U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,752.75
    +86.97 (+2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,082.56
    +748.97 (+2.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,859.72
    +244.87 (+2.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.24
    +37.85 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.14
    +0.63 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.50
    +25.70 (+1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.71 (+3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9862
    +0.0075 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    -0.0130 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.5500
    -2.5400 (-1.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,181.69
    +147.39 (+0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.25
    +3.49 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Global Dental Handpieces Market Is Expected to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2031: AMR

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of dental caries and dental diseases, increase in demand for root canal treatment, surge in disposable income among consumers of developing nations, rise in geriatric population, and increase in R&D of dental activities drive the growth of the global dental handpieces market. By region, North America held the largest share in 2021 and would rule the roost through 2031.

Portland, OR, Oct. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Dental Handpieces Market generated $1.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (278 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4145

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Market Size in 2031

$2.7 Billion

CAGR

5.5%

No. of Pages in Report

278

Segments covered

Complete Handpiece, Handpiece Component, End User, and Region

Drivers

Rise in prevalence of dental caries and dental diseases

Increase in demand for root canal treatment

Surge in disposable income among consumers of developing nations

Rise in geriatric population

Rise in adoption of key strategies, such as collaboration, acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, launches, and product approvals

Restraints

Limited reimbursement for dental procedures

 

High cost of root canal treatment

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on growth of the global dental handpieces market. A huge number of clinics and hospitals across the globe were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for the patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

  • As dental surgeries are non-emergency procedure, dental surgeries were less prioritized, thereby reducing the demand for dental handpieces.

  • With the pandemic receding, the market is back on its way to recovery.

The report offers detailed a segmentation of the global dental handpieces market based on complete handpiece, handpiece component, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on complete handpiece, the speed handpiece segment held half of the total market share in 2021, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes segments such as electric handpieces, surgical handpieces, and others.

Purchase Inquiry:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4145

By handpiece component, the electric motors segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global dental handpieces market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the air turbines segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global dental handpieces market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the dental clinics segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global dental handpieces market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include LAMEA and Europe.

Leading players of the global dental handpieces market analyzed in the research include Dentsply Sirona, SciCan Ltd., DENTALEZ, Zimmer Biomet, MTI Dental, MDK CO., LTD., Premier Dental Co., NSK, Bien Air Dental SA, and A-dec Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global dental handpieces market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.


Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Scar Treatment Market by Scar Type (Atrophic Scar, Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar, Contractures, Stretch Marks), by Product (Topical, Laser based treatment, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Hair Transplant Market by Procedure (Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), Combination of FUT and FUE, Others), by Gender (Female, Male), by Service Provider (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Enteral Nutrition Market by Protein Composition (Standard Protein Diet, High Protein Supplement, Protein for Diabetes Care Patient and Others), Form (Powder and Liquid), Age Group (Adults, and Pediatric), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Sales, Retail, and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Antibiotics Market by Class (Beta Lactam & Beta Lactamase, Quinolones, Macrolides, and Others), Drug Origin (Natural, Semisynthetic, and Synthetic), Spectrum of Activity (Broad-spectrum Antibiotic and Narrow-spectrum Antibiotic), and Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Medical Waste Management Market by Service (Collection, Transportation, and Storage Services, Treatment & Disposal Services, and Recycling Services), Type of Waste (Non-hazardous Waste and Hazardous Waste), and Treatment Site (Offsite Treatment, and Onsite Treatment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences Follow Us on Blog: https://www.globalhealthcareindustry.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Strix Group Plc's (LON:KETL) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 100% Above Its Share Price

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Strix Group Plc...

  • Positive Sentiment Still Eludes DX (Group) plc (LON:DX.) Following 27% Share Price Slump

    DX (Group) plc ( LON:DX. ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a blow with a 27...

  • When Should You Buy Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT)?

    While Topps Tiles Plc ( LON:TPT ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share...

  • Yen Falls To 32-Year Low Against The Dollar

    It’s one of the many effects of the rise in interest rates in the United States: The Japanese yen has fallen to a 32-year low versus the dollar. The government in Tokyo will not allow its 10-year yield to rise above 0.25% — it’s a government finance policy mandate — so global investors avoid it in favor of the U.S. 10-year rate at 4%. This has the effect of taking the dollar higher and the yen lower. Currencies are continuously moving up and down against each other, but the magnitude of this dro

  • IRS sets new 401(k) limits — investors can save a lot more money in 2023

    401(k) contribution limits for 2023 follow a big bump to tax brackets and the size of the standard deduction

  • How RMDs Could Change With New Bill

    A new law may soon allow retirees to keep their money untouched a bit longer. The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, a bill originally pushed in 2021 but which may finally pass this year, would push the starting point for … Continue reading → The post RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $14 (Or More)

    We’re in a volatile bear market right now, and key riddle investors need to answer is, which stocks are going to bring the best returns, even in today’s uncertain conditions. One market segment that can’t be ignored is the low-cost penny stocks. These equities, typically priced under $5 per share, offer the best combination of risk and reward: a minimal cost of entry, and frequently triple-digit upside potential. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price apprec

  • American Airlines Changes International Flights in Surprising Way

    There are many reasons everyone hates the airline industry at the moment. Lost luggage has become increasingly common, and some irate passengers have become so unhinged, often due to covid-induced stress, that they've just forgotten how to act on airplanes, or society in general.

