U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,978.75
    +8.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,874.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,661.50
    +45.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,839.10
    +6.30 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.12
    +1.88 (+2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.30
    +15.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    21.46
    +0.33 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0367
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.07
    +1.57 (+7.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2020
    +0.0055 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3310
    -0.5700 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,473.23
    +280.51 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.11
    +8.82 (+2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.03
    +58.01 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Global Dental Restoration Market Report 2022 to 2027: Rising Demand for Dental Implants is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Dental Restoration Market

Global Dental Restoration Market
Global Dental Restoration Market

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Restoration: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for dental restoration, both in terms of quantitative and qualitative data, in order to help readers develop businesses growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their positions in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding dental restoration.

An in-depth analysis of the global dental restoration market includes historical data and market projections on sales by type of product and end user. It describes the different types of dental restoration devices and their current and historical market revenues. This report also analyzes the global market by the region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World).

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

86

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$16.1 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$21.7 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.1%

Regions Covered

Global

Report Includes

  • 34 tables

  • An up-to-date overview of the global markets for dental restorative materials and devices

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for dental restoration, and their corresponding market share analysis by product, end-user application, and region

  • In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, regulatory aspects, and COVID-19 impact on the market for dental restoration

  • Highlights of the current and future market potential for dental restorative devices, along with a detailed analysis of the manufacturer's products, new technologies, and the vendor landscape

  • Regional market outlook and country-specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, India, China, and Japan etc.

  • Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other competitive advantages

  • Analysis of the company competitive landscape for dental restoration market, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

  • Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Mitsui Chemicals and Zimmer Biomet

Growth in this market is due to the world's increasing aging population, rising prevalence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, growing disposable incomes in developing countries, increasing government expenditures on oral healthcare, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and implants, and a growing market for dental tourism in emerging markets.

In 2020, the dental restoration market was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the closure of dental practices, dental laboratories and clinics. This has led to raised concerns among dental restoration manufacturers about the financial impact. With the lockdown, manufacturing came to a halt, and the supply chain for a wide range of equipment such as handpieces, articulators, furnaces, CAD and CAM systems, light curing equipment and other products, was significantly disrupted. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic made the anxiety-provoking experience of dental treatment even more stressful.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Definitions and Technology Background
3.1 Restoration Materials
3.2 Direct Restorative Materials
3.2.1 Amalgam
3.2.2 Resin-Based Composite
3.2.3 Glass Ionomers
3.2.4 Resin-Modified Glass Ionomers
3.3 Indirect Restorative Materials
3.3.1 All-Ceramic
3.3.2 Metal-Ceramic
3.3.3 Metal Alloys
3.4 Biomaterials
3.5 Bonding Agents/Adhesives
3.6 Impression Materials
3.7 Other Restorative Materials
3.8 Implants
3.8.1 Endosteal Implants
3.8.2 Transosteal Implants
3.8.3 Subperiosteal Implants
3.9 Prosthetics
3.9.1 Removable Prosthetics
3.9.2 Fixed Prosthetics
3.10 Restoration Equipment
3.10.1 Computer Aided Design/Computer Aided Manufacturing
3.10.2 Handpieces
3.10.3 Rotary Instruments
3.10.4 Light Curing Units
3.10.5 Casting Machines
3.10.6 Articulating Paper

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Market Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Elderly Population
4.1.2 Growing Demand for Dental Implants
4.1.3 Increasing Dental Tourism in Emerging Countries
4.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Oral Diseases
4.1.5 Technological Innovations
4.2 Market Restraints
4.2.1 Limited Reimbursement for Dental Care
4.2.2 Cost of Dental Implants
4.3 Market Opportunities
4.3.1 Investments in Cad/Cam Technologies
4.3.2 Rising Popularity of Cosmetic Dentistry

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Dental Restorative Materials
5.3 Dental Implants
5.4 Dental Prosthetics
5.5 Dental Restorative Equipment

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-user
6.1 Dental Hospitals and Clinics
6.2 Dental Labs
6.3 Dental Research Institutes

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Europe
7.2.1 Countries
7.3 North America
7.3.1 Countries
7.4 Asia-Pacific
7.4.1 Countries
7.5 Rest of the World (Row)

Chapter 8 Impact of Covid-19
8.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Dental Treatment
8.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Dental Restoration

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Company Market Shares
9.2 Major Developments
9.2.1 New Products
9.2.2 Recent News

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • 3M

  • Bego GmbH

  • Bisco Inc.

