Global Dental Implants Market Forecast Report [2022-2028] | Value USD 5.71 Billion at a 6.2% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read

Key Players Covered in the Dental Implants Market Research Report Are Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland), Danaher (Washington, D.C., United States), Dentsply Sirona (Pennsylvania, United States), Henry Schein, Inc. (New York, United States), Zimmer Biomet (Indiana, United States), Osstem Implant (Seoul, South Korea), BioHorizons (Alabama, United States), CeraRoot SL. (Barcelona, Spain)

Pune, India, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental implants market size is estimated to reach USD 5.71 billion by 2028. Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, Dental Implants Market, 2021-2028.”, mentions that the market stood at USD 3.66 billion in 2020 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% between 2021 and 2028. As per our researchers, the growth is subjected to the rising consciousness regarding oral hygiene and care, the gush in the market economies, and the rise in aesthetic restoration of implants of the teeth in the upcoming years.

Industry Development

May 2020: Institut Straumann AG announced the launch of a brand new and innovative zygomatic implant application solution. This solution pools verified implant design structures with the benefits of Straumann’s BLT and BLX implant prosthetic range for permanent overdentures.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dental-implants-market-100443


Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Geriatric Population to Boost Dental Implants Demand

  • Primary factors that contribute to the growth of the market are the surging loss of teeth by accidents, booming demand for aesthetic dental procedures, increase in healthcare funds, and the introduction of advanced products in the market.

  • People prefer getting implants over any other treatments in case of missing tooth/teeth. The frequency of edentulism is on a higher side among older adults. Therefore, regions with a higher geriatric population ought to fuel the market growth.

  • Additionally, the increasing frequency of several other oral ailments such as dental tooth caries, periodontal condition, and tooth decay is anticipated to drive dental implants market growth in the foreseeable future.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/dental-implants-market-100443


Segmentation

By type, the global market is divided into endosteal implants, subperiosteal implants, and transosteal implants. Based on the design, the market has been segregated into tapered implants and parallel walled implants. In terms of the end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and academic and research institutes. In terms of region, the market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Based on material, the market is classified into titanium and zirconium. Among these, the titanium implants segment is projected to hold a chief share in the global market. It held a share of 69.6% in the year 2020.


Quick Buy - Dental Implants Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100443


Regional Insights

Europe to Dominate the Market Backed by Presence of Extensive Producers

The dental implants market share in Europe is expected to lead during the forecast period. The growth is on account of the rapid adoption of implants coupled with a huge number of dental implant producers and positive compensation policies. Another major factor is the growing geriatric population in this region. Europe stood at USD 1.36 billion in 2020.

North America is expected to hold the second-largest share position in the market. The factors projected to steer the market growth in the upcoming years are high frequency of edentulism, rising population of dentists in the U.S., accessibility of advanced apparatus, and great recognition of digital dental procedures. Asia Pacific is likely to inflate at a considerably high development rate due to the presence of huge patient population and the increasing adoption of modern tooth implants.


Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dental-implants-market-100443


Acquisitions Initiated by Key Players to Foster Market Growth

The prominent leaders in the market are constantly rooting for efficient strategies to apply to expand their business. One such strategy is to sign partnerships, merge, or even acquire other companies to increase monetary profit. For example, in July 2019, A-dec Inc. announced the acquisition of Dean Dental Systems. The latter is a producer of mechanical room applications required in the dental infrastructure and is based in the Mid-West.

List of Key Players Covered in the Market Report:

  • Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

  • Danaher (Washington, D.C., United States)

  • Dentsply Sirona (Pennsylvania, United States)

  • Henry Schein, Inc. (New York, United States)

  • Zimmer Biomet (Indiana, United States)

  • Osstem Implant (Seoul, South Korea)

  • BioHorizons (Alabama, United States)

  • CeraRoot SL. (Barcelona, Spain)


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


