high cost associated with dental procedures is the most significant barrier to the growth of the dental consumables industry globally. According to Bankers Healthcare Group survey, 72% licensed dentist stated that declining reimbursement rates is the major concern in the dental industry.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the disrupted supply chain has affected the production capacity, demand, and supply of dental consumables and the demand for non-essential procedures including cosmetic dentistry and other dental procedures decreased among consumers.

According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), dental offices faced significant losses of over 70% during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to British Dental Association, the studies shown that 70% of clinics are having hard time in surviving and maintaining their dental business.

Scope of the Report

The dental consumables market is segmented by treatment, product type, materials, and end-user. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four region's dental consumables market. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.

By Treatment

  • Orthodontic

  • Endodontic

  • Periodontic

  • Prosthodontic

By Product Type

  • Dental Implants

  • Whitening Products

  • Finishing & Polishing Products

  • Other Dental Consumables

By Materials

  • Metals

  • Polymers

  • Ceramics

  • Biomaterials

By End-User

  • Dental Hospitals & Clinics

  • Dental Laboratories

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • The U.S

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • The U.K

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • AustraliaRest of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Latin America

  • The Middle East

  • Africa

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Treatment: Prosthodontic segment held the largest share of the global dental consumables market in 2021, due to increasing demand for dental procedures for missing or damaged teeth coupled with a rapidly growing geriatric population who are more vulnerable to oral diseases.

According to the American College of Prosthodontists, 120 million people have at least one missing tooth in the U.S. and 36 million Americans have no teeth at all.

By Product Type: Dental Implants segment held the largest share of the global dental consumables market in 2021, due to the rising demand for dental implants among the growing geriatric population coupled with the increasing number of product launches by the manufacturers to fulfill the demand of the end-user.

In June 2021, ZimVie Inc. announced the launch of two next-generation dental solutions including T3 PRO Tapered Implant and Encode Emergence Healing Abutment in the U.S. The aim of the product launch is to expand its product portfolio as T3 PRO Tapered Implant is the new addition and is designed to optimize aesthetics and restorative care.

By Materials: The Metals segment accounted for the majority share of the global dental consumables market in 2021, due to growing demand for metals such as zirconium oxide, titanium, and others for making dental implants along with growing demand for the strong material for providing the support to the replaced tooth.

In April 2022, Neodent, a Brazil-based dental implant company launched a new dental implant system in March named Zi, made from zirconia known for its aesthetics and strength.

By End-User: Dental Hospitals & Clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 of the global dental consumables market owing to the rising cases of dental surgeries and procedures globally along with the adoption of advanced technologies by dental hospitals and clinics to offer easy and efficient services to the patients. In addition, the development of new platforms for providing a wide variety of dental consumables to hospitals, clinics, or dentists is anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

In October 2020, Medikabazaar, India's online platform for B2B medical equipment and supplies, announced to launch of a dental microsite. The microsite launch aims to target dentists and dental clinics and to offer dental solutions under one platform.

By Geography: The North America region accounted for the largest share in 2021 of the global dental consumables market due to the presence of a large number of dental consumables manufacturers in the region along with the rising incidence of dental diseases among North American consumers. In addition, there are various strategic initiatives taken by the leading manufacturers to tackle the competition and prosper in the market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global dental consumables market owing to its swiftly rising population along with an increasing number of dental disorders among people. In addition, Asia-Pacific is the hotspot for cosmetic dentistry and is attracting a large number of consumers as offers low-cost dental treatments in comparison to other developed countries. The aforementioned factor is increasing the growth of dental tourism in the region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aqx3o6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dental-consumables-market-to-reach-45-billion-by-2028-increasing-prevalence-of-dental-problems-or-untreated-tooth-decay-coupled-with-the-rising-geriatric-population-drives-growth-301778580.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • AbbVie Provides Regulatory Update On Parkinson's Disease Drug Candidate

    AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) provided a regulatory update on its New Drug Application (NDA) for ABBV-951 Wednesday morning. What To Know: AbbVie said it received a response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its NDA for the treatment of motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson's disease. The NDA is based on results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, which demonstrated statistically significant improvement in "On" time without troublesome dyskinesia compared to oral immediate-

  • CDC Rings Alarm About Deadly Fungus. 6 Things to Know.

    The number of infections from the Candida Auris fungus, which can be deadly for people who are already sick, is small but rapidly growing.

  • Top 1% Biotech 89bio Scores 25% Gain As Battle In Liver Disease Heats Up

    Small biotech company 89bio scored a win Wednesday in fatty liver disease, and ETNB stock rocketed well above its 50-day moving average.

  • Accelerated Approval For Gene Therapies - US Health Regulator Looks To Improve Process

    The FDA seeks to optimize the development of gene therapies to help get accelerated approval of therapies. The US health regulator is looking to encourage using biomarkers, such as pulse and blood pressure, which are characteristics of the body that can be measured. The FDA will support using biomarkers as substitutes for other biological indicators in gene-therapy clinical trials to help clinch "accelerated approval," Reuters reported citing the agency's official Peter Marks. FDA grants acceler

  • Gilead (GILD) Announces OS Data on Yescarta From ZUMA-7 Study

    Gileads Yescarta shows statistically significant improvement in overall survival for initial treatment of R/R LBCL patients versus historical standard of care in curative setting.