  • Ignore the analysts’ misinformation oil slick: Biden is making real progress on energy

    Under the influence of Saudi and Russian oil producers, oil and gas experts have ignored genuine accomplishments by the Biden administration.

  • EVgo hires former Google exec Tanvi Chaturvedi as chief revenue officer

    EVgo Inc., operator of a national fast-charging network for electric vehicles, has hired veteran technology executive Tanvi Chaturvedi as chief revenue officer. The Los Angeles-based company (Nasdaq: EVGO) said Chaturvedi will focus on the customer experience and services to grow its charging network across the country. Chaturvedi will manage EVgo’s go-to-market functions, including all consumer revenue growth initiatives, marketing, advertising, and expansion and use of its PlugShare app.

  • Vale CEO says iron ore miner will spin-off copper, nickel unit

    The chief executive of Vale SA said on Friday the Brazilian iron ore miner is reconsidering a near-term spin-off of its base metals business and an eventual public listing. But rather than selling all or part of it, the company is now looking to separate and ring-fence the copper and nickel unit from the iron ore business as the two have different growth prospects, Eduardo Bartolomeo said at the FT Mining Summit. The idea is to eventually grow the base metals unit as big as Vale today, which has a market capitalisation of $66 billion, and take it to the public market, Bartolomeo said, without giving details on timing.

  • ‘Mass layoffs’ of Meta bus drivers lead to pleas for Facebook to bring workers back to the office

    More than 160 people are losing their jobs as Meta cuts back on its once-ubiquitous tech bus shuttles.

  • The 'oil piggy bank' is running low — but President Biden says he'll replenish it when prices hit a range of $67 to $72 a barrel. Will the plan work?

    It leaves the U.S. with an emergency supply that will only last for 20 days.

  • Here's how to Take Advantage of the new 401(k) Contribution Increase

    Inflation may be ruining everything from bond coupon interest payments to holiday travel plans but being able to put more away for retirement is one unexpected positive. On Friday, the Internal Revenue Service raised the amount of money one can put away into a 401(k), 403(b) and most 457 plans to $22,500--up approximately 9.8% from the current $20,500 limit, the hike is the largest increase ever made by the revenue service's history. Alongside new tax brackets also introduced by the IRS this week, the larger contribution room is meant to offset the rising cost of living that is chipping away at many people's retirement plans.

  • Micron Bags Memory Chip Patent License Deal With Wi-LAN; Dismisses Pending Patent Litigation In US and China

    Quarterhill Inc (OTC: QTRHF) (OTC: QTRH) Wi-LAN Inc's subsidiaries, Innovative Memory Solutions Inc. (IMS), North Star Innovations Inc (NSI), and Cetus Technologies Inc have forged a license and settlement agreement with Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU). The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. Micron has obtained a license to patents owned by IMS, NSI, and Cetus, which generally relate to semiconductor memory technologies. Also Read: Micron Will Get Pricier With Improving D

  • Exxon shares surge to record high on strong earnings outlook

    Exxon Mobil Corp shares passed their all-time high on Friday as oil prices resumed their climb and analysts raised their long-term views of top U.S. oil producer's cash flow and earnings outlook. Exxon is leading a parade of record profits among oil majors this year after doubling down on oil during the pandemic, when energy prices fell to a two-decade low and European oil majors slashed spending and moved further to renewable projects. The rally comes as vindication for Chief Executive Darren Woods, who as oil prices fell in 2020 decided to "lean in" to oil investments.

  • Does This 1 Number Mean Trouble for Moderna?

    Today, most of the people who wanted the primary vaccine series have gotten it. Of course, all of this is unlikely to lead to a huge jump this year in the numbers of people opting for strain-specific boosters.

  • Tankers Line Up Off Europe’s Coast Waiting for Gas Prices to Rise Again

    Dozens of ships laden with natural gas are floating off the coast of Europe, many of them waiting for berths to unload as the continent races to top up storage ahead of a winter without Russian gas.

  • Verizon’s Profit Falls 23% as Price Increases Slow Growth

    Verizon Communications Inc. on Friday unveiled a new cost-cutting plan after higher corporate costs and rising interest rates ate into its third-quarter profit. The largest U.S. cellphone carrier in terms of subscribers reported a net gain of 8,000 phone connections under postpaid billing plans during the September quarter, a sign that recent rate increases had prompted many of its most reliable customers to leave the service. Verizon executives nevertheless said that the price increases for certain cellphone plans were paying off, noting that overall wireless service revenue grew over the third quarter.

  • BHP chief executive cautiously optimistic about China's economic growth

    BHP Group's Chief Executive Mike Henry said on Friday he was "cautiously optimistic" about the economic outlook for China, despite uncertainty. "There is uncertainty in China – albeit, our view is that China is still going to provide a bit of stability or underpinning to global economic growth over the next 12 months," the head of the world's largest listed mining company said in a pre-recorded interview at the FT Mining Summit in London.