  • Brasseler Usa

  • Coltene Holding AG

  • Dental Technologies Inc.

  • Dentaurum GmbH

  • Dentsply Sirona

  • Diadent

  • Dmg Chemisch Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH

  • Envista Holdings Corp.

  • Gc Corp.

  • Henry Schein Inc.

  • Institut Straumann AG

  • Ivoclar Vivadent

  • Keystone Dental Group

  • Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc.

  • Mitsui Chemicals

  • Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.

  • Sdi Ltd.

  • Septodont Holding

  • Shofu Inc.

  • Ultradent Products

  • Voco GmbH

  • Zimmer Biomet

Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9qz0yn

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Israeli container shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) tumbled 3.4% through 11:05 a.m. EST Monday -- and it's no huge secret why. Across the shipping world, stocks including ZIM, Costamere, and Danaos Corporation are all sliding today. As multiple media outlets have reported, protests against a government "zero-Covid" policy are spreading across China, threatening both the ruling regime's stability, the country's economy, and its ability to produce products that would need container shipping services to reach foreign markets.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • Near 52-Week Lows, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Bargains

    The stock market has been steadily heading lower for most of the year. Three dividend stocks that have taken a beating this year are 3M (NYSE: MMM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Shares of 3M have tumbled more than 25% this year.

  • 4 Green Flags for Canoo's Future

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has been one of the market's worst-performing electric vehicle stocks. Lastly, Canoo continued to burn cash as its liquidity dried up. Walmart also gained a warrant that gave it the option to buy more than a fifth of Canoo's outstanding shares at $2.15 per share.

  • No respite for Credit Suisse as investors dump rights in $2.3 billion cash call

    MILAN (Reuters) -Shares in Credit Suisse tumbled to another lifetime low below 3 Swiss francs on Tuesday as investors dumped rights to subscribe to new shares in the loss-making lender. The rights offering, which is part of a broader capital raise worth 4 billion francs, is intended to help fund the bank's turnaround plan, an attempt to recover from the biggest crisis in its 166-year history. The offering, which is guaranteed by a group of banks, will raise as much as 2.24 billion Swiss francs ($2.3 billion) and follows a 1.76 billion-franc share placement where Saudi National Bank took a 9.9% shareholding in Credit Suisse.

  • AMD Is a Buy Heading into 2023

    2022 was a rotten year for AMD, but the chip giant's diverse revenue streams mean 2023 should be a different story.

  • 10 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Robinhood stocks to buy that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing company, has […]

  • This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home

    Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.

  • 11 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best gas stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has accelerated the shortage of natural gas, further hiking up prices for consumers and businesses alike. This resulted in the […]

  • Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy?

    Few companies in the history of the stock market have undergone as dramatic of an implosion as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the parent of Facebook and Instagram. In a little more than a year, Meta has gone from a fast-growing, highly profitable and dominant social media advertising machine to a business in the middle of a questionable pivot to the metaverse whose core social media enterprise is suddenly unraveling. With that sell-off comes a potential opportunity as Meta shares certainly look cheap according to conventional metrics.

  • Petrobras (PBR) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Selling US$153m worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

    Despite the fact that NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock rose 3.3% last week, insiders who sold US$153m worth of...

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Fell Today

    Shares of leading semiconductor companies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) all fell today, declining 2.9%, 2.6%, and 3.6%, respectively, as of 3:37 p.m. ET. First, widespread protests in China over COVID-19 restrictions erupted this past weekend, putting pressure on any stock with exposure to China or products made there. Second, a report from a leading tech industry research company predicted a bigger decline in overall semiconductor revenue next year than it had forecast just four months ago.

  • Is Verizon's Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) pays a strong dividend that attracts income investors. That said, those investors will want to know how sustainable the 5G company's nearly 7% dividend yield is for the long term. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • Oil's huge surge in 2022 has completely reversed: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

  • Spectrum's (SPPI) NDA for NSCLC Candidate Gets CRL From FDA

    Spectrum (SPPI) gets a CRL from the FDA for poziotinib as the agency requires additional data. The company de-prioritized the poziotinib program.