  • Anti-Fungus Stock Surges After Warnings Over Drug-Resistant Strain

    (Bloomberg) -- Scynexis Inc., a pharmaceutical company that develops antifungal medicines, notched its largest two-day surge ever on Wednesday following a report of the increasing threat of a drug-resistant fungus spreading in the US. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisStocks Roiled by

  • Here's Why You Should Add Novo (NVO) Stock to Your Portfolio

    Novo (NVO), a top-ranked stock at present, enjoys a strong foothold in the Diabetes Care market with increasing market shares driven by Rybelsus, Ozempic and Victoza's strong performance.

  • Senators press Moderna CEO on COVID-19 vaccine price hike

    Moderna’s CEO on Wednesday defended a plan to more than quadruple the company’s COVID-19 vaccine price, but he also said the drugmaker will work to ensure patients continue paying nothing at drugstores or clinics. Stephane Bancel told the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that the drugmaker will charge a list price of around $130 per dose for the vaccine in the U.S. More than 270 million doses of Moderna’s original COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots have been administered in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Roche Joins Hand With Lilly To Improve Early Diagnosis Of Alzheimer's Disease

    Roche (OTC: RHHBY) announces collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) to support the development of its Elecsys Amyloid Plasma Panel (EAPP). The EAPP is a blood test that aims to facilitate the earlier diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. If approved, the EAPP test would be an additional tool to identify low likelihood of amyloid pathology in symptomatic patients and determine whether they should proceed to further evaluation and testing that may confirm a diagnosis. Also Read: New Four

  • Alnylam CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sees growing the company as 'a wonderful challenge'

    When Greenstreet joined the drugmaker as chief operating officer in 2016, it had yet to turn its RNA-silencing technology into commercial drugs. Now, it's a nine-figure company.

  • More deaths, injuries linked to recalled eyedrops

    U.S. officials are reporting two more deaths and additional cases of vision loss linked to eyedrops tainted with a drug-resistant bacteria. The eyedrops from EzriCare and Delsam Phama were recalled in February and health authorities are continuing to track infections as they investigate the outbreak. In the latest government tally, 68 people were diagnosed with infections from the bacteria, which has now caused a total of three deaths and eight cases of people losing their vision, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Tuesday.

  • CVRx Touts Long-term Benefits For Barostim In Heart Failure Patients

    CVRx Inc (NASDAQ: CVRX) announced detailed preliminary results of the post-market phase of the BeAT-HF trial at the second annual Technology and Heart Failure (HF) Therapeutics (THT) conference. The company announced the preliminary topline results of the BeAT-HF (Baroreflex Activation Therapy for Heart Failure) post-market randomized clinical trial. Safety - Major Adverse Neurological or Cardiovascular (MANCE) system or procedure-related event-free rate MANCE-free rate of 97%. Long-term symptom

  • Most workers are struggling with their mental health, and company’s confusing healthcare programs aren’t helping

    Most workers struggling with their mental health say it's making them less productive.

  • Additional COVID-19 Booster Shots? Officials Anticipate FDA Authorization Within Few Weeks

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reportedly moving toward authorizing a second round of omicron-targeted COVID-19 booster shots for the elderly and other people at high risk. FDA officials could decide within a few weeks and could change their mind, Wall Street Journal reported citing the people close to the matter. The deliberations come as some people especially vulnerable to infection have asked their doctors to give them a second round of the updated booster, even though the FDA hasn

  • RenovoRx’s Principal Investigator of Phase III Clinical Trial Discusses Positive Interim Results on Patients with Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer on OncologyTube

    In the interview, Dr. Michael Pishvaian discussed the trial's potential impact on the oncology community as well as how pancreatic cancer patients are treated.

  • Three People Have Died From Bacteria Outbreak Linked to Eye Drops

    A strain of a multidrug-resistant bacterium possibly linked to certain nonprescription eye drops has led to newly reported deaths and infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Three people have died and eight have experienced vision loss, the CDC said Tuesday. Sixty-eight patients from 16 states have been infected with a strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacterium highly resistant to antibiotics, as of March 14, according to the CDC.

  • Select Medical's (SEM) Orlando Facility to Boost Post-Acute Care

    Select Medical (SEM) aims to address the post-acute care demand in the Central Florida region through the construction of a specialty hospital in Orlando.

  • Deadly Fungus Spreading Across U.S., Mostly in Healthcare Facilities

    Candida auris infections have grown from dozens to more than 2,000 annual cases in a few years, the CDC says.

  • Fitness chains add financial muscle as more Americans hit the gym

    Boutique gym group Xponential Fitness Inc added about 15,000 new members in the fourth quarter and had more than 600,000 members as of January, a more than 70% jump from 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Larger rival Planet Fitness Inc added 400,000 members in the fourth quarter, taking the total to about 17 million in 2022. "We have more members today than we've ever had, paying more than they ever have," Xponential CEO Anthony Geisler told Reuters in an interview.

  • Private Equity Owners of Nursing Homes Face Disclosure Demand in US Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Private-equity firms would be required to disclose more information on their ownership of US nursing homes and other health-care facilities under legislation set for introduction in Congress this week.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wra