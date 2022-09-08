U.S. markets open in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.25
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,625.00
    +48.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,281.50
    +18.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,831.30
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.24
    +0.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.10
    +7.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    18.55
    +0.28 (+1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0010
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.88
    -2.03 (-7.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1549
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6720
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,303.74
    +544.19 (+2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.91
    +22.20 (+4.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,255.71
    +17.88 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Global Dental Services Market Report 2022: Rising Preference for Cosmetic Dentistry & Laser Dentistry Fueling 7.44% Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Dental Services Market

Global Dental Services Market
Global Dental Services Market

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Services Market Research Report by Services Type (Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Implants, and Dentures), End User, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dental Services Market size was estimated at USD 239.61 billion in 2021, USD 257.03 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 7.44% to reach USD 368.70 billion by 2027.

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Dental Services to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Services Type, the market was studied across Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Implants, Dentures, Laser Dentistry, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Root Canal or Endodontics, and Smile Makeover.

  • Based on End User, the market was studied across Dental Clinics and Hospitals.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Dental Services Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Aging Population and Rising Need for Extensive Oral Care

  • Emerging Trend of Early Dental Treatment and the Rising Initiatives and Investments by Various Authorities and Government

  • Rising Preference for Cosmetic Dentistry & Laser Dentistry

Restraints

  • High Cost of Dental Procedures and Limited Reimbursements

Opportunities

  • Growing Popularity of Dental Tourism

  • Technological Advancements in Dental Services

Challenges

  • Limited Awareness of Oral Hygiene in Low and Middle-Income Countries

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. Dental Services Market, by Services Type

7. Dental Services Market, by End-user

8. Americas Dental Services Market

9. Asia-Pacific Dental Services Market

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Dental Services Market

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Company Usability Profiles

13. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Abano Healthcare Group Limited

  • Apollo White Dental

  • Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

  • Brighter Dental Care

  • Coast Dental Services, Inc.

  • Gentle Dental of New England

  • Great Expressions Dental Centers

  • Healthway Medical Corporation Limited

  • Integrated Dental Holdings

  • InterDent, Inc.

  • Pacific Dental Services, LLC

  • Perfect Teeth

  • Q & M Dental Group

  • Royal Dental Care

  • Ultra Dental Centre

  • Virtudent, Inc.

  • Vitaldent

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i2bff2

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Amylyx ALS Drug Wins Backing of FDA Advisory Panel

    The panel voted 7-2 to back approval of the treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The same committee of advisers narrowly opposed the treatment earlier this year.

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • FDA advisors give thumbs-up to ALS drug — with major caveat

    Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is likely to see its first U.S. drug approval following an unusual second meeting of expert advisers to the Food and Drug Administration. But even once it is approved, the FDA left open the option to pull the drug from the market if it fails in a confirmatory study.

  • If there’s one U.S. company that Americans should root for, it’s Intel

    A few months ago, I started buying stock in Intel, betting that the company would become a monopoly chip manufacturer outside Asia. Whether you know it or not, you’re betting on Intel too. The largest and most advanced companies in the U.S., and even our military superiority, depend on access to the most advanced semiconductor chips in the world.

  • Emergent (EBS) Initiates Study on Lassa Virus Vaccine Candidate

    Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) initiates an early-stage study evaluating its Lassa virus vaccine candidate, EBS-LASV, for the prevention of Lassa fever.

  • French prosecutors probe Philips respirator recall

    PARIS (Reuters) -French prosecutors said on Thursday they had opened a preliminary investigation into a respiratory device recall by Philips, as the Dutch firm's legal problems over the device spread from the United States to Europe. Philips is already facing legal challenges in the United States over its recall of about 5.5 million ventilators and sleep apnea machines. The medical device makers is in talks with the U.S. Department of Justice over a settlement.

  • Oil Prices Tick Higher After Putin Threatens to Let Europe ‘Freeze’

    Crude prices rise slightly after Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses cutting off all energy supplies to Europe.

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi O

  • CVS Looks to Succeed Where Amazon, Google, Berkshire Failed

    A lot companies have failed with some bold attempts to disrupt healthcare, but CVS may have actually done it by never saying that was its intent.

  • Amazon could buy ‘anybody in health care’ if they want to, expert says

    Columbia University Healthcare Policy Professor and Author of “Ascending Davos" Meghan Fitzgerald joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the CVS outbidding Amazon and UnitedHealth for the acquisition of Signify Health.

  • Scientists pinpoint common vegetable that can lower high blood sugar levels by 50 per cent

    The vegetable was shown to lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels

  • Pfizer Gets FDA ‘Breakthrough’ Designation for Group B Strep Vaccine

    The agency granted the Pfizer experimental vaccine a Breakthrough Therapy Designation, spotlighting a program that has been in the background.

  • Uber's Infamous Co-founder Wins Microsoft As First US Investor For His Dark Kitchen Startup

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) has become the first U.S.-based investor in Uber Technologies, Inc (NYSE: UBER), known to have backed CloudKitchens, the "dark kitchen" startup run by the ride-hailing company's controversial co-founder Travis Kalanick, the Financial Times reports. The investment was part of CloudKitchens' $850 million funding round that closed in November 2021, valuing it at $15 billion. The cash gain helped CloudKitchens to drive its user growth globally, with over 4,000 employees

  • Spero (SPRO) Up Following Positive FDA Update for UTI Drug

    Spero (SPRO) surges on achieving common ground with the FDA on the regulatory path forward for tebipenem HBr.

  • Spain to Ease German Crunch With LNG Terminal: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- European politicians are maneuvering ahead of a key meeting on Friday that aims to tame the impact of the energy crisis and prevent a financial meltdown.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderGas pr

  • Walmart, UnitedHealth to offer preventive healthcare program for seniors

    (Reuters) -Walmart and healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group are planning to team up to provide preventive care for people aged 65 and up, and virtual healthcare services for all age groups, the companies said on Wednesday. The 10-year partnership represents Walmart's latest push into healthcare and could help the retail giant better compete with CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance. Walmart's clinics could get a boost of new customers from UnitedHealth's Medicare Advantage members, while UnitedHealth gains access to the largest U.S. retailer's footprint and a venue to enroll more people, Evercore ISI analysts Mike Newshel and Elizabeth Anderson said in a research note.

  • New Apple iPhone will be available in Russia, trade minister says

    Russia announced the scheme in March when it authorised retailers to import products from abroad without the trademark owner's permission. Apple halted new product sales in Russia in March, a week after Russia invaded Ukraine, though the iPhone, MacBook and other Apple goods have remained available in Russian stores as retailers sell down their remaining stock of old models and get hold of newly released devices through the import scheme.

  • Pfizer's Covid Sales Are Expected To Decline, Again — Is PFE Stock Now A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a sell on an expected decline for Covid vaccine sales in the third quarter? Is PFE stock now a sell?

  • Potential to mix up Omicron booster with conventional vaccine raises concerns

    Vaccination providers need to make sure they're administering the right vaccination to the right person, panel of health expert cautions.