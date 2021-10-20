U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

Global Dental Implants Market Size | Is Projected to Reach USD 5.81 Billion by 2027, Exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1%

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Key Players Covered in the Dental Implants Market Research Report Are Institut Straumann AG, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Osstem Implant, BioHorizons, CeraRoot SL. and other key market players.

Pune, India, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental implants market size is projected to reach USD 5.81 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of advanced orthodontic technologies will play a major role in fueling this market, predicts Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Dental Implants Market, 2020-2027”. As per the report, the size of the market stood at USD 4.23 billion in 2019.

List of Key Players Covered in the Dental Implants Market Report:

  • Institut Straumann AG

  • Danaher

  • Dentsply Sirona

  • Henry Schein Inc.

  • Zimmer Biomet

  • Osstem Implant

  • BioHorizons

  • CeraRoot SL.


Nowadays, the importance of oral health hygiene is gaining prominence among the majority of the world population owing to the rising incidence of oral diseases, such as tooth decay, tooth cavity, periodontal disorders, and others, which has heightened the demand for dental implants. The spreading awareness of these conditions has stoked the adoption of the latest dental technologies such as the use of next-generation dental devices by doctors, computer-based dental treatments, aesthetic restoration procedures, and others, which are expected to foster the growth of this market during the forecast period.

For example, mini dental implants are becoming highly popular among dentists as they allow the treatment of lower dentures in a minimally invasive manner. Furthermore, increasing disposable incomes of patients across the world and the rising number of oral diseases among the aging population are projected to drive this market’s growth.


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

6.2%

2028 Value Projection

USD 5.71 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 3.75 billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

176

Segments covered

By Material, By Type, By Design, By End User, Subperiosteal Implants

Growth Drivers

Rising Occurrence of Tooth Loss among the Aging Population to Fuel the Market

Increasing Number of Dental Implant Manufacturers to Boost the Europe Market

Rising Adoption of Innovative Techniques in Dental Implants to Feed Competition


COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on the dental implants market growth owing to the strict lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms, which have come into effect during this pandemic. Further, government bodies in most countries have prohibited all dental procedures and surgeries, which have hugely impacted the growth of this market. The fear of contracting the coronavirus at dental facilities is another hindrance facing this market.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Highlights/Summary:

The report contains an exhaustive analysis of factors driving and restraining the market, along with an in-depth study of the trends shaping the growth of the market. In addition, this report supplies a detailed diagnosis of the market segments and regional developments in the market. Further, this report also incorporates a comprehensive examination of the strategies adopted by the leading players to boost their market position.

Drivers/Restraints:

Rising Occurrence of Tooth Loss among the Aging Population to Fuel the Market

Over the years, there has been an increasing prevalence of loss of teeth among aging populations due to various reasons such as poor eating habits, dental cavities, and others. This has led to increasing demand for dental treatments and surgeries among geriatric persons, along with surging demand for dental implants. This is considered as one of the important factors responsible for this market’s growth. For instance, as per data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the occurrence of teeth loss among young adults was approximately 9%, which is far lesser as compared to more than 26% among older people. Moreover, the market stands to gain from the fact that the number of older persons is steadily rising. For example, the UN predicts that there will be over 1 billion persons aged 65 and above by 2050. This will create huge opportunities for dental care companies and organizations in the foreseeable future.


Regional Insights:

Increasing Number of Dental Implant Manufacturers to Boost the Europe Market

Europe is expected to grow speedily in the dental implants market share due to the proliferation of dental product manufacturers across the continent. Apart from this, the active adoption of advanced dental care solutions by high-income earners will also contribute to the growth of the regional market. The Europe market size stood at USD 1.58 billion in 2019.

North America is anticipated to experience substantial growth in this market on account of the surge in the incidence of teeth loss, the rising number of dentists in the US, the growing availability of modern dental tools and equipment, and the use of digital techniques in dental implants. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a decent pace in this market share due to the increasing medical tourism in countries such as India, China, and others.

Competitive Landscape:

Rising Adoption of Innovative Techniques in Dental Implants to Feed Competition

Key players in this market are focusing on developing innovative techniques in dental surgeries and implants to explore the potential benefits of such products for patients. These strategies are allowing companies to diversify their portfolios, amplify their market reach, and expand their business operations worldwide.


Industry Development:

July 2019: A-dec Inc. announced the successful acquisition of Dean Dental Systems, a Midwest-based manufacturer of mechanical room solutions for dental offices.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Pricing Analysis of Dental Implants

    • Competition Matrix by Key products/ Key players

    • Key Mergers and Acquisitions

    • New Product Launches

    • Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario

    • Overview of Technological Advancements in Dental Implants.

  • Global Dental Implants Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights,and Forecast – By Material

      • Titanium Implants

      • Zirconium Implants

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Design

      • Tapered Implants

      • Parallel Implants

    • Market Analysis, Insights,and Forecast – By Type

      • Endosteal Implants

      • Subperiosteal Implants

      • Transosteal Implants

    • Market Analysis, Insights,and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospitals

      • Dental Clinics

      • Academic & Research Institutes

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

Continued...


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/dental-implants-market-9116


