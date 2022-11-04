U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

Global Dental Consumables Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Advanced Cosmetic Dental Procedures Bolsters Growth

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Consumables Market by Product (Dental Implants, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Endodontics, Bridges, Crowns, Dentures, Clear aligners, Disinfectants, Pastes, Cups, Brushes, Accessories), End user (Dental Clinics, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Dental consumables are used to prevent and treat various dental diseases. Dental consumables are used in dental restoration, orthodontic, endodontic, and periodontics procedures. They are also used to control teeth infection and for whitening, finishing, and polishing teeth. Dental restoration procedures include the use of implants and prosthetics made by restorative material to restore the function, integrity, and morphology of the missing tooth or to repair the missing parts of the tooth structure resulted from dental caries or injuries. The global dental consumables market is projected to reach USD 55.7 billion by 2027 from USD 35.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.5%.

The dental restoration consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dental consumables market

The dental restoration consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental consumables market in 2021. Rise in the edentulous population and growing prevalence of dental caries and other dental diseases across the world drives the growth of the dental consumables market. According to global burder=n of disease report 2019, oral diseases affect more than 3.5 billion people across the world, with 2 billion people suffering from caries of permanent teeth and around 520 million children suffering from caries of primary teeth.

The dental hospitals and clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dental consumables market

The dental hospitals and clinics end user segment is projected to acquire for the largest share of the global dental consumables market in 2021. The rising number of dental clinics and hospitals across the world and growing number of dentists drives the growth of the market. According to American dental association (ADA) number of dentists in US increased from 195,770 in 2015 to 200,419 in 2019.

Europe to dominate the dental consumables market during the forecast period

Europe is the largest regional market for dental consumables with a share in 2021. The growing geriatric population is a key factor driving the growth of the dental consumables market in Europe.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Cases of Dental Caries and Subsequent Increase in Tooth Repair Procedures

  • Rising Demand for Advanced Cosmetic Dental Procedures

  • Growing Market for Dental Tourism in Emerging Countries

  • Development of Advanced Solutions

Restraints

  • Inadequate Reimbursement and High Cost of Dental Services

Opportunities

  • Increasing Investments in CAD/CAM Technologies

  • Growing Focus on Emerging Markets and Rising Disposable Income Levels

  • Impact of Dsos on Dental Industry

Challenges

  • Pricing Pressure Faced by Prominent Market Players

  • Dearth of Skilled Lab Professionals

  • Technology Analysis

Industry Trends

  • Rising Number of Minimally Invasive Dental Procedures

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Dental Consumables Market, by Product

7 Dental Consumables Market, by End-user

8 Dental Consumables Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

11 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Company

  • Bego

  • Bisco

  • Brasseler Usa

  • Coltene Group

  • Dental Technologies

  • Dentsply Sirona

  • Dmg Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik Gmbh

  • Envista Holdings Corporation

  • GC Corporation

  • Geistlich Pharma Ag

  • Henry Schein

  • Institut Straumann Ag

  • Ivoclar Vivadent Ag

  • Keystone Dental

  • Kuraray

  • Mitsui Chemicals

  • SDI Limited

  • Septodont

  • Shofu

  • Ultradent Products

  • Voco Gmbh

  • Young Innovations

  • Zhermack Spa

  • Zimmer Biomet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/83hwrg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dental-consumables-market-report-2022-rising-demand-for-advanced-cosmetic-dental-procedures-bolsters-growth-301669024.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

