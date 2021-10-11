U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

Global Dental Diamond Burs Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Number of Dental Laboratories Investing in Cad/Cam Technologies Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Diamond Burs Market by Type (Diamonds, Tungsten Carbide, Stainless Steel), Application (Hospitals, Clinics), Technology (Electrolytic Co-Deposition, Micro Brazing, CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition), Sintering), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dental diamond burs market size is projected to grow from USD 130 million in 2021 to USD 191 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0%. The dental diamond burs market is witnessing high growth owing to the increase in the consciousness to dental and oral health and versatility of the dental industry to provide specific and optimum services to the each customer base specifically.

Dental diamond burs are restorative instruments. Dentists utilise diamond burs all around the world, most commonly with high-speed handpieces. The most common application of dental diamond burs is to grind away hard tooth tissue, generally enamel and bones. A diamond bur's grinding action produces a rough surface. They are made by bonding small diamond particles to a substrate. They find their best use when a cut demands high accuracy is required.

Diamonds are the largest type segment of the dental diamond burs market.

The dental diamond burs market is segmented on the basis of material diamonds, tungsten carbide and stainless steel. The diamond-type segment accounted for a larger market share. Diamond is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment. This is attributed to its unique hardness properties. Diamond is also projected to be the fastest-growing type segment. Due to this property, it can be used to cut through zirconia or grind porcelain while veneers and crowns are being prepared and placed.

Hospitals are the largest application segment of the dental diamond burs market.

The dental diamond burs market is segmented on the basis of application into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospital's segment led the market in terms of both value and volume. It is attributed to the use of dental diamond burs in small and big surgeries and other treatments.

Electrolytic co-deposition is the largest technology segment of the dental diamond burs market.

The dental diamond burs market is segmented on the basis of technology into electrolytic co-deposition, micro brazing, CVD (Chemical vapor deposition), sintering, and others. The electrolytic co-deposition technology segment accounts for the largest market share in the market. Electrolytic co-deposition of natural or synthetic diamond particles inside a nickel or duplex nickel-chromium matrix onto a stainless-steel shank is the most prevalent bonding method, currently. The diamond particles are embedded in the metal matrix like chopped almonds coated in caramel. This technology offers good adhesions to the plated metal layer to the substrate. Hence, this segment of technology ends up being the largest segment.

North America is the largest market for dental diamond burs market.

The APAC region is projected to be the largest market and to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in APAC is backed by the increase in disposable income of people in countries such as China and India, growing middle-class population, rise in demand for packaged food, and the growth of the food & beverage industry. Moreover, the growth of the dental diamond burs market in the APAC region is attributed to the higher consumer spending and manufacturing of packaging materials in developing economies, such as China and India. China is projected to be the fastest-growing market across the globe during the forecast period. This is attributed to the population growth in the country, along with the high availability of packaging material coupled with technological development. This directly affects the growth of the dental diamond burs market in the APAC region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Dental Diamond Burs Market
4.2 Dental Diamond Burs Market, by Region
4.3 Dental Diamond Burs Market, by Type
4.4 Dental Diamond Burs Market, by Technology
4.5 Dental Diamond Burs Market, by Application
4.6 Dental Diamond Burs Market: Emerging Vs. Mature Markets
4.7 Dental Diamond Burs Market in North America, 2020
4.8 Dental Diamond Burs Market: Major Countries Snapshot

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Changing Lifestyles and Unhealthy Food Habits
5.2.1.2 Rising Dental Tourism in Emerging Markets
5.2.1.3 Growing Consumer Awareness and Rising Focus on Cosmetic Dental Aesthetics
5.2.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Oral Health Disorders
5.2.1.4.1 Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Disorders
5.2.1.4.2 Edentulism
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Changing Frequency of Dental Diamond Burs
5.2.2.2 Limited Reimbursement
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Number of Dental Laboratories Investing in Cad/Cam Technologies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Quality of Dental Diamond Burs
5.2.4.2 Stringent Government Regulation for Dental Diamond Burs
5.2.4.3 Dearth of Trained Dental Practitioners
5.3 Trend and Disruptions
5.4 Scenario Analysis
5.4.1 Optimistic Scenario
5.4.2 Pessimistic Scenario
5.4.3 Realistic Scenario
5.5 Patent Analysis
5.5.1 Introduction
5.5.2 Methodology
5.5.3 Document Type
5.5.4 Patent Publication Trends
5.5.5 Insight
5.5.6 Jurisdiction Analysis
5.5.7 Top Patent Applicants
5.5.8 List of Significant Patents
5.6 Regulatory Landscape
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.9 Value Chain Analysis and Ecosystem/Market Map
5.10 Supply Chain
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.12 Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Diamond Burs Market
5.13 Case Study Analysis

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2.1 Threat from New Entrants
6.2.2 Threat from Substitutes
6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6.3 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.3.1 Gdp Trends and Forecast of Major Economies

7 Dental Diamond Burs Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Diamond Burs
7.2.1 Enable Faster and Smoother Cutting and Provide Extreme Precision
7.3 Tungsten Carbide Burs
7.3.1 Reduce Discomfort for Patients
7.4 Stainless-Steel Burs
7.4.1 Flexible and Require Lower Maintenance

8 Dental Diamond Burs Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Electrolytic Co-Deposition
8.1.1.1 Manufacturers Increasingly Using Electrolytic Co-Deposition Technology
8.1.2 Micro Brazing
8.1.2.1 Micro Brazing Enhances the Reusability of the Dental Diamond Burs
8.1.3 Cvd
8.1.3.1 Cvd Technology Improving the Cutting Ability of Dental Diamond Burs
8.1.4 Sintering
8.1.4.1 Sintering Imparts Optimum Surface Roughness, Pressure, and Takes Less Time
8.1.5 Others

9 Dental Diamond Burs Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospitals
9.2.1 Rise in Dental Tourism is Expected to Support the Market
9.3 Clinics
9.3.1 Provide Prompt Service and Comfort to Patients
9.4 Others

10 Dental Diamond Burs Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis
11.3 Market Share Analysis
11.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 4 Market Players
11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.5.1 Star
11.5.2 Emerging Leaders
11.5.3 Pervasive
11.5.4 Emerging Companies
11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping of SMEs (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)
11.6.1 Progressive Companies
11.6.2 Responsive Companies
11.6.3 Starting Blocks
11.6.4 Dynamic Companies
11.7 Competitive Scenario
11.7.1 Deals
11.7.2 New Product Launch
11.7.3 Others

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Dentsply Sirona Inc.
12.1.2 Henry Schein, Inc.
12.1.3 Shofu Inc.
12.1.4 Mani, Inc.
12.1.5 Brasseler USA
12.1.6 Shanghai Smedent Medical Instrument Co., Ltd
12.1.7 Pivot Fabrique HP
12.1.8 Pyrax Polymars
12.1.9 Bensons Surgico
12.1.10 Golden Nimbus International
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Microcopy Dental
12.2.2 Gebr. Brasseler GmbH & Co. Kg
12.2.3 Strauss & Co.
12.2.4 Tri Hawk
12.2.5 Confident Sales India Pvt Ltd.
12.2.6 Mdt- Micro Diamond Technologies
12.2.7 Dentakris
12.2.8 Prima Dental
12.2.9 Kerr Corporation
12.2.10 Piscium Health Sciences
12.2.11 Dental Future System
12.2.12 Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC
12.2.13 Benco Dental
12.2.14 V Dent Enterprise
12.2.15 Shenzhen Dian Fong Abrasive Technologies

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89l3wg

