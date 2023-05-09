Global Dental Services Market Report to 2030: Rising Disposable Income Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Dental Implants, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Endodontics), By End-use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental services market size is expected to reach USD 610.4 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The marketing efforts to commercialize dental practices including education camps and online campaigns are contributing to the adoption of dental services.

Rapid urbanization around the world, constant economic growth, and the rising disposable income of people have contributed to the relatively steady growth of the market. In addition, per capita, consumption expenditure on healthcare services is likely to significantly increase in the coming years.



The market for dental services was severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the clinics were closed due to the imposed social distancing. In March 2020, the American Dental Association (ADA) issued guidelines to postpone elective dental procedures. Only emergency procedures were allowed to carry out during the early phase of the pandemic.



In April 2021, Mills Administration, in partnership with Northeast Delta Dental launched the Maine Veterans' Dental Network. It was launched officially in May 2021 and provides services to Maines's veterans who were not able to afford it.

In July 2021, Geyer Dental Group updated their Dental Crown Repair/Cap Fitting Restorative Dentistry service for the people in Greater St. Louis. The practice offers periodontal, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry.



Dental Services Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the dental implants segment held the dominant revenue share in 2022. as these implants provide patients with functional options for teeth replacement procedures. With the R&D in this field, dental implants are available with better biomaterials, improved designs, and surface modifications

The cosmetic dentistry type segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030 owing to the rising adoption of teeth appearance improvement procedures, such as teeth whitening, crowns, inlays and onlays, and veneers

Based on end-use, the dental clinic segment held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The majority of patients visit private practice dental clinics due to the availability of specialists, cost efficiency, and advanced technology

In 2022, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue owing to factors including the presence of independent dental clinics, growing R&D activities in dentistry, and rising disposable income. The increasing government funding for dental programs is likely to contribute to the growth

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030 due to the growing number of dental clinics and rising awareness about oral care. The healthcare infrastructure in the Asia Pacific is expanding with advanced technology and equipment

