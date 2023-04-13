Global Dental Turbine Market to 2030: Increasing Adoption of Organic Growth Strategies Drives Growth
Global Dental Turbine Market
Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Turbine Market, By Type, By Speed, By End User, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global dental turbine market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year
Company Profiles
KaVo Dental
Nakanishi inc.
Foshan Gladent medical instrument Co.,Ltd
TEALTH FOSHAN MEDICAL EQUIPMENT CO., LTD
Chirana
coxo Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.
Dabi Atlante
Carlo De Giorgi
Henry Schein, Inc.
DENTALEZ, Inc.
Aseptico Inc.
Sinol Dental Limited.
Guilin Woodpecker Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd.
MDK Dental
Beyes
NINGBO HPDOVE DENTAL INSTRUMENTS CO., LTD.
Ivoclar Vivadent Pty Ltd
The dental turbine is a dental abrasive device that rotates at high speed and uses compressed air as the driving force. It is characterized by its small size, lightweight, and painless abrading due to its high-speed rotation, but its torque is small and noise level is high.
A dental handpiece is a hand-held, mechanical instrument used to perform a variety of common dental procedures, including removing the decay, polishing fillings, performing cosmetic dentistry, and altering prostheses. The handpiece itself consists of internal mechanical components which initiate a rotational force and provide power to the cutting instrument, usually a dental burr.
Increasing adoption of organic growth strategies, such as product launches by key players in the market to expand their product portfolio, is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.
For instance, in August 2021, Micro-NX, a South Korean company that specializes in manufacturing dental electric motors, announced the launch of a new line of products, including contra-angle and straight handpieces used for trimming margins with high torque at low speed and for precision preparations which can increase the completeness of prostheses.
The increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as investment funding by key players in the market to expand their product portfolio is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2022, Mitsui & Co., Ltd, a general trading company, announced that Mitsui & Co., Ltd, has invested in Signature Dental Partners Holdings LLC, a leading dental support organization providing management services to affiliated dental practices in the U.S.
Key features of the study:
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global dental turbine market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Insights from this report will allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global dental turbine market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global dental turbine market
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
212
Forecast Period
2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
$115.9 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$288.2 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
13.9%
Regions Covered
Global
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Dental Turbine Market, By Type:
Air-driven Turbine
Electric Turbine
Surgical Handpieces
Endodontic Handpieces
Implant Handpieces
Global Dental Turbine Market, By Speed:
High Speed
Low Speed
Global Dental Turbine Market By End User:
Dental Clinics
Hospitals
Others
Global Dental Turbine Market, By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
By Country
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East
GCC
Israel
Rest of Middle East
Africa
South Africa
Central Africa
North Africa
